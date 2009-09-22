Website Visibility - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843344735, 9781780631790

Website Visibility

1st Edition

The Theory and Practice of Improving Rankings

Authors: Melius Weideman
eBook ISBN: 9781780631790
Paperback ISBN: 9781843344735
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 22nd September 2009
Page Count: 244
Description

The quest to achieve high website rankings in search engine results is a prominent subject for both academics and website owners/coders. Website Visibility marries academic research results to the world of the information practitioner and contains a focused look at the elements which contribute to website visibility, providing support for the application of each element with relevant research. A series of real-world case studies with tested examples of research on website visibility elements and their effect on rankings are reviewed.

Key Features

  • Written by a well-respected academic and practitioner in the field of search engines
  • Provides practical and real-world guidance for real-world situations
  • Based on actual research in the field, which is often used to confirm or refute beliefs in the industry

Readership

Students, academics and practitioners who are motivated to improve the ranking of a website on search engine result pages

Table of Contents

The trilogy: Users, webpages and search engines; Elements of website visibility and research; The good ones; The bad ones; The ugly ones; Case studies; Recommendations and the future.

About the Author

Melius Weideman

Professor Melius Weideman is Head of Research Development at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in Cape Town. During the past two and a half decades he has lectured, researched and published extensively, both locally and internationally, in a variety of fields. These include website visibility, search engines, information retrieval, computer viruses and other technological areas. He has also consulted to the City of Cape Town and a number of companies from industry on website strategy, visibility and other issues. He is a member of: the CSSA, SAICSIT, IRMA, IADIS and ISI.

Affiliations and Expertise

Cape Peninsula University of Technology, South Africa

