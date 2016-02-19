Water Vapour Line Parameters from Microwave to Medium Infrared - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080261812, 9781483154312

Water Vapour Line Parameters from Microwave to Medium Infrared

1st Edition

An Atlas of H216O, H217O and H218O Line Positions and Intensities between 0 and 4350 cm-1

Authors: J.-M. Flaud C. Camy-Peyret R. A. Toth
eBook ISBN: 9781483154312
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 276
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Water Vapour Line Parameters from Microwave to Medium Infrared (An Atlas of H2 16O, H2 17O, and H2 18O Line Positions and Intensities Between 0 and 4350cm-1) is the culmination of long-range effort and represents a large amount of analysis and calculations relating to the properties of water molecules. The text is divided into major parts. The first half discusses the theories, and the second half presents the atlas. The atlas provides the position, the intensity, the lower energy level, the rotational and vibrational quantum numbers of the upper and lower levels, and the isotropic species. The book will be of great interest to scientists from various fields, such as chemical physics, molecular physics, and astrophysics.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction

Theory

Tables and Figures

Bibliography

Atlas

- Presentation

- Notations and Abbreviations

- Listing


Details

No. of pages:
276
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483154312

About the Author

J.-M. Flaud

C. Camy-Peyret

R. A. Toth

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.