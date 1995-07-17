Water Relations of Plants and Soils
1st Edition
Description
Water Relations of Plants and Soils, successor to the seminal 1983 book by Paul Kramer, covers the entire field of water relations using current concepts and consistent terminology. Emphasis is on the interdependence of processes, including rate of water absorption, rate of transpiration, resistance to water flow into roots, soil factors affecting water availability. New trends in the field, such as the consideration of roots (rather than leaves) as the primary sensors of water stress, are examined in detail.
Key Features
- Addresses the role of water in the whole range of plant activities
- Describes molecular mechanisms of water action in the context of whole plants
- Synthesizes recent scientific findings
- Relates current concepts to agriculture and ecology
- Provides a summary of methods
Table of Contents
Preface. Historical Review. Functions and Properties of Water. Cell Water Relations. Soil and Water. Roots and Root Systems. The Absorption of Water and Root and Stem Pressures. Transpiration and the Ascent of Sap. Stomata and Gas Exchange. Ion Transport and Nitrogen Metabolism. Photosynthesis and Respiration. Growth. Evolution and Agricultural Water Use. Chapter Summaries. Chapter References. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 495
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 17th July 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080924113
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124250604
About the Author
Paul Kramer
Affiliations and Expertise
Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, U.S.A.
John Boyer
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Delaware, Lewes, U.S.A.
Reviews
"Given the importance of water for the growth and function of plants the book will certainly have a wide distribution among students, teachers, and investigators in basic and applied science. The authors' long experience in research and teaching obviously helped them to describe sometimes also difficult facts in an understandable way without oversimplification. Each chapter is written as a lecture of its own and therefore it is not only informative but also a real pleasure to read this book." --JOURNAL OF PLANT PHYSIOLOGY