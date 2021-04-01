Web Semantics
1st Edition
Cutting Edge and Future Directions in Healthcare
Description
The Semantic Web is a web of linked and integrated data that converts data to meaningful information by making use of metadata, providing engineers, researchers and clinicians with richer, more meaningful representations of data, which in turn offer more insight and powerful decision-making capabilities. Web Semantics strengthen the description of web resources in order to exploit them better and make them more meaningful for both human and machines. Being highly interdisciplinary, Semantic Web is an emerging field of research facilitating integration of information from disparate sources. The generic web is composed primarily of unstructured data, such as HTML pages and keyword searches. These searches are not able to discern the type of information on the HTML page, i.e., it is not possible to extract different pieces of data from different web pages about a concept and then give integrated information about the concept. The Semantic Web provides such a facility by creating a web of data that can be processed by machines leveraging machine learning to transform the Web from a distributed file system to a distributed database system.
Web Semantics: Cutting Edge and Future Directions in Healthcare describes the three major components of the study of Semantic Web, namely Ontology Engineering, Semantic Annotations, and Reasoning. The book also covers the issues related to the successful deployment of Semantic Web. Further, the book covers innovative applications of Semantic Web by providing a separate section in every chapter for case studies of biomedical engineering and healthcare.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive examination of the emerging research in areas of the Semantic Web, including Ontological Engineering, Semantic Annotation, Reasoning and Intelligent Processing, Semantic Search Paradigms, Semantic Web Mining, and Semantic Sentiment Analysis
- Helps readers understand key concepts in Semantic Web applications for biomedical engineering and healthcare, including mapping disparate knowledge bases, security issues, multilingual Semantic Web, and integrating databases with knowledge bases
- Includes coverage of key application areas of Semantic Web such as Clinical Decision Making, Biodiversity Science, Interactive Healthcare, Intelligent Agent Systems, Decision Support Systems, and Clinical Natural Language Processing
Readership
Graduates, PhD students and lecturers in computer science, biomedical engineering and electrical engineering, as well as scientific researchers in biomedical fields and clinicians
Table of Contents
- Semantic Interoperability: The Future of HealthCare Data
2. Healthcare Process Improvement Using Ontology
3. An Intelligent Agent System for Semantic Search in Medicine
4. Deep learning and clinical natural language processing
5. E-Healthcare Decision Support System
6. Integrating Databases with Knowledge bases
7. Mapping Disparate Knowledge bases
8. Multilingual Semantic Web
9. Ontological Engineering
10. Ontology driven interactive healthcare with wearable sensors
11. Remote Patient Monitoring using Semantic Web Technologies
12. Reasoning and Intelligent Processing (Semantic Search Paradigms, Semantic Web Mining, Semantic Sentiment Analysis, Semantic Web Services, Visualization, Query Answering, Semantic Information Access)
13. Security Issues for the Semantic Web
14. Semantic Annotation: Approaches and Perspectives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128224687
About the Editors
Sarika Jain
Dr. Sarika Jain graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru University (India) in 2001. Her doctorate is in the field of Knowledge Representation in Artificial Intelligence which was awarded in 2011. She has served in the field of education for over 19 years and is currently working at the National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra (Institute of National Importance), India. Dr. Jain has authored / co-authored over 100 publications including books. Her current research interests include Knowledge Management and Analytics; Semantic Web; Ontological Engineering; and Intelligent Systems. Dr. Jain has supervised two doctoral scholars (5 ongoing) who are now pursuing their post doctorates, one in Spain and the other in Germany. Currently, she is guiding 15 students for their Master’s and Doctoral research work in the area of Knowledge Representation. She is serving as a reviewer for Journals of IEEE, Elsevier, and Springer. She has been involved as a program and steering committee member in many prestigious conferences in India and abroad. She has two research-funded projects: one ongoing project is funded by CRIS TEQUIP-III worth Rs 2.58 lakhs, and the other completed project is funded by DRDO, India worth Rs 40 lakhs. She has also applied for a patent in Nov 2019. Dr. Jain has held various administrative positions at department as well as at institute level in her career like HOD, Hostel Warden, Faculty Incharge of technical and cultural fests, member of Research Degree Committee, and Center Incharge Examinations. Dr. Jain has visited the United Kingdom and Singapore for presenting her research work. She has constantly been supervising DAAD interns from different German universities and many interns from India every summer. She works in collaboration with various researchers across the globe including Germany, Austria, Australia, Malaysia, the United States, Romania and many others. She has organized various challenges, conferences and workshops including NITC, GIAN by MHRD, ISIC, ICSCC, ICACCT, ICECCS, and EWAD. She is a member of IEEE and ACM and a Life Member of Computer Society of India (CSI), International Association of Engineers (IAENG), and the International Association of Computer Science and Information Technology (IACSIT). Dr. Jain is highly interested in world-wide collaborations and seeking scholars and interns in her research group.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, Haryana, India
Vishal Jain
Dr. Vishal Jain is presently working as an Associate Professor at Department of Computer Science and Engineering, School of Engineering and Technology, Sharda University, Greater Noida, U. P. India. Before that, he has worked for several years as an Associate Professor at Bharati Vidyapeeth’s Institute of Computer Applications and Management (BVICAM), New Delhi. He has more than 14 years of experience in the academics. He obtained Ph.D (CSE), M.Tech (CSE), MBA (HR), MCA, MCP and CCNA. He has more than 370 research citation indices with Google Scholar (h-index score 9 and i-10 index 9). He has authored more than 70 research papers in reputed conferences and journals, including Web of Science and Scopus. He has authored and edited more than 10 books with various reputed publishers, including Springer, Apple Academic Press, CRC, Taylor and Francis Group, Scrivener, Wiley, Emerald and IGI-Global. His research areas include information retrieval, semantic web, ontology engineering, data mining, ad hoc networks, and sensor networks. He received a Young Active Member Award for the year 2012–13 from the Computer Society of India, Best Faculty Award for the year 2017 and Best Researcher Award for the year 2019 from BVICAM, New Delhi.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, School of Engineering and Technology, Sharda University, Greater Noida, U. P. India
Valentina Balas
Valentina E. Balas is currently Full Professor in the Department of Automatics and Applied Software at the Faculty of Engineering “Aurel Vlaicu”, University of Arad, Romania. She holds a Ph.D. cum laude in Applied Electronics and Telecommunications from the Polytechnic University of Timisoara. Dr. Balas is the author of more than 350 research papers in refereed journals and International Conferences. Her research interests are in intelligent systems, fuzzy control, soft computing, smart sensors, information fusion, modeling and simulation. She is the editor-in-chief to International Journal of Advanced Intelligence Paradigms (IJAIP) and to International Journal of Computational Systems Engineering (IJCSysE), member in the editorial board of several national and international journals and is evaluator expert for national and international projects and PhD thesis. Dr. Balas is the director of the Intelligent Systems Research Centre in Aurel Vlaicu University of Arad and Director of the Department of International Relations, Programs and Projects in the same university. She served as General Chair of the International Workshop Soft Computing and Applications (SOFA) in nine editions, organized in the interval 2005-2020 and held in Romania and Hungary. Dr. Balas participated in many international conferences as organizer, honorary chair, session chair, member in steering, advisory or international program committees and Keynote speaker. Now she is working in a national project with EU funding support: BioCell-NanoART ¼ Novel Bioinspired Cellular Nano-Architectures - For Digital Integrated Circuits, 3M Euro from National Authority for Scientific Research and Innovation. She is a member of European Society for Fuzzy Logic and Technology (EUSFLAT), member of Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM) and a Senior Member IEEE, member in Technical Committee e Fuzzy Systems (IEEE Computational Intelligence Society), chair of the Task Force 14 in Technical Committee e Emergent Technologies (IEEE CIS), member in Technical Committee e Soft Computing (IEEE SMCS). Dr. Balas was past Vice-president (responsible with Awards) of IFSA - International Fuzzy Systems Association Council (2013-2015), is a Joint Secretary of the Governing Council of Forum for Interdisciplinary Mathematics (FIM), - A Multidisciplinary Academic Body, India and recipient of the “Tudor Tanasescu” Prize from the Romanian Academy for contributions in the field of soft computing methods (2019).
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor, Department of Automatics and Applied Software Aurel Vlaicu University of Arad, Romania
Ratings and Reviews
