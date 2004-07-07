Well-Architectured Fluoropolymers: Synthesis, Properties and Applications
1st Edition
Because of the increasing need for ever better performing materials endowed with specific properties, macromolecular engineering has become a useful tool for designing well-architectured polymers (telomers, telechelics, stars, dendrimers, alternating, block- and graftcopolymers). These polymers are nowadays seeing an enormous growth. Among them, fluoropolymers are seen as high value added materials in many applications ranging from surfactants, optical fibers, biomaterials, coatings, to membranes for fuel cells. Indeed, the relationship between structure of the monomer to the properties of the polymers is of increasing interest so that these properties are tuned for the most appropriate applications. As most fluoropolymers are prepared from radical synthesis, this book devotes various parts on the use of the controlled radical (or pseudo-living) polymerisation of fluoromonomers leading to discoveries of thermoplastic elastomers or original surfactants for polymerisation in supercritical CO2.
Well-Architectured Fluoropolymers: Synthesis, Properties and Applications is composed of five chapters starting with a general introduction outlining basic concepts. Emphasis is placed on recent developments, and each chapter describes comprehensive techniques of synthesis of well-defined fluorotelomers or polymers, their properties, characterisations, and their applications, for immediate use by today’s engineers, industrial and academic scientists, and researchers.
The book has been arranged to enable self-managed reading and learning. It is both a source of data and a reference.
- On the synthesis, properties and applications of fluoropolymers: remarkable, high value added materials applied in surfactants, optical fibres, biomaterials, coatings and membranes for fuel cells
- For immediate use by today's engineers, industrial and academic scientists, and researchers
- Written to enable self-managed reading and learning, being both a source of data and a reference
Academics involved in chemistry, materials, physics, chemical engineering, energy. All companies involved in fluorine (research, development, compounding, processing, testing, production, and selling department).
Selected Contents.
Chapter 1 : Telomerisation Reactions of Fluorinated Alkenes.
Initiation And Mechanisms. Various ways of initiation. Cotelomerisation. Specific initiations for fluoroalkenes.
Cleavable Telogens. Classic cleavages. More specific cleavages.
Fluoroalkenes Used In (CO)Teloemrisation. Classic or most known fluoroolefins. Less used monomers. Cotelomerisation of fluoroalkenes.
Reactivity Of Monomers And Telogens. Introduction and theoritical concepts. Reactivity of telogens. Reactivity of fluoroalkenes.
Radical Living Or Controlled Telomerisation And Polymerisation Of Fluoromonomers. Iodine transfer polymerisation. Stepwise telomerisation.
Applications of Fluorinated Telomers. From nonfunctional telomers. From monofunctional telomers. From telechelic oligomers.
Chapter 2 : Synthesis of Fluorinated Telechelics as Precursors of Well-Defined Fluoropolymers.
Synthesis of Fluorinated Telechelics. Telechelics having a fluorinated chain in the backbone. Telechelics bearing a fluorinated side group.
Use of Fluorotelechelics To Obtain Well-Defined Fluoropolymers. From fluorinated diols. From fluorinated diacids. From fluorinated diamines. From fluorinated nonconjugated dienes.
Chapter 3 : Synthesis, Properties And Applications of Fluorinated Alternating Copolymers.
Theoritical Concepts. Polarity of Monomers. Reactivity Ratios. Reaction Mechanisms. Kinetics.
Uses And Applications Of Fluorinated Monomers. Fluorinated Alternating Copolymers from Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE). Copolymers of Tetrafluororethylene (TFE). Alternated Fluorocopolymers Containing Vinylidene fluoride (VDF). Synthesis, Properties, and Applications of Fluorinated Alternated Ccopolymers which do not Contain VDF, CTFE and TFE.
Chapter 4 : Synthesis, Properties, and Applications of Fluorinated Diblocks, Triblock, and Multiblock Copolymers.
Synthesis, Properties, And Applications Of Fluoroblock Copolymers. Fluorinated Diblock Copolymers. Synthesis, Properties, and Applications of Fluorinated Triblock Copolymers. Synthesis, Properties, and Applications of Fluorinated Multiblock Copolymers.
Chapter 5 : Synthesis, Properties, and Applications Of Fluorinated Graft Copolymers.
Synthesis, Properties, and Applications of Fluorinated Graft Copolymers. From the Macromonomer Way. From the Chemical Change of Hydrogenated Polymers by Fluorinated Derivatives : the 'GRAFTING ONTO' method. From the Telomerisation of Monomers with Macrotelogens. Synthesis of Fluorinated Graft Copolymers by the 'GRAFTING FROM' Method. Synthesis of Fluorinated Graft Copolymers from the Transfer to the Polymer. Synthesis of Fluorinated Graft Copolymers by Other Ways.
Bruno Ameduri
Laboratory of Macromolecular Chemistry, Ecole Nationale Superieure de Chimie de Montpellier, 8 Rue de l'Ecole Normale, 34296 Montepellier Cedex 5, France.
Bernard Boutevin
Laboratory of Macromolecular Chemistry, Ecole Nationale Superieure de Chimie de Montpellier, 8 Rue de l'Ecole Normale, 34296 Montepellier Cedex 5, France.
"This extremely impressive compilation of data and references makes this book a most valuable resource on this topic. In conclusion, this thorough, detailed, and extremely well-referenced book with a focus on chain-growth backbones is a welcome and much-needed reference work. Perhaps the authors would consider a similar text on step-growth fluoropolymers." --Patrick E. Cassidy, Texas State University, Texas, USA, JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY, Vol. 127, 2005
"A text reviewing these recent developments which incorporates advanced synthesis techniques as well as material properties and applications would prove invaluable for any researcher, whether in academia or industry, and the authors have accomplished just that. They have compiled a volume ranging from the basics of fluorinated precursor and oligomer synthesis to various fluorinated copolymer architectures. Each of the five chapters is subdivided into detailed synthesis schemes, conditions and results from literally hundreds of references per chapter, as well as polymer properties and industrial applications making it an ideal teaching aide for any fluoropolymer chemist." --Macromolecular Chemistry and Physics, 2006, 207, Anthony M. Granville, Australia