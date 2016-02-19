Water Vapour Line Parameters from Microwave to Medium Infrared
1st Edition
An Atlas of H216O, H217O and H218O Line Positions and Intensities between 0 and 4350 cm-1
Description
Water Vapour Line Parameters from Microwave to Medium Infrared (An Atlas of H2 16O, H2 17O, and H2 18O Line Positions and Intensities Between 0 and 4350cm-1) is the culmination of long-range effort and represents a large amount of analysis and calculations relating to the properties of water molecules. The text is divided into major parts. The first half discusses the theories, and the second half presents the atlas. The atlas provides the position, the intensity, the lower energy level, the rotational and vibrational quantum numbers of the upper and lower levels, and the isotropic species. The book will be of great interest to scientists from various fields, such as chemical physics, molecular physics, and astrophysics.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Theory
Tables and Figures
Bibliography
Atlas
- Presentation
- Notations and Abbreviations
- Listing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154312