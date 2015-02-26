Welding and Joining of Advanced High Strength Steels (AHSS)
1st Edition
Description
Welding and Joining of Advanced High Strength Steels (AHSS): The Automotive Industry discusses the ways advanced high strength steels (AHSS) are key to weight reduction in sectors such as automotive engineering. It includes a discussion on how welding can alter the microstructure in the heat affected zone, producing either excessive hardening or softening, and how these local changes create potential weaknesses that can lead to failure.
This text reviews the range of welding and other joining technologies for AHSS and how they can be best used to maximize the potential of AHSS.
Key Features
- Reviews the properties and manufacturing techniques of advanced high strength steels (AHSS)
- Examines welding processes, performance, and fatigue in AHSS
- Focuses on AHSS welding and joining within the automotive industry
Readership
Professionals requiring information on the welding and joining of advanced high strength steels. Researchers and engineers within the steel and automotive industries will find it informative.
Table of Contents
- Related titles
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Welding and Other Joining Technologies
- 1. Introduction to welding and joining of advanced high-strength steels (AHSS)
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Overview of major welding processes for AHSS
- 2. Properties and automotive applications of advanced high-strength steels (AHSS)
- 2.1. The automobile body
- 2.2. AHSS microstructures and tensile properties
- 2.3. Formability and fracture of AHSS
- 2.4. Automotive in-service properties
- 2.5. Current and future trends in AHSS
- 3. Manufacturing of advanced high-strength steels (AHSS)
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Key challenges faced in producing AHSS grades
- 3.3. Future trends
- 4. Resistance spot welding techniques for advanced high-strength steels (AHSS)
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Characterizing welding behavior
- 4.3. General considerations in resistance spot welding of AHSS
- 4.4. Coating effects
- 4.5. Microstructural evolution in welds
- 4.6. Weld shear tension strength and cross-tension strength (CTS)
- 4.7. Summary
- 5. Laser welding of advanced high-strength steels (AHSS)
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Background
- 5.3. Laser welding of AHSS
- 5.4. Microstructure of laser-welded AHSS
- 5.5. Hardness
- 5.6. Performance of laser-welded AHSS
- 5.7. Future trends
- 6. High-power beam welding of advanced high-strength steels (AHSS)
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Back to basics: fundamentals of high-power beam welding
- 6.3. Metallurgical phenomena in laser welding of AHSS
- 6.4. Laser-welded blanks (LWBs): issues related to the use of AHSS
- 6.5. Body-in-white joining applications
- 6.6. Conclusions
- 7. Hybrid welding processes in advanced high-strength steels (AHSS)
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Laser–arc hybrid process description
- 7.3. Laser–arc hybrid process parameters for welding automotive AHSS
- 7.4. Applications in the automotive industry
- 7.5. Costs and economics
- 8. Metal inert gas (MIG) brazing and friction stir spot welding of advanced high-strength steels (AHSS)
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. MIG brazing
- 8.3. Friction stir spot welding (FSSW)
- 8.4. Conclusions
- 9. Adhesive bonding techniques for advanced high-strength steels (AHSS)
- 9.1. Introduction: the exigency of adhesive bonding of high-strength steels
- 9.2. Challenges in adhesive bonding of AHSS
- 9.3. Boron–manganese steels: anticinder coatings and their influence on adhesive bonds
- 9.4. Weldbonding of AHSS
- 9.5. Conclusions
- 10. Mechanical fastening techniques for advanced high-strength steels (AHSS)
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. The use of drawn arc welding (DAW) for attaching studs to metals
- 10.3. Assessing the feasibility of DAW for stud welding of AHSS
- 10.4. Robotic stud welding
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 26th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857098580
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857094360
About the Editor
Mahadev Shome
Dr Mahadev Shome is Head of the Material Characterization and Joining Research Group, R&D, Tata Steel, Jamshedpur, India
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Material Characterization and Joining Research Group, R&D, Tata Steel, Jamshedpur, India
Muralidhar Tumuluru
Muralidhar Tumuluru, research consultant in materials joining and a Fellow of the American Welding Society (AWS), has thirty years of experience in welding, of which he has worked the last seventeen years at the US Steel Research and Technology Center near Pittsburgh, USA. He has also widely published and lectured on joining of AHSS and received numerous awards from the AWS for his work.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Consultant, United States Steel Corporation, USA