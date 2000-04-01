Weighted Norm Inequalities and Related Topics, Volume 116
1st Edition
Table of Contents
I. Classical Theory of Hardy Spaces. II. Calderon-Zygmund Theory. III. Real Variable Theory of Hardy Spaces. IV. Weighted Norm Inequalities. V. Vector Valued Inequalities. VI. Factorization Theorems and Weighted Norm Inequalities. Appendix.
Description
The unifying thread of this book is the topic of Weighted Norm Inequalities, but many other related topics are covered, including Hardy spaces, singular integrals, maximal operators, functions of bounded mean oscillation and vector valued inequalities. The emphasis is placed on basic ideas; problems are first treated in a simple context and only afterwards are further results examined.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 603
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1985
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080872278
Reviews
@qu:...a rigorous, yet informal, introductory style with numerous applications... accessible to anyone with a background in functional analysis and real and complex function theory. @source:Mededelingen Van Het Wiskundig Genootschap @qu:the book by Garcia-Cuerva and Rubio de Francia is an exceptionally well written presentation of much of the theory of Hardy spaces we have touched upon. Their approach is elegant and very well motivated.... This book represents considerable effort by two researchers having complete control of their material. It should serve as an example to be emulated for those writing an advanced text in any subject of mathematics. @source:Bulletin of the American Mathematical Society