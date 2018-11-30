Water in Textiles and Fashion
1st Edition
Consumption, Footprint, and Life Cycle Assessment
Description
Water in Textiles and Apparel: Consumption, Footprint, and Life Cycle Assessment provides a thorough analysis of one of the most urgent issues facing the textiles industry. As water is essential to the textile production system, and as availability of water is reduced due to natural and anthropogenic factors, the industry must respond. With a thorough treatment of both life cycle assessment and water footprint perspectives, this book provides practical strategies for responsible water use across the textile supply chain. Readers will learn essential information from research and industry case studies that will help them understand the textile industry’s role in this issue.
Key Features
- Combines different perspectives, life cycle assessment, government policies, businesses strategies, and case studies to provide a holistic view on the topic
- Addresses water consumption in every life cycle phase of textile production
- Explores emerging strategies for water conservation in the textiles sector
Readership
Environmental, quality, and operations managers of textile companies. Postgraduates and researchers in disciplines including textiles, fashion, apparel, textile chemistry, environmental science, chemistry, and printing technology
Table of Contents
1. Introduction – Water
2. Global Scenario – Water in Textile Production Hubs
3. Water and Textiles
4. Water Footprint
5. LCA and Water Footprint
6. Water Withdrawal and Conservation – Global Scenario
7. Sustainable Strategies and Water Conservation
8. Water Footprint/Consumption of Textile Products – Case Studies
9. Water Conservation Measures in Textiles
10. Future – Water and Fashion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 214
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 30th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081026540
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081026335
About the Editor
Subramanian Muthu
Dr S. S. Muthu works at Global Sustainability Services, Hong Kong
Affiliations and Expertise
Global Sustainability Services, Hong Kong