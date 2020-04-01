Why Patients Sue Doctors - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780729543705

Why Patients Sue Doctors

2nd Edition

Lessons learned from medical malpractice cases

Authors: Duncan Graham Bernard Kelly David A. Richards
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543705
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Page Count: 150
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
150
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
1st April 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780729543705

About the Author

Duncan Graham

Duncan Graham is a barrister with a medical degree. He previously worked as a medical practitioner and solicitor. He now specialises in cases of medical negligence, coronial inquests, professional misconduct, and class actions involving pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Bernard Kelly

Bernard Kelly is a general practitioner who works in metropolitan, rural and remote locations. He has extensive experience in teaching and medical regulation. He provides expert witness opinions in medical negligence and professional misconduct cases.

David A. Richards

David Richards is a physician, with broad experience in clinical and interventional cardiology, education and research. He provides expert witness opinions for plaintiffs, defendants and government agencies.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.