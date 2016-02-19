Weather & Water
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword. Introduction. Review no. 29: Weather. Subject index to Weather. Review no. 30: Water. Subject index to Water.
Description
This volume reviews statistical information held in a variety of sources in the UK dealing with weather and water. In view of the influence of weather and water supplies on industry and environmental quality, this text will be of particular interest to researchers in these fields.
Readership
For students and researchers of economics, geography, meteorology and physics, and environmental studies.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1985
- Published:
- 15th August 1985
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286334
Reviews
@qu:...The volume will prove invaluable both to researchers in these fields and to those who are suddenly faced with the need to locate information dealing with these important aspects of the environment. @source:Landscape Research Volume 11, Number 2
About the Editors
W. F. Maunder Editor
About the Authors
B.W. Atkinson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geography, Queen Mary College, University of London, UK