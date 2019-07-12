Wind-Borne Illness from Coastal Seas
1st Edition
Present and Future Consequences of Toxic Marine Aerosols
Description
Wind-Borne Illness from Coastal Seas: Present and Future Consequences of Toxic Marine Aerosols explores the present and future human health consequences of marine aerosol poisons carried ashore by coastal winds. The book compiles relevant information on an interrelated toxicological, environmental sciences and public health problem that is combined with recent observations, extensive epidemiological data and case studies. It tackles this challenge with a small, interdisciplinary group of authors who dissect the underlying causes and potential remedies of increasing ill health issues on a planet that is covered by 70% seawater and subject to increasing sea spray-containing malign aerosols.
The book's authors outline the historical context of the situation, discuss the importance of recognizing toxic marine aerosols as a cause of wind-borne illness, and suggest operational forecasts for avoidance of onshore, wind-borne marine toxins, and crucially, present extensive epidemiological evidence. This resource will be useful to a wide variety of toxicologists, medical doctors and environmental scientists.
Key Features
- Contains extensive epidemiological data and case studies on aerosol forms of windborne global marine toxins
- Presents information from an interdisciplinary author team
- Argues for future operational forecasts for avoidance of onshore, windborne marine toxins
Readership
Advanced students and researchers in toxicology, atmospheric sciences, marine science, other environmental sciences, and neuroscience as well as medical professionals
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Physical underpinnings of water and air circulations
3. Time series of HAB, dust, radionuclide, pesticide, and metal aerosols
4. Water column ecological responses
5. Sea bed biotic summaries
6. Medical crises
7. Pharmacological antagonist interventions
8. Future numerical consiliences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 546
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 12th July 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128121313
About the Editor
John J Walsh
After graduation with an A.B. in Biology from Harvard College in 1964 and a Ph.D. in Marine Science from the University of Miami in 1969, John J. Walsh served as: Research Assistant Professor of Oceanography in the University of Washington during 1970-1975; Head of the Oceanographic Sciences Division and tenured Oceanographer at Brookhaven National Laboratory during 1975-1984; Graduate Research Professor during 1984-1991 and Distinguished University Professor during 1991-2016 at the University of South Florida. As an expert on the systems ecology of continental shelves, he has written/edited two books and >100 other publications over the last 45 years. He has also been a Guest Investigator at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution during 1980-1983; received a Gold Medal of Science, University of Liege in 1980; Chaired the NASA Ocean Color Science Working Group in 1981-88; and elected a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science since 1990.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished University Professor of Marine Science, University of South Florida