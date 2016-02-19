Wave Propagation in Elastic Solids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780720403251, 9780080934716

Wave Propagation in Elastic Solids, Volume 16

1st Edition

Authors: Jan Achenbach
eBook ISBN: 9780080934716
Paperback ISBN: 9780720403251
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 440
Table of Contents

Preface. Introduction. 1. One-dimensional motion of an elastic continuum. 2. The linearized theory of elasticity. 3. Elastodynamic theory. 4. Elastic waves in an unbound medium. 5. Plane harmonic waves in elastic half-spaces. 6. Harmonic waves in waveguides. 7. Forced motions of a half-space. 8. Transient waves in layers and rods. 9. Diffraction of waves by a slit. 10. Thermal and viscoelastic effects, and effects of anisotrophy and non-linearity. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

The propagation of mechanical disturbances in solids is of interest in many branches of the physical scienses and engineering. This book aims to present an account of the theory of wave propagation in elastic solids. The material is arranged to present an exposition of the basic concepts of mechanical wave propagation within a one-dimensional setting and a discussion of formal aspects of elastodynamic theory in three dimensions, followed by chapters expounding on typical wave propagation phenomena, such as radiation, reflection, refraction, propagation in waveguides, and diffraction. The treatment necessarily involves considerable mathematical analysis. The pertinent mathematical techniques are, however, discussed at some length.

Jan Achenbach Author

