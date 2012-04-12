Wear of Orthopaedic Implants and Artificial Joints - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857091284, 9780857096128

Wear of Orthopaedic Implants and Artificial Joints

1st Edition

Editors: Saverio Affatato
eBook ISBN: 9780857096128
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857091284
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 12th April 2012
Page Count: 448
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
177.00
150.45
195.00
165.75
274.54
233.36
255.00
216.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
155.00
131.75
255.00
216.75
195.00
165.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Acknowledgements

Part I: Fundamentals of implant wear

Chapter 1: Introduction to wear phenomena of orthopaedic implants

Abstract:

1.1 History of wear

1.2 Wear mechanisms

1.3 Importance of wear mechanisms and their evaluation

1.4 In vivo wear measurements

1.5 In vitro wear measurements

1.6 Socio-economic wear impact

1.7 Future trends

Chapter 2: Biology of implant wear

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Inflammatory reaction to particulate materials

2.3 Cellular/molecular response to wear

2.4 Conclusion and therapeutic targets

Chapter 3: Biomechanics of the hip and knee: implant wear

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Kinematics of hip and knee joints

3.3 Kinetics and joint forces

3.4 Lubrication and contact conditions in hip and knee implants

3.5 Implications for implant wear

3.6 Future trends in biomechanics of hip and knee joints

Chapter 4: Anatomy of the hip and suitable prostheses

Abstract:

4.1 Anatomy of the hip

4.2 Kinematics of the hip

4.3 Biomechanics of the hip

4.4 History and indications for total hip replacement

4.5 Prosthetic designs and bearing surfaces

4.6 Future trends

4.7 Acknowledgments

Chapter 5: Anatomy of the knee and suitable prostheses

Abstract:

5.1 Bones and ligaments

5.2 Kinematics

5.3 Biomechanics

5.4 History and indications for total knee replacement

5.5 Prosthetic designs and bearing surfaces

5.6 Future trends

5.7 Acknowledgment

Chapter 6: Orthopaedic implant materials and design

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Materials in knee and hip arthroplasty

6.2.2 Ceramics

6.2.3 Polyethylene

6.2.4 Trabecular Metal Technology (TMT)/non–TMT augments

6.2.5 Cement

6.3 Evolution of total knee arthroplasty

6.4 History of total hip arthroplasty

6.5 Future trends

6.6 Sources of further information and advice

6.7 Acknowledgments

Chapter 7: Materials used for hip and knee implants

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polymer evolution and internal/surface treatments

7.3 Metal evolution and internal/surface treatments to use in vivo

7.4 Ceramic evolution and internal/surface treatments to use in vivo

7.5 Conclusion

Part II: Wear phenomena

Chapter 8: Wear phenomena of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) joints

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wear phenomena of UHMWPE knee joints

8.3 Concluding remarks

8.4 Acknowledgments

Chapter 9: Wear phenomena of metal joints

Abstract:

9.1 Alloys for orthopaedic implants

9.2 Electrochemical aspects of corrosion

9.3 Passivity and corrosion of implant alloys

9.4 Surface phenomena in biotribocorrosion

9.5 Tribocorrosion at the articulating interface

9.6 Fretting corrosion

9.7 Conclusions

Chapter 10: Wear phenomena of ceramic joints

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Developments in ceramic technology

10.2.1 Alumina

10.2.2 Zirconia

10.2.3 Zirconia-toughened alumina

Chapter 11: The influence of surgical techniques on implant wear

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hip arthroplasty

11.3 Knee arthroplasty

Conclusion

Chapter 12: Factors contributing to orthopaedic implant wear

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Implant-specific factors – materials and design

12.3 Surgical factors

12.4 Patient factors

12.5 Interactions between different factors

12.6 Conclusion

Chapter 13: Diagnosis and surveillance of orthopaedic implants

Abstract:

13.1 The importance of a correct diagnosis

13.2 Predictive and detection methods

13.3 Choice of prosthesis

13.4 Patient education

13.5 Surveillance

Chapter 14: Failure analysis of orthopaedic implants

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Implant retrieval laboratories

14.3 Failure modes

14.4 Analysis techniques

14.5 Importance of validation

14.6 Conclusion

Chapter 15: Wear prediction of orthopaedic implants

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Overall wear modelling

15.3 Wear models

15.4 Determination of wear factors and coefficients

15.5 Contact models

15.6 Numerical calculation of wear

15.7 Applications

15.8 Future trends

15.9 Further information

15.10 Acknowledgments

Index

Description

Although hip, knee and other orthopaedic implants are well-established prostheses, much remains to be understood about how these implants wear in use. This important book summarises the wealth of recent research in this area and its implications for implant and joint design.

After an introductory overview, the book reviews the causes and prevention of implant wear. Part one discusses fundamental issues such as tissue response to wear, the anatomy and biomechanics of hips and knees as well as the materials and design issues they raise for hip, knee and other types of orthopaedic implant. Part two considers wear phenomena in a range of materials, including ultra-high molecular weight (UHMWPE), metal and ceramic joints. It also covers surgical and other factors influencing wear as well as ways of detecting, analysing and predicting implant wear and failure.

With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Wear of orthopaedic implants and artificial joints is a standard reference for implant manufacturers, surgeons and those researching this important area.

Key Features

  • Summarises the wealth of recent research into the wear of orthopaedic implants and artificial joints and discusses the implications for implant and joint design
  • Reviews the causes and prevention of implant wear, tissue response to wear, the anatomy and biomechanics of hips and knees and the materials and design issues they raise for orthopaedic implants
  • Considers wear phenomena in a range of materials, including ultra-high molecular weight (UHMWPE), metal and ceramic joints

Readership

Researchers, materials scientists, clinicians and prosthesis manufacturers.

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857096128
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857091284

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Saverio Affatato Editor

Saverio Affatato is a Medical Physicist at the Rizzoli Orthopaedic Institute (IOR). In particular he is the responsible of the Tribology area at the Medical Technology Laboratory of the IOR.

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Physicist, Rizzoli Orthopaedic Institute, Bologna, Italy

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.