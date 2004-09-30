Weblogs and Libraries
1st Edition
Table of Contents
An overview of the weblog and blogging phenomenon; Weblogs as sources of current information; Finding weblogs; Weblogs in the field of library and information science; Weblogs created by libraries: The state of the art; Creating a weblog: The options; Managing the library weblog; Sources of information about weblogs.
Description
This book discusses the topic of ‘weblogs and libraries’ from two main perspectives: weblogs as sources of information for libraries and librarians; and weblogs as tools that libraries can use to promote their services and to provide a means of communication with their clients. It begins with an overview of the whole weblog and blogging phenomenon. The many different kinds of weblogs are outlined (including personal weblogs, community weblogs, multimedia weblogs). The problem of locating weblogs is addressed through a discussion of weblog directories, search engines and other finding tools. Chapters include using weblogs as sources of information in the library or information service, the options for creating a weblog, and managing the library’s own weblog.
Key Features
- No other book currently available specifically addresses this highly topical subject
- Weblogs are becoming more important as sources of up-to-date information on many different topics, and so librarians need to be aware of these resources, how they are created and by whom
- Weblogs are already important as sources of news and current professional information in the field of library and information science; this book helps librarians to become familiar with the best weblogs in this field
Readership
Librarians working in user services or in IT units in academic and public libraries, school librarians and students of library and information science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2004
- Published:
- 30th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631820
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843340966
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843340850
Reviews
This clearly written and well-organised book provides a useful and timely introduction to weblogs and their potential use in library and informational science settings., LTSN-ICS
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Laurel Clyde Author
Dr Laurel Anne Clyde is Professor and Chair of the Library and Information Science Department at the University of Iceland, where she teaches courses related to information technology in libraries and information agencies. She is the author of numerous books and articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Iceland, Iceland