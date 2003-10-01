Wear of Materials
1st Edition
14th International Conference
Description
The 14th International Conference on Wear of Materials took place in Washington, DC, USA, 30 March - 3 April 2003. These proceedings contain over two-hundred peer reviewed papers containing the best research, technical developments and engineering case studies from around the world. Biomaterials and nano-tribology receive special attention in this collection reflecting the general trends in the field. Further highlights include a focus on the new generation of instrumentation to probe wear at increasingly small scales. Approximately ninety communications and case studies, a popular format for the academic community have also been included, enabling the inclusion of the most up-to-date research.
Key Features
- Over 200 peer-reviewed papers including hot topics such as biomaterials and nano-tribology
- Keeping you up-to-date with the latest research from leading experts
- Includes communications and case studies
Readership
For tribologists and lubrication engineers, mechanical engineers, production engineers and industrial designers, materials scientists in metals, polymers and ceramics, physicists and chemists in surface analysis.
Table of Contents
Abrasive Wear, Erosive Wear, Fretting Wear, Wear Modeling and Analytical Techniques, Metals and Alloys, Metal-Matrix Composites, Ceramics, Polymers and Polymeric Composites, Thin Films and Nanocomposites, Plated Layers and Thick Coatings, Bio-Implants and Restorative Materials, Durability of Engineering Components, Material Forming and Machining
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 1st October 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080443010
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080913766
About the Editor
R Bayer
Affiliations and Expertise
Ohio State University, Colombus, OH, USA
About the Author
P Blau
Affiliations and Expertise
Oak Ridge National Laboratory, TN, USA