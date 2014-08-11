Graham G. Stewart has been Emeritus Professor in Brewing and Distilling at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland since he retired in 2007. From 1994-2007 he was Professor of Brewing and Distilling and Director of the International Centre for Brewing and Distilling (ICBD), Heriot-Watt University. For 25 years prior to this he was employed by the Labatt Brewing Company in Canada, holding a number of scientific/technical positions and from 1986-1994 was its Technical Director. He holds a PhD and DSc from Bath University and is a Fellow of the Institute of Brewing. He was President of the Institute of Brewing and Distilling in 1999 and 2000. He has over 300 publications (books, patents, review papers, articles and peer reviewed papers) to his name and is a co-founder and co-editor of the journal “Critical Reviews in Biotechnology”. Dr. Graham G. Stewart has been Emeritus Professor in Brewing and Distilling at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland. Previously he was Professor of Brewing and Distilling and Director of the International Centre for Brewing and Distilling (ICBD), Heriot-Watt University. He’s held many scientific/technical positions in such companies as Labatt Brewing Company in Canada, and was the President of the Institute of Brewing. He has over 300 publications (books, patents, review papers, articles and peer review