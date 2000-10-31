Welded Design
1st Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Welded design is often considered as an area in which there's lots of practice but little theory. Welded design tends to be overlooked in engineering courses and many engineering students and engineers find materials and metallurgy complicated subjects. Engineering decisions at the design stage need to take account of the properties of a material – if these decisions are wrong failures and even catastrophes can result. Many engineering catastrophes have their origins in the use of irrelevant or invalid methods of analysis, incomplete information or the lack of understanding of material behaviour.
The activity of engineering design calls on the knowledge of a variety of engineering disciplines. With his wide engineering background and accumulated knowledge, John Hicks is able to show how a skilled engineer may use materials in an effective and economic way and make decisions on the need for the positioning of joints, be they permanent or temporary, between similar and dissimilar materials.
This book provides practising engineers, teachers and students with the necessary background to welding processes and methods of design employed in welded fabrication. It explains how design practices are derived from experimental and theoretical studies to produce practical and economic fabrication.
Key Features
- Provides specialist information on a topic often omitted from engineering courses
- Explains why certain methods are used, and also gives examples of commonly performed calculations and derivation of data.
Readership
Engineers, teachers, and students
Table of Contents
The engineer; Metals; Fabrication processes; Considerations in designing a welded joint; Static strength; Fatigue cracking; Brittle fracture; Structural design; Offshore structures; Management systems; Weld quality; Standards.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2000
- Published:
- 31st October 2000
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855737624
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855735378