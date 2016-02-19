Wills' Biochemical Basis of Medicine
2nd Edition
Wills' Biochemical Basis of Medicine, Second Edition provides a basic understanding of the structure and metabolic processes in the context in which they occur in the cell or in the tissues. This book provides groundwork of academic biochemistry and demonstrations of the application of biochemistry to medicine. Organized into five parts encompassing 43 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the biochemistry of the subcellular organelles. This text then examines the functions of the nucleus, mitochondria, and the endoplasmic reticulum. Other chapters consider the biochemistry of the hormones and the regulation of the metabolic fuels. This book discusses as well the biochemistry of environmental hazards and examines the treatment of viral carcinogenesis. The final chapter deals with the results of the application of recombinant DNA technology to the diagnosis of genetic disorder. This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, biologists, physicians, clinical researchers, and medical students.
Preface to Second Edition
Preface to First Edition
Acknowledgments
Part 1 Biochemistry of the Cell and Its Metabolism
Chapter 1 Ultrastructure of the Mammalian Cell
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Methods of Studying Cell Structure and Function
1.3 Ultrastructure of Typical Cells
1.4 Biochemical Functions of the Main Subcellular Components
Chapter 2 Roles of Extracellular and Intracellular Membranes: Membrane Structure and Membrane Transport
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Membrane Composition
2.3 Membrane Structure
2.4 Membrane Functions
2.5 Membrane Transport
Chapter 3 Roles of Subcellular Organelles: Lysosomes
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Origin of Lysosomal Enzymes
3.3 The Nature of the Lysosomal Enzymes
3.4 Investigation Methods and Properties of Lysosomal Enzymes
3.5 Transport Across the Lysosomal Membrane
3.6 The Life Cycle of the Lysosome
3.7 Functions of Lysosomes in the Tissues
3.8 Lysosomes in Pathological Conditions
Chapter 4 Roles of Subcellular Organelles: Peroxisomes
4.1 Historical and Background
4.2 Structure of the Peroxisome
4.3 Enzyme Complement of the Peroxisomes
4.4 Biological Functions of Peroxisomes
4.5 Evolutionary History of Peroxisomes and Its Significance
Chapter 5 Roles of Subcellular Organelles: Metabolism in the Cytosol
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Preparation of the Cytosol
5.3 Composition of the Cytosol
5.4 Functions of the Cytosol
Chapter 6 Role of Subcellular Organelles: Mitochondria and Energy Conservation
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Mitochondria in Typical Cells
6.3 Mitochondrial Structure
6.4 Composition of the Mitochondria
6.5 the Biochemistry of Mitochondria
6.6 Relation of Mitochondrial Structure to Enzyme Activity and Function
6.7 Replication of Mitochondria
Chapter 7 Roles of Subcellular Organelles: Inter-Relationships of the Mitochondria and Cytosol
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Membranes of the Mitochondria
7.3 Mitochondrial Transport Systems
7.4 Classification of Carrier Types
7.5 Classification of Carriers
7.6 Mode of Action of Typical Carriers
7.7 Roles of Carrier Systems in Metabolism
Chapter 8 Role of Subcellular Organelles: The Nucleus
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Structure of the Nucleus
8.3 Metabolism in the Nucleus
Chapter 9 Role of Subcellular Organelles: the Endoplasmic Reticulum 83
9.1 Nature of the Endoplasmic Reticulum
9.2 Relationship of the Endoplasmic Reticulum to Other Cellular Organelles
9.3 Separation of the Endoplasmic Reticulum by Ultracentrifugation — the 'Microsomes' or 'Microsomal Fraction'
9.4 Structure and Composition of the Endoplasmic Reticulum
9.5 Functions of the Smooth Membranes of the Endoplasmic Reticulum
9.6 Functions of the Rough Membranes of the Endoplasmic Reticulum — the Ribosomes
Further Reading to Part 1
Part 2 Whole Body Metabolism
Chapter 10 Nutrition: General Aspects
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Components of an Adequate Diet
10.3 Causes of Malnutrition
10.4 Nutritional Methodology
10.5 Nutritional Problems in Modern Society
Chapter 11 Nutrition: Energy Requirements and the Supply of Energy by Oxidation of Foodstuffs
11.1 Energy Units
11.2 Energy Supply and Utilization
11.3 Basal Metabolism
11.4 Energy for Work Activity
11.5 Energy Supply from Foodstuffs
Chapter 12 Nutrition: Proteins in the Diet
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Protein Turnover
12.3 Consequences of Removal of Protein from the Diet
12.4 Protein in Foodstuffs
12.5 Daily Protein Requirements
12.6 Protein Quality: First and Second Class Proteins and Essential Amino Acids
12.7 Concept of 'Biological Value' and 'Chemical Score'
12.8 Simulated Meat Foods
12.9 Consequence of Large Intakes of Protein
12.10 Nitrogen Balance
Chapter 13 Nutrition: Dietary Fats
13.1 Introduction: Why Eats Fats?
13.2 Essential Fatty Acids
13.3 Human Response to Essential Fatty Acid Deficiency
13.4 Chain Elongation and Functions of Essential Fatty Acids
13.5 Diet and Heart Disease
13.6 Mode of Action of Polyunsaturated Fats in Reducing the Concentration of the Plasma Cholesterol
13.7 Value of Dietary Changes in the Prevention of Heart Disease
Chapter 14 Nutrition: Vitamins
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Classification of the Vitamins
14.3 Vitamin Synthesis by Intestinal Bacteria
14.4 Storage of Vitamins
14.5 The Water-Soluble Vitamins: the Β Group of Vitamins and Vitamin C
14.6 The Fat-Soluble Vitamins
Chapter 15 Nutrition: Inorganic Constituents of the Diet
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Metals Found in the Human Body
15.3 Factors Affecting Metal Requirements
15.4 Dietary Requirements for Metals
15.5 Roles of Metal Ions
15.6 Anions in the Diet
Chapter 16 Digestion and Absorption of Foodstuffs
16.1 Foods Digested and Absorbed in Man
16.2 Biochemical Changes in Ingested Foods and the Role of Digestive Organs
16.3 Enzymic Processes Involved in Digestion
16.4 The Digestive Secretions
16.5 Control of Digestive Secretions: The Gastrointestinal Hormones
16.6 Methods of Studying Absorption from the Intestine
16.7 Absorption Mechanisms
16.8 Carbohydrate Digestion and Absorption
16.9 Protein Digestion and Absorption
16.10 Fat Digestion and Absorption
16.11 Dietary Fiber
16.12 Bacterial Flora in the Gastrointestinal Tract
16.13 Malabsorption Syndromes
Chapter 17 Hormones: A Summary of Their Structures and Functions
17.1 Introduction
17.2 The Role of the Second Messenger
17.3 Structural Relationships of the Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland
17.4 The Hypothalamus - Anterior Pituitary - Target Organ Relationships
17.5 Biosynthesis of Peptide Hormones
17.6 Hormones of the Hypothalamus
17.7 Hormones of the Anterior Pituitary (Adenohypophysis)
17.8 Hormones of the Posterior Pituitary (Neurohypophysis)
17.9 Hormones of the Pancreas
17.10 The Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands
17.11 The Adrenal Medulla
17.12 Steroidogenic Organs
17.13 Diseases of Steroid Hormone Production
17.14 Control of Metabolism by Hormones
Chapter 18 Plasma Glucose and Its Regulation
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Maintenance of Glucose Concentration during Fasting Conditions
18.3 Insulin Release in the Fed State
18.4 Tissue Response to Increased Plasma Insulin and Glucose Concentrations
18.5 The Role of Glucagon
18.6 Carbohydrate Metabolism in the Fetus and Newborn
18.7 Metabolism of Fructose and Galactose
18.8 Circulating Glucose under Stress Conditions
Chapter 19 Plasma Lipids and Their Regulation
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Classification of Plasma Lipids
19.3 Lipid Transport in the Fed State
19.4 Lipid Transport in the Fasting State
19.5 Fatty Livers
19.6 Interactions and Interchange between Lipoproteins
19.7 Hyperlipoproteinaemias
19.8 Factors Leading to Raised Plasma Lipid Levels
Chapter 20 Plasma Amino Acids and Utilization of Amino Acids by the Tissues
20.1 Introduction
20.2 How Does Man Utilize Amino Acids?
20.3 The Effect of a Protein Meal on Plasma Amino Acid Concentrations
20.4 The Utilization of Branched-Chain Amino Acids in Muscle and Formation of Alanine
20.5 The Induction of Amino Acid Catabolizing Enzymes
20.6 Amino Acid Imbalance
20.7 Hormonal Regulation of Plasma Amino Acids
Chapter 21 Plasma Electrolytes
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Electrolyte Composition of Normal Plasma
21.3 Water Components of the Body
21.4 The Osmolarity of the Fluid Compartment and Its Regulation
21.5 Changes in the Plasma Concentrations of Specific Electrolytes
Chapter 22 Plasma Calcium and Phosphate: Regulation by Vitamin D and Parathyroid Hormone
22.1 Introduction: Importance of Calcium and Phosphate in the Animal Body
22.2 Plasma Calcium
22.3 Dietary Calcium and Phosphate and Calcium Kinetics
22.4 Factors Regulating Calcium Absorption
22.5 Vitamin D
22.6 Conversion of Vitamin D3 to 1,25-Dihy Droxy-Vi Tamin-D3
22.7 Mode of Action of 1,25-Dihy Droxy-Vitamin-D3
22.8 Parathyroid Hormone
22.9 Calcitonin
22.10 Inter-Relationships of Vitamin D, Parathyroid Hormone and Calcitonin in the Regulation of Plasma Calcium
Chapter 23 Starvation
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Energy Storage
23.3 Phases of Starvation
23.4 Interprandial Phase
23.5 Postabsorptive Phase (Overnight Fast)
23.6 Prolonged Starvation
23.7 Clinical Aspects of Starvation - Anorexia Nervosa
Further Reading to Part 2
Part 3 Specialized Metabolism of Tissues
Chapter 24 Blood: Erythropoiesis-Role of Folate and Vitamin Β12
24.1 Normal Erythropoiesis and Site of Formation of Abnormal Cells in Conditions of Folate and Vitamin B12 Deficiencies
24.2 Macrocytic Anemias
24.3 Causes of Folate Deficiency
24.4 Absorption and Distribution of Folate
24.5 Causes of Vitamin B12 Deficiency
24.6 Absorption and Distribution of Vitamin B12
24.7 Inter-Relationships of Folate and Vitamin B12
24.8 Mode of Action of Folic Acid
24.9 Mode of Action of Vitamin Β12
24.10 Metabolic Inter-Relationships of Folate and Vitamin B12 and the 'Methyl Trap' Hypothesis
24.11 Possible Relationships of Folate and Vitamin B12 Deficiencies to Anemias
24.12 Neurological Damage in Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Chapter 25 Blood: Metabolism in the Red Blood Cell
25.1 Introduction
25.2 Role of Glycolysis and the Pentose Phosphate Pathway
25.3 Utilization of ATP in Ion Transport
25.4 The Role of 2,3-Diphosphoglycerate
25.5 The Role of Glutathione and NADPH
25.6 Genetic Abnormalities: Enzyme Deficiencies
Chapter 26 Blood: Blood Clotting
26.1 Introduction
26.2 Physiological Events in Blood Clotting
26.3 Platelet Adhesion and Aggregation
26.4 Roles of Prostaglandins, Endoperoxides, Prostacyclin and Thromboxanes in Platelet Aggregation
26.5 Summary of Biochemical Events in the Clotting Process
26.6 The Intrinsic Pathway
26.7 The Extrinsic Pathway
26.8 The Common Pathway of Blood Clotting
26.9 Interactions of Platelets and Plasma Factors in the Clotting Process
26.10 Fibrinolysis
26.11 Genetic Defects and Abnormalities of Blood Clotting
Chapter 27 Blood: Catabolism of Haemoglobin
27.1 Role of the Reticuloendothelial System
27.2 Mechanism of Bile Pigment Formation
27.3 Bilirubin Transport
27.4 Conjugation of Bilirubin: Role of the Liver
27.5 Excretion of Bile Pigments and Bacterial Metabolism
27.6 Development of Conjugating Enzymes
27.7 Inherited Defects of Conjugation
27.8 Hyperbilirubinaemias: Causes and Consequences
Chapter 28 Blood: Iron and Iron Metabolism
28.1 Introduction
28.2 Iron Balance
28.3 Daily Iron Losses
28.4 Iron Intake and Dietary Iron
28.5 Factors Affecting Iron Absorption
28.6 The Mechanism and Control of Iron Absorption
28.7 Iron Transport: Transferrin
28.8 Iron Storage: Ferritin and Hemosiderin
28.9 Iron Kinetics
28.10 Valency of Iron during Metabolism
28.11 Iron Pathology
Chapter 29 Functions of the Liver
29.1 Introduction
29.2 Structure of the Liver
29.3 Metabolic Roles of the Liver: General Considerations
29.4 Role of the Liver in Carbohydrate Metabolism
29.5 Role of the Liver in Fat Metabolism
29.6 The Role of the Liver in Amino Acid Metabolism
29.7 The Role of the Liver in Protein Synthesis
29.8 The Role of the Liver in Storage
29.9 The Role of the Liver in Providing Digestive Secretions
29.10 The Excretory Role of the Liver in Synthesizing or Processing Metabolites for Excretion
Chapter 30 The Kidney
30.1 Major Functions of the Kidney
30.2 The Structure of the Kidney
30.3 Mechanism of Action
30.4 The Glomeruler Capillary Basement Membrane
30.5 Composition of the Urine
30.6 Major Biochemical Processes in the Kidney
30.7 Energy Provision in the Kidney
30.8 Water Absorption
30.9 Absorption of Electrolytes
30.10 Absorption of Glucose
30.11 Absorption of Amino Acids
30.12 Regulation of pH
Chapter 31 Muscle
31.1 Introduction
31.2 Microscopic Structure of Muscle
31.3 The Proteins of Muscle
31.4 Assembly of Proteins into Filaments
31.5 Models of Muscle Contraction
31.6 Energy for Contraction
31.7 The Role of Calcium in Muscle Contraction
Chapter 32 Bone and Collagen: Calcification
32.1 Introduction
32.2 Bone Structure
32.3 Bone Mineral
32.4 Precipitation of Calcium Phosphate
32.5 Collagen
32.6 Biosynthesis of Collagen and the Role of Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
32.7 Calcification of Bone
32.8 Resorption of Bone
32.9 Bone Repair
Chapter 33 The Brain
33.1 Introduction
33.2 The Cell Types of the Brain
33.3 The Synapse
33.4 Excitation and Conduction
33.5 Chemical Transmission and Transmitters
33.6 Myelin
33.7 Metabolism in the Brain
Chapter 34 The Eye
34.1 Introduction
34.2 The Cornea
34.3 The Lens
34.4 The Retina
Part 4 Environmental Hazards - Detoxication
Chapter 35 Toxicology: General Aspects
35.1 Introduction
35.2 Biochemical Damage Caused by Toxic Substances
Chapter 36 Toxic Metals
36.1 Introduction
36.2 Metal Complexes and Chelates
36.3 Protein Complexes
36.4 Copper
36.5 Toxicity of Mercury
36.6 Toxicity of Lead
36.7 Radionuclides
36.8 Removal of Toxic Metals: Chelation Therapy
Chapter 37 Metabolism of Xenobiotics: Xenobiochemistry
37.1 Introduction
37.2 Origins of Xenobiotics and Mode of Entry into the Body
37.3 General Properties of Xenobiotic Metabolites
37.4 Role of the Liver in Xenobiotic Metabolism
37.5 Phase I and Phase II Reactions
37.6 Conjugation Reactions of Xenobiotics
37.7 Reduction in Xenobiotic Metabolism
37.8 Hydrolysis of Xenobiotics
37.9 Oxidative Metabolism of Xenobiotics
37.10 Induction of the Oxidative Metabolism of Xenobiotics and Intermediary Metabolites
Chapter 38 Alcohol: Effects on Metabolism
38.1 Introduction
38.2 Metabolism of Ethanol
38.3 Hypoglycaemic Effects of Alcohol
38.4 Effects of Alcohol on Plasma Lipids
38.5 Effects of Alcohol on Vitamin Requirements
Chapter 39 Carcinogenesis
39.1 Introduction: What is Cancer?
39.2 Cancer-Causing Agents
39.3 Chemical Nature of Many Carcinogens - Their Occurrence in the Environment and Their Origins
39.4 How do Chemical Carcinogens Gain Access to the Body?
39.5 Methods of Testing for Chemical Carcinogens
39.6 Factors Affecting the Carcinogenicity of Chemicals
39.7 Multistage Concept of Carcinogenesis
39.8 Metabolism of Carcinogens
39.9 Formation of Electrophilic Reagents
39.10 Site of DNA Attack
39.11 Induction of Enzyme Systems Involved in Oxidative Metabolism of Carcinogens
39.12 Oncogenes
Part 5 Biochemical Basis of Diagnosis-Disease and Its Treatment
Chapter 40 Biochemical Diagnosis
40.1 Introduction
40.2 Principles of Methods Used
40.3 Typical Enzymes Determined in the Serum
40.4 Distribution of Enzymes in Tissues and Serum Patterns
40.5 Isoenzymes
40.6 Examples of the Use of Measurements of Serum Enzymes in Diagnosis
Chapter 41 An Example of Metabolic Disturbance: Obesity
41.1 Introduction
41.2 Measurement of Obesity
41.3 Relation of Water Loss to Obesity
41.4 The Fundamental Causes of Obesity
41.5 Regulation of Food Intake
41.6 The Adipocytes in Obesity
41.7 The Biochemical Changes Observed in Obesity
41.8 The Role of Thermogenesis in Obesity
Chapter 42 Biochemical Genetics: Inborn Errors of Metabolism
42.1 Introduction
42.2 The Nature of the Genetic Defects
42.3 Prenatal Diagnosis
42.4 Clinical Manifestations of Metabolic Errors
42.5 Therapeutics
42.6 Typical Metabolic Disorders
42.7 Genetic Defects of Blood Proteins
42.8 Carbohydrate Metabolism
42.9 Defects of Amino Acid Metabolism
42.10 Lipid Metabolism
42.11 Purine/Pyrimidine Metabolism
Chapter 43 Principles of Chemotherapy
43.1 Introduction
43.2 Historical Background
43.3 Origins of New Drugs
43.4 Why are Chemotherapeutic Drugs Effective?
43.5 Relation of Chemical Structure to Chemotherapeutic Activity
43.6 Summary of Mode of Action of Chemotherapeutic Drugs
43.7 Problems in Cancer Therapy - Multiple Drug Therapy and Effect of Drugs on Cell Cycle
Further Reading to Part 5
Appendix 1 Commonly Occurring Mono- and Disaccharides
Appendix 2 Polysaccharides - Starch and Glycogen
Appendix 3 Glycosaminoglycans (Mucopolysaccharides) - Proteoglycans
Appendix 4 Naturally Occurring α-Amino Acids
Appendix 5 Lipid Chemistry and Classification
Appendix 6 Phospholipids
Appendix 7 Purine and Pyrimidine Bases
Appendix 8 Nucleosides - Nucleotides
Appendix 9 Glycolysis
Appendix 10 Pentose Phosphate Pathway - Outline of Stages
Appendix 11 Citric Acid Cycle
Appendix 12 ß-Oxidation of Fatty Acids in Mitochondria
Appendix 13 Biosynthesis of Cholesterol
Appendix 14 Summary of Amino Acid Metabolism
Appendix 15 Ornithine Cycle - Synthesis of Urea
Appendix 16 The Genetic Code
Appendix 17 Transfer RNAs
Appendix 18 Steps in Eukaryotic Protein Synthesis
Index
