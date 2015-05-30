Wheeler's Dental Anatomy, Physiology and Occlusion, 1st South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131240373

Wheeler's Dental Anatomy, Physiology and Occlusion, 1st South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Stanley Nelson
Paperback ISBN: 9788131240373
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 30th May 2015
Page Count: 394
Description

Get to the root of dental anatomy and its physiological and occlusal relationships!

Applying dental anatomy to the practice of dentistry, this market-leading text provides illustrated coverage of dentitions, pulp formation, the sequence of eruption, and clinical considerations.

Key Features

  • The chapter on Clinical Applications of Dental Anatomy, Physiology, and Occlusion includes instructions on root planing and scaling, extraction techniques and forces, the relationship of fillings to pulp form and enamel form, and more.

  • Over 900 full-color images include detailed anatomical illustrations as well as clinical photographs.

  • Practical appendices include Review of Tooth Morphology from in utero to adolescence to adulthood, and Tooth Traits of the Permanent Dentition with information such as tooth notation, dimensions, the position of proximal contacts, heights, and curvatures.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Dental Anatomy

2 Development and Eruption of the Teeth

3 The Primary (Deciduous) Teeth

4 Forensics, Comparative Anatomy, Geometries, and Form and Function

5 Orofacial Complex: Form and Function

6 The Permanent Maxillary Incisors

7 The Permanent Mandibular Incisors

8 The Permanent Canines: Maxillary and Mandibular

9 The Permanent Maxillary Premolars

10 The Permanent Mandibular Premolars

11 The Permanent Maxillary Molars

12 The Permanent Mandibular Molars

13 Pulp Chambers and Canals

14 Dento-osseous Structures, Blood Vessels, and Nerves

15 The Temporomandibular Joints, Teeth, and Muscles, and Their Functions

16 Occlusion

17 Clinical Application of Dental Anatomy, Physiology, and Occlusion

Appendix A Review of Tooth Morphology

Appendix B Tooth Traits of the Permanent Dentition

About the Author

Stanley Nelson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Co-Chair Clinical Sciences Education, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, School of Dental Medicine, Las Vegas, NV

