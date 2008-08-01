Well Productivity Handbook
1st Edition
Authors: Boyun Guo Kai Sun Ali Ghalambor
eBook ISBN: 9780127999920
Hardcover ISBN: 9781933762326
Imprint: Gulf Publishing Company
Published Date: 1st August 2008
Page Count: 334
Description
With rapid changes in field development methods being created over the past few decades, there is a growing need for more information regarding energizing well production. Written by the world’s most respected petroleum engineering authors, Well Productivity Handbook provides updated knowledge for modeling oil and gas wells with simple and complex trajectories. Covering critical topics, such as petroleum fluid properties, reservoir deliverability, wellbore flow performance and productivity of intelligent well systems, this handbook explains real-world applications illustrated with example problems.
About the Author
Boyun Guo
Kai Sun
Ali Ghalambor
