Water Quality in the Third Pole
1st Edition
The Roles of Climate Change and Human Activities
Description
Water Quality in the Third Pole: The Roles of Climate Change and Human Activities offers in-depth coverage of water quality issues (natural and human-related), the monitoring of contaminants, and the remediation of water contamination. The book's chapters assess years of research on water quality and climate change in this fascinating and scientifically important region. Topics addressed include climate change impacts on water qualities of freshwater bodies, such as glaciers, lakes, rivers and precipitation. In addition, the book explains the growing concerns over water quality, such as mercury, trace elements, major ions, persistent organic pollutants and their circulation.
As such, it is an essential reference for academics and policymakers interested in the water quality of natural bodies.
Key Features
- Identifies key issues and problems, focusing on water quality in the Third Pole region under the changing scenarios of global climate change
- Provides updated information on water quality in a compiled form, mainly from climatically and lithologically distinct Himalayan regions
- Highlights the local and long-range transported inputs of pollutants in water bodies
Readership
Researchers in water science and water quality, climate science, atmospheric science, environmental chemistry, limnology, and earth sciences and policy makers
Table of Contents
Section I – Glaciers
Section II – Lakes
Section III – Rivers
Section IV – Precipitation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 25th November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164891
About the Editor
Chhatra Mani Sharma
Dr. Chhatra Mani Sharma completed his PhD from Norwegian University of Life Sciences in 2008 and was ranked as “Top 20 Researchers” at the university based on his contributions to the science. Currently, Dr. Sharma’s research work has focused on aquatic pollution in Europe and Asia (particularly in the Himalayas and the Tibetan Plateau). He has published more than 35 peer-reviewed papers published in domestic and international journals, such as Environmental Science & Technology, Environmental Pollution, Science of the Total Environment, Environmental Earth Sciences, Water Air & Soil Pollution, Environmental Chemistry & Toxicology, Bulletin of Environmental Contamination & Toxicology, Atmospheric Environment, Limnology etc. Having an i10-index 15 and h-index of 11, his publications have cited more than 400 times. Dr. Sharma has received some awards to conduct high standard scientific research, for example, “Young International Scientist” award from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2009. He worked in collaboration with Prof. Shichang Kang at the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research (CAS) in the area of aquatic pollution across the Himalayas and Tibetan Plateau. He was also awarded Postdoc Researcher at Lappeenranta University of Technology, Finland through Finnish Academy of Sciences in 2013. He has collaborated with researchers from six countries globally. Currently, he is a Visiting Scientist at Chinese Academy of Sciences as President’s International Fellowship Initiative (PIFI).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Environmental Science and Engineering, School of Science, Kathmandu University
Shichang Kang
Prof. Shichang Kang is the Director at State Key Laboratory of Cryospheric Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences. His research focuses on climate and environmental changes recorded in the ice cores, as well as water and atmospheric quality in the Tibetan Plateau and Himalayas. He has more than 500 peer-reviewed papers published in domestic and international journals, such as Climate Dynamic, Theoretical and Applied Climatology, Climate Research, Environmental Science and Technology, Environment International, Environmental Research Letter, Atmospheric Environment, Global and Planetary Change, Atmospheric Research, Environmental Pollution, Environmental Science and Pollution Research, Environmental Geochemistry and Health, Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, Aquatic Geochemistry, Journal of Geophysical Research, Geophysical Research Letters, Journal of Glaciology. Having an h-index of 52, his publications have been cited over 9000 times. He is one of the Associate Editors of Atmospheric Research and has engaged in over 30 projects. Prof. Kang has received numerous awards for research and innovation. For example, he achieved “Special Allowance of the State Council of China” “National Outstanding Youth Science Foundation” and “Excellent Youth Scientist on Tibetan Plateau Research”. He has collaborated with researchers from over 10 countries globally and is a member of the Capacity Building and Education Committee of IUGG. Currently, he is authoring a chapter in IPCC report on climate change, cryosphere and adaptation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Lekhendra Tripathee
Dr. Lekhendra Tripathee is currently a postdoctoral researcher as President’s International Fellowship Initiative (PIFI) at State Key Laboratory of Cryospheric Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences. His research work focuses on climate change impacts on pollutants in aerosols and water resources including precipitation, cryosphere, lakes, rivers and sediments. He had worked as Younger Researcher at Laboratory of Green Chemistry, Lappeenranta University of Technology, Finland during 2013-2014. He has published over 30 research articles in domestic and international peer-reviewed journals including Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics, Atmospheric Research, Science of the Total Environment, Environmental Science and Pollution Research, Bulletin of Environmental Contamination and Toxicology, Water Air and Soil Pollution, Environmental Earth Sciences, Environmental Pollution, Atmospheric Environment, Chemosphere etc. He has been awarded PIFI Postdoctoral award from the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources, Chinese Academy of Sciences