Wear of Orthopaedic Implants and Artificial Joints
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Acknowledgements
Part I: Fundamentals of implant wear
Chapter 1: Introduction to wear phenomena of orthopaedic implants
Abstract:
1.1 History of wear
1.2 Wear mechanisms
1.3 Importance of wear mechanisms and their evaluation
1.4 In vivo wear measurements
1.5 In vitro wear measurements
1.6 Socio-economic wear impact
1.7 Future trends
Chapter 2: Biology of implant wear
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Inflammatory reaction to particulate materials
2.3 Cellular/molecular response to wear
2.4 Conclusion and therapeutic targets
Chapter 3: Biomechanics of the hip and knee: implant wear
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Kinematics of hip and knee joints
3.3 Kinetics and joint forces
3.4 Lubrication and contact conditions in hip and knee implants
3.5 Implications for implant wear
3.6 Future trends in biomechanics of hip and knee joints
Chapter 4: Anatomy of the hip and suitable prostheses
Abstract:
4.1 Anatomy of the hip
4.2 Kinematics of the hip
4.3 Biomechanics of the hip
4.4 History and indications for total hip replacement
4.5 Prosthetic designs and bearing surfaces
4.6 Future trends
4.7 Acknowledgments
Chapter 5: Anatomy of the knee and suitable prostheses
Abstract:
5.1 Bones and ligaments
5.2 Kinematics
5.3 Biomechanics
5.4 History and indications for total knee replacement
5.5 Prosthetic designs and bearing surfaces
5.6 Future trends
5.7 Acknowledgment
Chapter 6: Orthopaedic implant materials and design
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Materials in knee and hip arthroplasty
6.2.2 Ceramics
6.2.3 Polyethylene
6.2.4 Trabecular Metal Technology (TMT)/non–TMT augments
6.2.5 Cement
6.3 Evolution of total knee arthroplasty
6.4 History of total hip arthroplasty
6.5 Future trends
6.6 Sources of further information and advice
6.7 Acknowledgments
Chapter 7: Materials used for hip and knee implants
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Polymer evolution and internal/surface treatments
7.3 Metal evolution and internal/surface treatments to use in vivo
7.4 Ceramic evolution and internal/surface treatments to use in vivo
7.5 Conclusion
Part II: Wear phenomena
Chapter 8: Wear phenomena of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) joints
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Wear phenomena of UHMWPE knee joints
8.3 Concluding remarks
8.4 Acknowledgments
Chapter 9: Wear phenomena of metal joints
Abstract:
9.1 Alloys for orthopaedic implants
9.2 Electrochemical aspects of corrosion
9.3 Passivity and corrosion of implant alloys
9.4 Surface phenomena in biotribocorrosion
9.5 Tribocorrosion at the articulating interface
9.6 Fretting corrosion
9.7 Conclusions
Chapter 10: Wear phenomena of ceramic joints
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Developments in ceramic technology
10.2.1 Alumina
10.2.2 Zirconia
10.2.3 Zirconia-toughened alumina
Chapter 11: The influence of surgical techniques on implant wear
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Hip arthroplasty
11.3 Knee arthroplasty
Conclusion
Chapter 12: Factors contributing to orthopaedic implant wear
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Implant-specific factors – materials and design
12.3 Surgical factors
12.4 Patient factors
12.5 Interactions between different factors
12.6 Conclusion
Chapter 13: Diagnosis and surveillance of orthopaedic implants
Abstract:
13.1 The importance of a correct diagnosis
13.2 Predictive and detection methods
13.3 Choice of prosthesis
13.4 Patient education
13.5 Surveillance
Chapter 14: Failure analysis of orthopaedic implants
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Implant retrieval laboratories
14.3 Failure modes
14.4 Analysis techniques
14.5 Importance of validation
14.6 Conclusion
Chapter 15: Wear prediction of orthopaedic implants
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Overall wear modelling
15.3 Wear models
15.4 Determination of wear factors and coefficients
15.5 Contact models
15.6 Numerical calculation of wear
15.7 Applications
15.8 Future trends
15.9 Further information
15.10 Acknowledgments
Index
Description
Although hip, knee and other orthopaedic implants are well-established prostheses, much remains to be understood about how these implants wear in use. This important book summarises the wealth of recent research in this area and its implications for implant and joint design.
After an introductory overview, the book reviews the causes and prevention of implant wear. Part one discusses fundamental issues such as tissue response to wear, the anatomy and biomechanics of hips and knees as well as the materials and design issues they raise for hip, knee and other types of orthopaedic implant. Part two considers wear phenomena in a range of materials, including ultra-high molecular weight (UHMWPE), metal and ceramic joints. It also covers surgical and other factors influencing wear as well as ways of detecting, analysing and predicting implant wear and failure.
With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Wear of orthopaedic implants and artificial joints is a standard reference for implant manufacturers, surgeons and those researching this important area.
Key Features
- Summarises the wealth of recent research into the wear of orthopaedic implants and artificial joints and discusses the implications for implant and joint design
- Reviews the causes and prevention of implant wear, tissue response to wear, the anatomy and biomechanics of hips and knees and the materials and design issues they raise for orthopaedic implants
- Considers wear phenomena in a range of materials, including ultra-high molecular weight (UHMWPE), metal and ceramic joints
Readership
Researchers, materials scientists, clinicians and prosthesis manufacturers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 12th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857096128
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857091284
About the Editors
Saverio Affatato Editor
Saverio Affatato is a Medical Physicist at the Rizzoli Orthopaedic Institute (IOR). In particular he is the responsible of the Tribology area at the Medical Technology Laboratory of the IOR.
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Physicist, Rizzoli Orthopaedic Institute, Bologna, Italy