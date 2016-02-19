Wave Propagation in Elastic Solids, Volume 16
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Introduction. 1. One-dimensional motion of an elastic continuum. 2. The linearized theory of elasticity. 3. Elastodynamic theory. 4. Elastic waves in an unbound medium. 5. Plane harmonic waves in elastic half-spaces. 6. Harmonic waves in waveguides. 7. Forced motions of a half-space. 8. Transient waves in layers and rods. 9. Diffraction of waves by a slit. 10. Thermal and viscoelastic effects, and effects of anisotrophy and non-linearity. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
The propagation of mechanical disturbances in solids is of interest in many branches of the physical scienses and engineering. This book aims to present an account of the theory of wave propagation in elastic solids. The material is arranged to present an exposition of the basic concepts of mechanical wave propagation within a one-dimensional setting and a discussion of formal aspects of elastodynamic theory in three dimensions, followed by chapters expounding on typical wave propagation phenomena, such as radiation, reflection, refraction, propagation in waveguides, and diffraction. The treatment necessarily involves considerable mathematical analysis. The pertinent mathematical techniques are, however, discussed at some length.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080934716
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780720403251