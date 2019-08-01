Wind Turbines and Aerodynamics Energy Harvesters
1st Edition
Description
Wind Turbines and Aerodynamics Energy Harvesters not only presents the most research-focused resource on aerodynamic energy harvesters, but also provides a detailed review on aeroacoustics characteristics. The book considers all developing aspects of 3D printed miniature and large-size Savonious wind harvesters, while also introducing and discussing bladeless and aeroelastic harvesters. Following with a review of Off-shore wind turbine aerodynamics modeling and measurements, the book continues the discussion by comparing the numerical codes for floating offshore wind turbines. Each chapter contains a detailed analysis and numerical and experimental case studies that consider recent research design, developments, and their application in practice.
Written by an experienced, international team in this cross-disciplinary field, the book is an invaluable reference for wind power engineers, technicians and manufacturers, as well as researchers examining one of the most promising and efficient sources of renewable energy.
Key Features
- Offers numerical models and case studies by experienced authors in this field
- Contains an overview and analysis of the latest research
- Explores 3D printing technology and the production of wind harvesters for real applications
- Includes, and uses, ANSYS FLUENT case files
Readership
Advanced level engineering students and postgraduates. For students, the book contains the essential results and new research findings as well as details and practical prototypes of harvester design and measurements and demonstrations
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: General introduction to wind turbines
1.1 wind: a renewable energy sources
1.2 Wind turbine basic concepts and classifications
1.3 Aerodynamics and turbulence
1.4 Betz limit
Chapter 2: 3D printed miniature Savious wind harvester
2.1 Foregoing studies on Savious wind turbines
2.2 CFD study
2.3 Wind tunnel tests
2.3 design and manufacturing of miniature harvester
Chapter 3: Savious wind turbine above a bluff-body
3.1 overview of methodology
3.2 wind tunnel and field tests
3.3 CFD modelling
3.4 Empirical models
Chapter 4: bladeless wind power harvester and aeroleastic harvester
4.1 bladeless eletromagnatic wind harvester
4.2 Aeroelastic pieo-coupled wind harvester
Chapter 5. Off-shore wind turbine aerodynamics modelling and measurements
5.1 Historical Perspective
5.2 Prediction of Aerodynamic Loads
5.3 Prediction of Hydrodynamic loads
5.4 Prediction of Mooring loads
5.5 Experimental measurements
Chapter 6: Analysis codes for floating offshore wind turbines
6.1. BHawC
6.2 Bladed
6.3 FAST
6.4 FLEX5
6.5 HAWC2
6.6 PHATAS
6.7 Other simulation codes/approaches
Chapter 7: Aeroacoustics of Wind turbines
7.1 Computational Aeroacoustics modelling
7.2 Acoustic signature measurements
Chapter 8: Economics and Challenges and Potential Applications
8.1 Potential Application for knocking down Hurricanes
8.2 Economics and Challenges
References
Appendix
Appendix A: Miniature wind harvester model design in Chapter 2
Appendix B: Preliminary wind tunnel test in Chapter 2
Appendix C: wind tunnel test for harvester orientation impact in Chapter 2t
Appendix D: Simulation settings for determining step height in wind tunnel test in Chapter 3
Details
- No. of pages:
- 530
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128171356
About the Author
Dan Zhao
Dr. Dan Zhao was graduated from the University of Cambridge with a PhD degree in 2009. In 2010, he joined Nanyang Technological University Singapore as an assistant Professor. Currently, he is an associate Professor in the University of Canterbury, New Zealand. In addition, he is an associated editor of 3 archived sci-indexed journals, such as Aerospace Science and Technology, Low Frequency Noise, Vibration and Active Control, Progress in Aerospace Sciences. His research interests and experience include Aeroacoustics, Aerodynamics, Energy Harvesting, passive and active control, Combustion and Propulsion et al.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand
Nuomin Han
Dr. Nuomin Han obtained her Bachelor and PhD degrees from National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore in 2014 and 2017 respectively.
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Engineering, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
Ernest Goh
Dr. Ernest S. C.Goh, was graduated from Nanyang Technological Universtiy with Bachelor, Master and PhD degrees in 2016. He is currently working in the University of British Columbia-Okanagan Campus. His research interests and experience include numerical simulation and wind tunnel testing of wind turbines.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Engineering, The university of British Columbia, Okanagan Campus, British Columbia, Canada
John Cater
Dr. John Edward Cater was graduated from Monash University with a PhD in 2002. He worked in Queen Mary University London as a lecturer from 2004 to 2008, then joined the university of Auckland, as a senior lecturer. His research includes studying a variety of fluid flows and aeroacoustics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Engineering Science The University of Auckland, New Zealand
Arne Reinecke
College of Engineering, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Engineering, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore