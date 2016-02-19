Watershed 89
1st Edition
The Future for Water Quality in Europe
Editors: D. Wheeler M. L. Richardson J. Bridges
eBook ISBN: 9781483165813
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1989
Page Count: 128
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1989
- Published:
- 1st January 1989
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483165813
About the Editor
D. Wheeler
M. L. Richardson
J. Bridges
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.