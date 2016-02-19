What Happens in School describes school procedure in England and the philosophies which support it. It attempts to tell a story of what really goes on in the schools and to explain, with an extraordinary sensitivity, the curriculum which is thought to be appropriate at each stage. The result is a pen picture of school life which is typical and representative rather than the rule.

The author brings to the subject a lifetime of creative service in the cause of education. The essential humanity of her broad and catholic approach to the schools is reflected nowhere more apparent than in What Happens in School, which contains a distillation of knowledge accumulated over the years. Her book describes the most up-to-date features of schools of all kinds, from the nursery school to the special school. This book was written with the parent, the student, and the interested observer in mind, giving an account of educational practice without overcrowding the text with references and detail. It should be an invaluable guide for those (and particularly parents and students in training colleges and universities) who are seeking a practitioner's commentary on what the schools are trying to achieve.