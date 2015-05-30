Wheeler's Dental Anatomy, Physiology and Occlusion, 1st South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Description
Get to the root of dental anatomy and its physiological and occlusal relationships!
Applying dental anatomy to the practice of dentistry, this market-leading text provides illustrated coverage of dentitions, pulp formation, the sequence of eruption, and clinical considerations.
Key Features
- The chapter on Clinical Applications of Dental Anatomy, Physiology, and Occlusion includes instructions on root planing and scaling, extraction techniques and forces, the relationship of fillings to pulp form and enamel form, and more.
- Over 900 full-color images include detailed anatomical illustrations as well as clinical photographs.
- Practical appendices include Review of Tooth Morphology from in utero to adolescence to adulthood, and Tooth Traits of the Permanent Dentition with information such as tooth notation, dimensions, the position of proximal contacts, heights, and curvatures.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to Dental Anatomy
2 Development and Eruption of the Teeth
3 The Primary (Deciduous) Teeth
4 Forensics, Comparative Anatomy, Geometries, and Form and Function
5 Orofacial Complex: Form and Function
6 The Permanent Maxillary Incisors
7 The Permanent Mandibular Incisors
8 The Permanent Canines: Maxillary and Mandibular
9 The Permanent Maxillary Premolars
10 The Permanent Mandibular Premolars
11 The Permanent Maxillary Molars
12 The Permanent Mandibular Molars
13 Pulp Chambers and Canals
14 Dento-osseous Structures, Blood Vessels, and Nerves
15 The Temporomandibular Joints, Teeth, and Muscles, and Their Functions
16 Occlusion
17 Clinical Application of Dental Anatomy, Physiology, and Occlusion
Appendix A Review of Tooth Morphology
Appendix B Tooth Traits of the Permanent Dentition
Details
- No. of pages:
- 394
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 30th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131240373
About the Author
Stanley Nelson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Co-Chair Clinical Sciences Education, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, School of Dental Medicine, Las Vegas, NV