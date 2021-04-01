What does Medial Frontal Cortex Signal During Behavior? Insights from Behavioral Neurophysiology, Volume 158
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
What does Medial Frontal Cortex Signal During Behavior? Insights from Behavioral Neurophysiology, Volume 161 addresses and highlights a question that has remained central to cognitive and systems neuroscience since its inception, namely, what does the medial frontal cortex do? With insights from 17 of the fields leading teams of scientists, this volume attempts to address this question covering several topics from what constitutes medial frontal cortex to how medial frontal cortex integrates a diverse array of sensory, cognitive, social, and motivational inputs to ultimately guide behavior.
Key Features
- Comprises the perspectives of a diverse array of world-leading researchers in medial frontal cortex function
- Provides the latest theoretical and data based evidence for the function of medial frontal cortex
- Presents the importance of systems based neuroscience approaches to the understanding of medial frontal cortex function
Readership
Essential reading for graduate students, post-doctoral students, and researchers in the areas of medial frontal cortex function, neuroscience and cognition
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323853361
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Linda Amarante
Linda M. Amarante – Dr. Linda M. Amarante recently received her PhD in neuroscience from American University in Spring 2020. At American University, she performed research in Dr. Mark Laubach’s laboratory studying the medial frontal cortex and its role in reward-based behaviors and value-based decision making in rats. Her dissertation work investigated the role of the medial and orbital frontal cortices in signaling reward information, which was supported by a Graduate Research Fellowship (GRFP) from the National Science Foundation in 2016. Linda received undergraduate degrees in Psychology and English from Long Island University in 2013, where she performed research on opioids and prenatal mouse development under the guidance of Dr. Grace Rossi. Linda also currently curates projects and runs social media for the Open Behavior project, which is a repository of open-source tools for behavioral neuroscience. She will begin a post-doctoral fellowship with Dr. Jeremiah Cohen at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neuroscience, American University, Washington, USA
Mark Laubach
Mark Laubach – Dr. Laubach is a professor of neuroscience at American University. His lab studies the role of the medial frontal cortex in goal-directed behavior. Core methods include multi-electrode recordings, optogenetics, multivariate statistics, and computational models of neural circuits. The lab is currently supported by the NIH to study the role of opioid receptors in the prefrontal cortex in reward-guided decisions. In addition, Dr. Laubach and his lab collaborate with Dr. Alexxai Kravitz from Washington University to run the OpenBehavior project, which promotes open-source tools used in behavioral neuroscience research. Dr. Laubach is Director of American University’s PhD program in neuroscience and serves on the editorial boards of eNeuro, The Journal of Neuroscience, and Behavioral Neuroscience.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neuroscience, Department of Neuroscience, American University, Washington, USA
Adam Brockett
Adam Thomas Brockett – Dr. Adam Brockett is a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Maryland, College Park working in the laboratory of Professor Matthew Roesch, exploring the neural correlates of cognitive control across the lifespan. Adam attended the University of Maryland, College Park earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, and a minor in Neuroscience in 2011. Throughout his undergraduate career, Adam worked as a Student Intramural Research Training Awardee (IRTA) at the NIH in the laboratory of Dr. James Winslow investigating the effects of fluoxetine and differential rearing on social behaviors in rhesus macaques. Following graduation, Adam was a post-baccalaureate fellow (IRTA) at the NIH and worked to develop molecular techniques for the generation of transgenic marmosets under the guidance of Dr. James Pickel. Adam received his PhD from Princeton University working with Professor Elizabeth Gould in 2017. His work with Professor Gould characterized the role of astrocytes in medial prefrontal cortex function and their contributions to cognitive control. Adam received a F32 Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA) in the spring of 2019.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology and Program in Neuroscience and Cognitive Science, University of Maryland, College Park, USA
About the Series Volume Editor
Matthew Roesch
Matthew R. Roesch – Dr. Roesch’s research investigates the neural mechanisms underlying executive control, and their disturbance in drug abuse. Specifically, Dr. Roesch’s lab records single unit activity from multiple brain regions as rats perform a variety of behavioral tasks (e.g. reversal, delay discounting, stop-signal, set-shifting, conflict, social distress, etc) and evaluate loss of function after pharmacological and optogenetic manipulation. Dr. Roesch has over 20 years of experience performing, analyzing, and publishing on this type of research. He completed his dissertation work in the lab of Dr. Carl Olson in the Department of Neuroscience (CNUP) and the Center for the Neural Basis of Cognition (CNBC) at the University of Pittsburgh. There, he recorded from single neurons in several areas in primate frontal and medial cortex during performance of reward and conflict based saccade tasks. After graduating, he accepted a position as post-doctoral fellow on the Cellular and Integrative Neuroscience Post-Doctoral Training Grant at the University of Maryland Medical School under the advisement of Dr. Geoff Schoenbaum. There he continued his work on issues pertaining to value-guided decision-making and reversal learning. Dr. Roesch is currently full professor at the University of Maryland College Park as part of the Department of Psychology and the Program in Neuroscience and Cognitive Science. He is Cognitive and Neural Systems Area Head for Psychology, and Associate Director and Admissions Director for the Neuroscience and Cognitive Science Program.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology and Program in Neuroscience and Cognitive Science, University of Maryland, College Park, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.