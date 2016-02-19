What Happens in School - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080114590, 9781483156088

What Happens in School

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Pergamon Educational Guides

Authors: Violet Gordon
Editors: I. R. Maxwell F. H. Pedley
eBook ISBN: 9781483156088
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 184
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

What Happens in School describes school procedure in England and the philosophies which support it. It attempts to tell a story of what really goes on in the schools and to explain, with an extraordinary sensitivity, the curriculum which is thought to be appropriate at each stage. The result is a pen picture of school life which is typical and representative rather than the rule.
The author brings to the subject a lifetime of creative service in the cause of education. The essential humanity of her broad and catholic approach to the schools is reflected nowhere more apparent than in What Happens in School, which contains a distillation of knowledge accumulated over the years. Her book describes the most up-to-date features of schools of all kinds, from the nursery school to the special school. This book was written with the parent, the student, and the interested observer in mind, giving an account of educational practice without overcrowding the text with references and detail. It should be an invaluable guide for those (and particularly parents and students in training colleges and universities) who are seeking a practitioner's commentary on what the schools are trying to achieve.

Table of Contents


Editorial Introduction

Foreword

Chapter 1. First Considerations

Chapter 2. The Small Rural School

Chapter 3. The Nursery and Infants School

Chapter 4. The Junior School

Chapter 5. The Adolescent and the Complexities of Secondary Education

Chapter 6. The Modern School

Chapter 7. Education from Eleven to Eighteen

The Grammar School

The Comprehensive School

The Technical High School

Chapter 8. The Education of Handicapped Children

Chapter 9. Towards the Next Thirty Years

Index


Details

No. of pages:
184
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483156088

About the Author

Violet Gordon

About the Editor

I. R. Maxwell

F. H. Pedley

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.