Water Pollution Control in Asia
1st Edition
Proceeding of Second IAWPRC Asian Conference on Water Pollution Control Held in Bangkok, Thailand, 9-11 November, 1988
Description
Water Pollution Control in Asia documents the proceedings of the Second IAWPRC Asian Conference on Water Pollution Control, held in Bangkok, Thailand, 9-11 November 1988. The conference brings together the various factors that must be considered when investigating the development of water supply and control of sewage disposal systems, especially for small villages or towns and large communities in Asia which are situated too far from a piped system of water supply, thus requiring its own sources treatment and sewage disposal. The contributions made by researchers at the conference are organized into seven parts. Part 1 examines the various aspects of water quality management. The papers in Part 2 deal with the analysis and cleanup of river, lake, and marine pollution. Part 3 discusses the treatment of human waste while Part 4 is devoted to industrial waste treatment approaches. Part 5 focuses on water treatment methods. Part 6 contains studies on water reuse and groundwater contamination. The papers in Part 7 cover various topics such as wastewater management in developing countries and the treatment of phenolic wastewater using rotating biological contactors.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Water Quality Management
The Economics of Water Pollution Control in France
Socio-Economic Status and Water Resources Quality
Wastewater Disposal Alternatives: Water Quality Management of Tansui River, Northern Taiwan
Long Term Plan for Pollution Control for the Hoogly Estuary
Mathematical Model: A Scientific Approach for Nam Pong Water Quality Management
River, Lake and Marine Pollution
In-Lake Eutrophication Control: Progress and Limitations
River Pollution - Clean Up and Management
Integrated Approach to Bay Eutrophication by River Basin Interrelation Analysis
Microbial Pollution of Surface Waters
Pollution Abatement in a Small Estuary
A Method for Estimation of Oxygen Depletion in Estuarine Deep Waters as a Consequence of Nitrogen Loading
Estimation of Nitrification Activity in a Tidal River Sediment
The Use of a General Mathematical Model for the Hydrodynamics and Eutrophication of a Two Layered Marine Area
Oil Spill Model in River by Finite Element Model
Influence of Regional Sewage Treatment System on Water Quality in Kojima Lake
Shallow Well Water Pollution in Chiang Mai Municipality
Polluting Effects of Effluent Discharges from Dhaka City on the River Buriganga
Rolling-Up Rate on River Mud Layer
The Effects of Sediments on the Behavior of Nitrogen in Shallow Urban River
Experimental Studies on Nitrogen Changes under Coexistence of Algae and Bacteria in Fresh Water and Sea Water
Effect of Turbulence on Biofilm Activity
Human Waste Treatment
Management of Human Wastes in Japan
The Optimization of Digester Gas Recovery from Waste - An Example in the F.R. Germany
Feasibility Analysis of Agricultural Use of Wastewater Sludge - A Case Study
Beneficial Utilization of Sewage Sludge
The Stabilization of Sewage Sludge and Its Disinfection According to Specific Requirements: Two-Stage Anaerobic/Aerobic Operating Technique
Effects of Ammonia Nitrogen on Anaerobic Acidogenesis of Night Soil
A Study of Anaerobic Activated Sludge Digestion
Development of Kinetic Coefficients for anaerobic Digester by Simplified Methods
The Development of Anaerobic Microbial Reactor by Purple Nonsulfur Bacteria for Domestic Wastewater Treatment
Bacterial Leaching of Metals from Digested Sludge (Bioreactor Comparison)
Simultaneous Removal of Phosphate and Ammonium Ions from Wastewater by Composite Adsorbent
Application of Cross-Flow Microfiltration in Sewage Treatment
Evaluation of Power Economy Characteristics of Aerobic Wastewater Treatment Processes
Treatment of Wastewaters with the SBRS (Sequencing Batch Reactor System)
New Indexes to Evaluate Substrate Feed and Aeration in the Anaerobic/Aerobic Sequencing Batch Activated Sludge Process
The Effects of Alternate Wastewater Feeding to Six Aeration Tanks on Activated Sludge Bulking
Carbon Oxidation - Nitrification in Attached Growth Activated Sludge Reactors
Enhancement of Denitrification in the Activated Sludge Process by the Use of in Situ Fixed Film Structures
Treatment Process of Flowing Wastewater Film on the Aerated Sector of Rotating Biological Contactor
Measurements of Dissolved Oxygen in Attached Microbial Films of Rotating Biological Contactor by Oxygen Microelectrode
Metabolic Pathway of anaerobic Uptake of Amino Acids in the Enhanced Biological Phosphorus Removal Process
Adsorption of RNA-F-Specific Coliphages, QB, on Suspended Solids Inactivated Sludge
Measuring the Growth Rate of Filamentous Bacteria and Influence of the Bacteria on Settleability, Thickening Property and Floe Configuration of Activated Sludge
Bench-Scale Experiments on Biological Phosphorus and Nitrogen Removal
Kinetic Study on a Contact Oxidation Process
Application of Aerobic Biofilm Growth in a Three-Phase Fluidized- Bed Reactor for Biological Wastewater Treatment
Anaerobic Biological Treatment of Human Excreta by Upflow anaerobic Sludge Blanket (UASB) Process
Denitrification Process Using Upflow Filter with the Aid of Methane Production
Cost Studies on Aerobic-Membrane Wastewater Treatment Systems
Package On-site Domestic Wastewater Treatment System
Wastewater Treatment in Low Cost Bamboo Trickling Filters and Paid SYSTEM
The Investigation of Salmonella Sp. in Sewage Sludges in Thailand
Fly Ash Employment in Conditioning Biological Sludges for Dewatering
Combined Treatment of Chemical and Biological Sludges
Sludge Composting in Open Windrow Piles: Predominant Fungi and Effect of Sludge Age and Inoculum
Industrial Waste Treatment
Anaerobic Biological Treatment of Industrial Wastes
Review of the Issues in Hazardous and Toxic Waste Management in Developing Countries
The Removal of Soluble Mercury by Cementation Processes
Recovery of Nickel by Crystallization of Nickel Carbonate in a Fluidized-Bed Reactor
Entrapped Mixed Microbial Cell Process for Treatment of Phenol and Its Related Compounds
Treatment of Tar Wastewater by Activated Sludge-Ozone Process
Evaluation of the Mixing Efficiency of the Subsurface Aeration Systems for the Treatment of Industrial Wastewaters
Biological Feirousiron Oxidation with Fluidized Bed Reactor
The Dynamic Coalescer: A New Technology Adaptable to Oil-Emulsion Wastewater Treatment Containing Suspended Matter
Study and Modeling of Oil Drum and Disk Skimmers
Treatment of Alcoholic Distillery Waste by Combined System of Flotation and Anaerobic Rotating Biological Contactor
Development of Appropriate and Economic Treatment System for Hospital Wastewater
Algae Pond Treatment of Industrial Wastewaters
Biomass Production from Pig Effluents and Recycling by Mirror Carp Feeding
Efficient Pretreatment of Foodstuff Industry Wastewaters
Treatment of a Phenolic Wastewater in a Sequencing Batch Reactor
Biological Treatment of Naphthalene Refinery Wastewater
Physical-Chemical Characterization of Porous Amorphous Aluminum Oxide
Water Treatment
Biological Denitrification in Granular Filters
Removal of Chlorinated Solvents by Air Stripping in a Counter Current Packed Column - Mass Transfer Considerations
The Importance of Sulphite Equilibria in Water Pollution: A Kinetic Consideration
Contribution to the Study of Spray Columns: Application to the Stripping of CO2 Dissolved in Water
Water Reuse and Groundwater Contamination
Strategies for Water Conservation and Reuse in the Industrial Sector of Thailand
Treatment of Sewage for Reuse
Field Study on Reuse of Treated Municipal Wastewater in Paddy Fields
A New Process for Water Reuse: In Line Flocculation-Cross Flow Filtration
General Selection Criteria of Treatment and Disposal Methods for Toxic Organic Pollutants in Unsaturated Soil
Leachate Characteristics from Sewage Sludge Landfills Covered with Impermeable Membranes
Treatment of Municipal Solid Waste Leachate Using Soil Column Process
Mathematical Modeling of Soil Contamination Using a Two Dimensional Hydrodynamic Simulation
In-Situ Removal of Iron and Manganese from Groundwater: Numerical Model
General
Establishing a Strategy for Wastewater Management in Developing Countries
Sludge Bulking Control and Nutrient Removal in a Cyclically Operated Activated Sludge System
Reticulated Foam as a Biomass Support in the Anaerobic Digestion of an Industrial Wastewater
Treatment of Phenolic Wastewater Using Rotating Biological Contactors
Rationalizing Waste Stabilization Pond Design: The Biological Factor
The Potential of Bacteriophage to Act as Tracers of Water Movement
Phytotoxicity of Landfill Leachate (Gin Drinker's Bay Landfill, Hong Kong)
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 732
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1988
- Published:
- 1st January 1988
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159485
About the Editor
T. Panswad
C. Polprasert
K. Yamamoto
Affiliations and Expertise
Tokyo Institute of Psychiatry, Tokyo, Japan