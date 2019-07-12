Wind-Borne Illness from Coastal Seas: Present and Future Consequences of Toxic Marine Aerosols explores the present and future human health consequences of marine aerosol poisons carried ashore by coastal winds. The book compiles relevant information on an interrelated toxicological, environmental sciences and public health problem that is combined with recent observations, extensive epidemiological data and case studies. It tackles this challenge with a small, interdisciplinary group of authors who dissect the underlying causes and potential remedies of increasing ill health issues on a planet that is covered by 70% seawater and subject to increasing sea spray-containing malign aerosols.

The book's authors outline the historical context of the situation, discuss the importance of recognizing toxic marine aerosols as a cause of wind-borne illness, and suggest operational forecasts for avoidance of onshore, wind-borne marine toxins, and crucially, present extensive epidemiological evidence. This resource will be useful to a wide variety of toxicologists, medical doctors and environmental scientists.