Water Pollution Control in Asia

Table of Contents



Foreword

Water Quality Management

The Economics of Water Pollution Control in France

Socio-Economic Status and Water Resources Quality

Wastewater Disposal Alternatives: Water Quality Management of Tansui River, Northern Taiwan

Long Term Plan for Pollution Control for the Hoogly Estuary

Mathematical Model: A Scientific Approach for Nam Pong Water Quality Management

River, Lake and Marine Pollution

In-Lake Eutrophication Control: Progress and Limitations

River Pollution - Clean Up and Management

Integrated Approach to Bay Eutrophication by River Basin Interrelation Analysis

Microbial Pollution of Surface Waters

Pollution Abatement in a Small Estuary

A Method for Estimation of Oxygen Depletion in Estuarine Deep Waters as a Consequence of Nitrogen Loading

Estimation of Nitrification Activity in a Tidal River Sediment

The Use of a General Mathematical Model for the Hydrodynamics and Eutrophication of a Two Layered Marine Area

Oil Spill Model in River by Finite Element Model

Influence of Regional Sewage Treatment System on Water Quality in Kojima Lake

Shallow Well Water Pollution in Chiang Mai Municipality

Polluting Effects of Effluent Discharges from Dhaka City on the River Buriganga

Rolling-Up Rate on River Mud Layer

The Effects of Sediments on the Behavior of Nitrogen in Shallow Urban River

Experimental Studies on Nitrogen Changes under Coexistence of Algae and Bacteria in Fresh Water and Sea Water

Effect of Turbulence on Biofilm Activity

Human Waste Treatment

Management of Human Wastes in Japan

The Optimization of Digester Gas Recovery from Waste - An Example in the F.R. Germany

Feasibility Analysis of Agricultural Use of Wastewater Sludge - A Case Study

Beneficial Utilization of Sewage Sludge

The Stabilization of Sewage Sludge and Its Disinfection According to Specific Requirements: Two-Stage Anaerobic/Aerobic Operating Technique

Effects of Ammonia Nitrogen on Anaerobic Acidogenesis of Night Soil

A Study of Anaerobic Activated Sludge Digestion

Development of Kinetic Coefficients for anaerobic Digester by Simplified Methods

The Development of Anaerobic Microbial Reactor by Purple Nonsulfur Bacteria for Domestic Wastewater Treatment

Bacterial Leaching of Metals from Digested Sludge (Bioreactor Comparison)

Simultaneous Removal of Phosphate and Ammonium Ions from Wastewater by Composite Adsorbent

Application of Cross-Flow Microfiltration in Sewage Treatment

Evaluation of Power Economy Characteristics of Aerobic Wastewater Treatment Processes

Treatment of Wastewaters with the SBRS (Sequencing Batch Reactor System)

New Indexes to Evaluate Substrate Feed and Aeration in the Anaerobic/Aerobic Sequencing Batch Activated Sludge Process

The Effects of Alternate Wastewater Feeding to Six Aeration Tanks on Activated Sludge Bulking

Carbon Oxidation - Nitrification in Attached Growth Activated Sludge Reactors

Enhancement of Denitrification in the Activated Sludge Process by the Use of in Situ Fixed Film Structures

Treatment Process of Flowing Wastewater Film on the Aerated Sector of Rotating Biological Contactor

Measurements of Dissolved Oxygen in Attached Microbial Films of Rotating Biological Contactor by Oxygen Microelectrode

Metabolic Pathway of anaerobic Uptake of Amino Acids in the Enhanced Biological Phosphorus Removal Process

Adsorption of RNA-F-Specific Coliphages, QB, on Suspended Solids Inactivated Sludge

Measuring the Growth Rate of Filamentous Bacteria and Influence of the Bacteria on Settleability, Thickening Property and Floe Configuration of Activated Sludge

Bench-Scale Experiments on Biological Phosphorus and Nitrogen Removal

Kinetic Study on a Contact Oxidation Process

Application of Aerobic Biofilm Growth in a Three-Phase Fluidized- Bed Reactor for Biological Wastewater Treatment

Anaerobic Biological Treatment of Human Excreta by Upflow anaerobic Sludge Blanket (UASB) Process

Denitrification Process Using Upflow Filter with the Aid of Methane Production

Cost Studies on Aerobic-Membrane Wastewater Treatment Systems

Package On-site Domestic Wastewater Treatment System

Wastewater Treatment in Low Cost Bamboo Trickling Filters and Paid SYSTEM

The Investigation of Salmonella Sp. in Sewage Sludges in Thailand

Fly Ash Employment in Conditioning Biological Sludges for Dewatering

Combined Treatment of Chemical and Biological Sludges

Sludge Composting in Open Windrow Piles: Predominant Fungi and Effect of Sludge Age and Inoculum

Industrial Waste Treatment

Anaerobic Biological Treatment of Industrial Wastes

Review of the Issues in Hazardous and Toxic Waste Management in Developing Countries

The Removal of Soluble Mercury by Cementation Processes

Recovery of Nickel by Crystallization of Nickel Carbonate in a Fluidized-Bed Reactor

Entrapped Mixed Microbial Cell Process for Treatment of Phenol and Its Related Compounds

Treatment of Tar Wastewater by Activated Sludge-Ozone Process

Evaluation of the Mixing Efficiency of the Subsurface Aeration Systems for the Treatment of Industrial Wastewaters

Biological Feirousiron Oxidation with Fluidized Bed Reactor

The Dynamic Coalescer: A New Technology Adaptable to Oil-Emulsion Wastewater Treatment Containing Suspended Matter

Study and Modeling of Oil Drum and Disk Skimmers

Treatment of Alcoholic Distillery Waste by Combined System of Flotation and Anaerobic Rotating Biological Contactor

Development of Appropriate and Economic Treatment System for Hospital Wastewater

Algae Pond Treatment of Industrial Wastewaters

Biomass Production from Pig Effluents and Recycling by Mirror Carp Feeding

Efficient Pretreatment of Foodstuff Industry Wastewaters

Treatment of a Phenolic Wastewater in a Sequencing Batch Reactor

Biological Treatment of Naphthalene Refinery Wastewater

Physical-Chemical Characterization of Porous Amorphous Aluminum Oxide

Water Treatment

Biological Denitrification in Granular Filters

Removal of Chlorinated Solvents by Air Stripping in a Counter Current Packed Column - Mass Transfer Considerations

The Importance of Sulphite Equilibria in Water Pollution: A Kinetic Consideration

Contribution to the Study of Spray Columns: Application to the Stripping of CO2 Dissolved in Water

Water Reuse and Groundwater Contamination

Strategies for Water Conservation and Reuse in the Industrial Sector of Thailand

Treatment of Sewage for Reuse

Field Study on Reuse of Treated Municipal Wastewater in Paddy Fields

A New Process for Water Reuse: In Line Flocculation-Cross Flow Filtration

General Selection Criteria of Treatment and Disposal Methods for Toxic Organic Pollutants in Unsaturated Soil

Leachate Characteristics from Sewage Sludge Landfills Covered with Impermeable Membranes

Treatment of Municipal Solid Waste Leachate Using Soil Column Process

Mathematical Modeling of Soil Contamination Using a Two Dimensional Hydrodynamic Simulation

In-Situ Removal of Iron and Manganese from Groundwater: Numerical Model

General

Establishing a Strategy for Wastewater Management in Developing Countries

Sludge Bulking Control and Nutrient Removal in a Cyclically Operated Activated Sludge System

Reticulated Foam as a Biomass Support in the Anaerobic Digestion of an Industrial Wastewater

Treatment of Phenolic Wastewater Using Rotating Biological Contactors

Rationalizing Waste Stabilization Pond Design: The Biological Factor

The Potential of Bacteriophage to Act as Tracers of Water Movement

Phytotoxicity of Landfill Leachate (Gin Drinker's Bay Landfill, Hong Kong)

Subject Index

