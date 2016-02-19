Wind Power Plants

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

FOREWORD

INTRODUCTION

THE HISTORY OF WINDMILLS

Chapter 1: THE WIND

Publisher Summary

1 THE WIND DIRECTION

2 MEASUREMENT OF THE WIND VELOCITY

3 WIND VELOCITY

4 GENERAL ATMOSPHERIC CIRCULATION

5 GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION OF THE WIND ON THE EARTHS SURFACE

6 PERIODICAL VARIATIONS OF WIND SPEED

7 SUDDEN VARIATIONS OF THE WIND DIRECTION AND VELOCITY

8 THE EFFECT OF ALTITUDE

9 THE EFFECTS OF RELIEF: AIRFLOW OVER RIDGES, HILLS AND CLIFFS. CHOICE OF SITE

10 STATISTICAL STUDY OF WIND

11 THEORETICAL AVAILABLE WIND ENERGY

12 ACTUAL AVAILABLE WIND ENERGY

Chapter 2: GENERAL THEORIES OF WIND MACHINES BASIC LAWS AND CONCEPTS OF AERODYNAMICS

Publisher Summary

1 BETZ’ THEORY

2 WING AND AEROFOIL: GEOMETRY AND AERODYNAMIC CHARACTERISTICS

3 AERODYNAMICS OF THE ROTOR

4 PERFORMANCES OF SIMILAR GEOMETRIC WIND MACHINES

Chapter 3: DESCRIPTION AND PERFORMANCES OF THE HORIZONTAL-AXIS WIND MACHINES

Publisher Summary

1 THE CLASSIC HORIZONTAL-AXIS WINDMILL

2 SLOW WIND TURBINES

3 FAST WIND TURBINES

4 PROFILES USED

5 VARIATION OF THE RELATIVE SURFACE OF THE BLADES IN CONNECTION WITH THE TIP-SPEED RATIO: λ0

6 ORIENTATION SYSTEMS

7 REGULATING DEVICES

8 OTHER MODELS OF HORIZONTAL-AXIS WIND MACHINES

9 BLADE CONSTRUCTION

Chapter 4: HORIZONTAL-AXIS WIND TURBINES DESIGN OF THE BLADES AND DETERMINATION OF THE FORCES ACTING ON THE WIND POWER PLANT

Publisher Summary

A Aerodynamic Configuration of the Rotor

I — THE SIMPLIFIED WINDMILL THEORY

Chapter 5: DESCRIPTION AND PERFORMANCES OF VERTICAL AXIS WINDMILLS

Publisher Summary

1 DIFFERENTIAL DRAG MACHINES

2 SCREENED MACHINES

3 FLAPPING-BLADE MACHINES

4 TURNING-BLADE MACHINES

5 MACHINES WITH FIXED BLADES WITH CYCLIC INCIDENCE (fig. 105)

6 COMPOSITE SAVON1US-DARRIEUS SYSTEMS

7 LOW SPECIFIC SPEED ROTOR DESIGNED BY PROFESSOR NGUYEN VINH

8 ANOTHER FIXED-BLADE MACHINE WITH CYCLIC INCIDENCE: THE ARNBAK WINDMILL

9 WINDMILLS WITH MOVING BLADES

10 OTHER TYPES OF MACHINES

Chapter 6: USE OF WIND ENERGY FOR WATER PUMPING

Publisher Summary

A Preliminary Studies

B Water Pumping by Low-Speed Windmills and Piston Pumps

C PUMPING OF WATER BY HIGH-SPEED WINDMILLS

OTHER SOLUTIONS

Chapter 7: THE GENERATION OF ELECTRICITY BY WIND POWER

Publisher Summary

A Installation Designs

B SMALL WIND POWER PLANTS

C High-Power Installations

Chapter 8: WIND POWER PLANT PROJECTS

Publisher Summary

1 Design Of A Water Pumping Station Using A Savonius Rotor

Chapter 9: WIND POWER PLANTS: ECONOMIC AND DEVELOPMENT PROSPECTS

Publisher Summary

1 WIND ENERGY

2 MINIMUM GENERATING COSTS AS A FUNCTION OF THE WIND MACHINE DIAMETER AND OF THE MEAN AND RATED WIND SPEED

3 Generating Cost For Other Energy Systems

4 Analysis Of The Situation And Conclusions

COMPUTER PROGRAMS

SELECTED BIBLIOGRAPHY

