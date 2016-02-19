Wild Animals in Captivity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483201115, 9781483226149

Wild Animals in Captivity

1st Edition

Authors: H. Hediger
eBook ISBN: 9781483226149
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1950
Page Count: 218
Description

Wild Animals in Captivity covers some of the mistaken notions concerning the conditions of animals in captivity, most of which are the result of an anthropomorphic approach to the subject.

This book is composed of 12 chapters and starts with an overview of the historical development of zoological gardens. The succeeding chapters deal with the territorial requirements and sociological factors in the wild life. These topics are followed by discussions of the wild animal’s transition behavior from freedom to captivity; the physiological and psychological aspects of animal captivity; and the motive and situation of animal escapes. Other chapters emphasize the physical and biological environment of animals in captivity. The final chapters examine the problems related to feeding patterns, and nutrition of captive animals. These chapters also explore the relationship between human and animal, their capacity to be tamed and trained.

This book will prove useful to zoologists.

Table of Contents


﻿Foreword

1 Introduction

2 Territorial Requirements in the Wild State

Geographical Range

The Biochore or Habitat

The Biotope or Ecological Niche

The Territory

Space and Time Pattern

The Mosaic of Territories

3 Sociological Factors in the Wild State

Predator-Prey Relationship

Biological Rank

Social Rank

Mating Pattern and Reproduction Ceremonial

4 From Freedom to Captivity

5 Range in the Wild State

The Space Necessary Physiologically and Psychologically

Activity from Internal Motive and External Cause

6 The Problem of Confined Space

Biological and Psychological

Technical Aspects

7 Escapes

Cage Breakers

Motives and Situation

Runaways

8 Quality of the Environment

Endogenous Factors

9 Exogenous Factors: Physical Environment

Water and Air (Climate)

The Ground

10 Exogenous Factors: Biological Environment

Vegetation

Fauna

11 The Problem of Food

The Social Factor

Feeding Patterns

Quality and Quantity of Food

Food Presentation—Timing and Method

Excretion

Breeding

Hypersexuality

12 The Animal's Relationship with Man

Degrees of Relationship

Meaning of Tameness

Meanings of Training

Pathic Attitude Towards Man

Assimilation Tendency

Both Sides of the Zoological Garden

Responsibility

Bibliography

Name Index

Subject Index

