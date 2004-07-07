Well-Architectured Fluoropolymers: Synthesis, Properties and Applications

Selected Contents.

Chapter 1 : Telomerisation Reactions of Fluorinated Alkenes.

Initiation And Mechanisms. Various ways of initiation. Cotelomerisation. Specific initiations for fluoroalkenes.

Cleavable Telogens. Classic cleavages. More specific cleavages.

Fluoroalkenes Used In (CO)Teloemrisation. Classic or most known fluoroolefins. Less used monomers. Cotelomerisation of fluoroalkenes.

Reactivity Of Monomers And Telogens. Introduction and theoritical concepts. Reactivity of telogens. Reactivity of fluoroalkenes.

Radical Living Or Controlled Telomerisation And Polymerisation Of Fluoromonomers. Iodine transfer polymerisation. Stepwise telomerisation.

Applications of Fluorinated Telomers. From nonfunctional telomers. From monofunctional telomers. From telechelic oligomers.

Chapter 2 : Synthesis of Fluorinated Telechelics as Precursors of Well-Defined Fluoropolymers.

Synthesis of Fluorinated Telechelics. Telechelics having a fluorinated chain in the backbone. Telechelics bearing a fluorinated side group.

Use of Fluorotelechelics To Obtain Well-Defined Fluoropolymers. From fluorinated diols. From fluorinated diacids. From fluorinated diamines. From fluorinated nonconjugated dienes.

Chapter 3 : Synthesis, Properties And Applications of Fluorinated Alternating Copolymers.

Theoritical Concepts. Polarity of Monomers. Reactivity Ratios. Reaction Mechanisms. Kinetics.

Uses And Applications Of Fluorinated Monomers. Fluorinated Alternating Copolymers from Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE). Copolymers of Tetrafluororethylene (TFE). Alternated Fluorocopolymers Containing Vinylidene fluoride (VDF). Synthesis, Properties, and Applications of Fluorinated Alternated Ccopolymers which do not Contain VDF, CTFE and TFE.

Chapter 4 : Synthesis, Properties, and Applications of Fluorinated Diblocks, Triblock, and Multiblock Copolymers.

Synthesis, Properties, And Applications Of Fluoroblock Copolymers. Fluorinated Diblock Copolymers. Synthesis, Properties, and Applications of Fluorinated Triblock Copolymers. Synthesis, Properties, and Applications of Fluorinated Multiblock Copolymers.

Chapter 5 : Synthesis, Properties, and Applications Of Fluorinated Graft Copolymers.

Synthesis, Properties, and Applications of Fluorinated Graft Copolymers. From the Macromonomer Way. From the Chemical Change of Hydrogenated Polymers by Fluorinated Derivatives : the 'GRAFTING ONTO' method. From the Telomerisation of Monomers with Macrotelogens. Synthesis of Fluorinated Graft Copolymers by the 'GRAFTING FROM' Method. Synthesis of Fluorinated Graft Copolymers from the Transfer to the Polymer. Synthesis of Fluorinated Graft Copolymers by Other Ways.