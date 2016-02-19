Wild Animals in Captivity
1st Edition
Description
Wild Animals in Captivity covers some of the mistaken notions concerning the conditions of animals in captivity, most of which are the result of an anthropomorphic approach to the subject.
This book is composed of 12 chapters and starts with an overview of the historical development of zoological gardens. The succeeding chapters deal with the territorial requirements and sociological factors in the wild life. These topics are followed by discussions of the wild animal’s transition behavior from freedom to captivity; the physiological and psychological aspects of animal captivity; and the motive and situation of animal escapes. Other chapters emphasize the physical and biological environment of animals in captivity. The final chapters examine the problems related to feeding patterns, and nutrition of captive animals. These chapters also explore the relationship between human and animal, their capacity to be tamed and trained.
This book will prove useful to zoologists.
Table of Contents
Foreword
1 Introduction
2 Territorial Requirements in the Wild State
Geographical Range
The Biochore or Habitat
The Biotope or Ecological Niche
The Territory
Space and Time Pattern
The Mosaic of Territories
3 Sociological Factors in the Wild State
Predator-Prey Relationship
Biological Rank
Social Rank
Mating Pattern and Reproduction Ceremonial
4 From Freedom to Captivity
5 Range in the Wild State
The Space Necessary Physiologically and Psychologically
Activity from Internal Motive and External Cause
6 The Problem of Confined Space
Biological and Psychological
Technical Aspects
7 Escapes
Cage Breakers
Motives and Situation
Runaways
8 Quality of the Environment
Endogenous Factors
9 Exogenous Factors: Physical Environment
Water and Air (Climate)
The Ground
10 Exogenous Factors: Biological Environment
Vegetation
Fauna
11 The Problem of Food
The Social Factor
Feeding Patterns
Quality and Quantity of Food
Food Presentation—Timing and Method
Excretion
Breeding
Hypersexuality
12 The Animal's Relationship with Man
Degrees of Relationship
Meaning of Tameness
Meanings of Training
Pathic Attitude Towards Man
Assimilation Tendency
Both Sides of the Zoological Garden
Responsibility
Bibliography
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 218
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1950
- Published:
- 1st January 1950
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226149