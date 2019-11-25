Water Quality in the Third Pole

Dr. Chhatra Mani Sharma completed his PhD from Norwegian University of Life Sciences in 2008 and was ranked as “Top 20 Researchers” at the university based on his contributions to the science. Currently, Dr. Sharma’s research work has focused on aquatic pollution in Europe and Asia (particularly in the Himalayas and the Tibetan Plateau). He has published more than 35 peer-reviewed papers published in domestic and international journals, such as Environmental Science & Technology, Environmental Pollution, Science of the Total Environment, Environmental Earth Sciences, Water Air & Soil Pollution, Environmental Chemistry & Toxicology, Bulletin of Environmental Contamination & Toxicology, Atmospheric Environment, Limnology etc. Having an i10-index 15 and h-index of 11, his publications have cited more than 400 times. Dr. Sharma has received some awards to conduct high standard scientific research, for example, “Young International Scientist” award from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2009. He worked in collaboration with Prof. Shichang Kang at the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research (CAS) in the area of aquatic pollution across the Himalayas and Tibetan Plateau. He was also awarded Postdoc Researcher at Lappeenranta University of Technology, Finland through Finnish Academy of Sciences in 2013. He has collaborated with researchers from six countries globally. Currently, he is a Visiting Scientist at Chinese Academy of Sciences as President’s International Fellowship Initiative (PIFI).