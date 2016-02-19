Wild Animals in Captivity covers some of the mistaken notions concerning the conditions of animals in captivity, most of which are the result of an anthropomorphic approach to the subject.

This book is composed of 12 chapters and starts with an overview of the historical development of zoological gardens. The succeeding chapters deal with the territorial requirements and sociological factors in the wild life. These topics are followed by discussions of the wild animal’s transition behavior from freedom to captivity; the physiological and psychological aspects of animal captivity; and the motive and situation of animal escapes. Other chapters emphasize the physical and biological environment of animals in captivity. The final chapters examine the problems related to feeding patterns, and nutrition of captive animals. These chapters also explore the relationship between human and animal, their capacity to be tamed and trained.

This book will prove useful to zoologists.