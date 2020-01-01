Water Conservation and Wastewater Treatment in BRICS Nations
1st Edition
Technologies, Challenges, Strategies and Policies
Description
Water Conservation and Wastewater Treatment in BRICS Nations: Technologies, Challenges, Strategies, and Policies addresses issues of water resources—including combined sewer system overflows—assessing effects on water quality standards and protecting surface and sub-surface potable water from the intrusion of saline water due to sea level rise. The book's chapters incorporate both policies and practical aspects and serve as baseline information for future adaption plans in BRICS nations. Users will find detailed important information that is ideal for policymakers, water management specialists, BRICS nation undergraduate or university students, teachers and researchers.
Key Features
- Presents tools and techniques that can be used to preserve water resources, including groundwater and surface water
- Provides geophysical methods to quantitatively monitor physical earth processes associated with water resources, such as contaminant transport and ecological and climate change investigations and monitoring
- Includes desalination techniques which can solve the issue of scarce drinking water
Readership
Graduate students majoring in environmental science, environmental engineering and civil engineering. Wastewater treatment plant personnel, industrial wastewater treatment professionals, government agency regulators, environmental consultants, and geophysicists
Table of Contents
Problem section 1
1. Water related problem with special reference to global climate change in Brazil
2. Water related problem with special reference to global climate change in Russia
3. Water related problem with special reference to global climate change in India
4. Water related problem with special reference to global climate change in China
5. Water related problem in with special reference to global climate change south Africa Trends and Strategies with case study
6. Recent trends and research strategies for treatment of water and waste -water in Brazil
7. Recent trends and research strategies for treatment of water and waste -water in Russia
8. Recent trends and research strategies for treatment of water and waste -water in India
9. Recent trends and research strategies for treatment of water and waste -water in China
10. Recent trends and research strategies for treatment of water and waste- water in South Africa Policies and laws 11. Government Initiative and policies on water Conservation and waste -water Treatment in Brazil
12. Government Initiative and policies on water Conservation and waste -water Treatment in Russia
13. Government Initiative and policies on water Conservation and waste -water Treatment in India
14. Government Initiative and policies on water Conservation and waste -water Treatment in China
15. Government Initiative and policies on water Conservation and waste -water Treatment in South Africa Indigenous technical knowledge (ITK)
16. Future prospective and possible management of water resources in respect to indigenous technical knowledge (ITK) in Brazil
17. Future prospective and possible management of water resources in respect to indigenous technical knowledge (ITK) in Russia
18. Future prospective and possible management of water resources in respect to indigenous technical knowledge (ITK) in India
19. Future prospective and possible management of water resources in respect to indigenous technical knowledge (ITK) in China
20. Future prospective and possible management of water resources in respect to indigenous technical knowledge (ITK) in South Africa
21. Common statements on water resources and Management strategies of BRICS nations scientist
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128183397
About the Editor
Pardeep Singh
Dr. Pardeep singh is presently working as Assistant professor (Department of Environmental Science PGDAV college University of Delhi new Delhi India .He has obtained his master degree from Department of Environmental Science Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi India in 2011. He obtained his doctorate degree form Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi in the year of 2017. The area of his doctoral research is degradation of organic pollutants through various indigenous isolated microbes and by using various types of photocatalytic. He has published more than 35 papers in the international journals in the fields of waste management
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Studies, PGDAV College, University of Delhi, New Delhi, India
Yulia Milshina
Dr. Milshina is currently working as a Leading expert at National Research University Higher School of Economics in Institute for Statistical Studies and Economics of Knowledge, Moscow, Russia. She has obtained her master degree in economics at Lomonosov Moscow State University, 2013. Her PhD thesis is about Mechanisms for managing public-private partnership projects in conditions of financial and economic instability. She has 10 years of work and research experience in the field of STI and foresight: from business consulting of innovative companies and startups to managing global technology trend monitoring project on University’s level (https://issek.hse.ru/trendletter/). She has published more than 10 research papers (2 of them in Q1 and Q2). Her present research fields are global technology trend monitoring and ecological and climate trends research (including water management and pollution). She is also currently working on Russia Foresight 2030, Moscow innovative project.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Research University, Higher School of Economics, Institute for Statistical Studies and Economics of Knowledge, Moscow, Russia
Kangming Tian
Dr Tain is currently working as a Lecturer, Dept. Biological Chemical Engineering, and Tianjin University of Science & Technology, Tianjin, and P. R. China. He has obtained his BS in Biotechnology, Yantai University, Yantai, P. R. China in 2006. His PhD thesis is about Conversion of glycerol to lactic acid with metabolically engineered Escherichia coli. He has 13 years of work and research experience in the field of Biotechnology. He has published about 20 nation and international publication in the areas of Biotechnology, Industrial synthesis process and wastewater treatment technology. He has also four innovation patents. He is also the member of various academic societies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, College of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science, Tianjin University of Science & Technology, Tianjin, China
Deepak Gusain
Dr. Deepak Gusain is a post-doctoral fellow at the Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology, Durban University of Technology, researching new materials for remediation of inorganic contaminants. His B.Sc. General Gr(B) with Botany, Zoology and Chemistry as core subjects is from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, University of Delhi. He also holds an M.Sc. in Environmental Studies from the School of Environmental Studies (now the Department of Environmental Studies) at the University of Delhi and a Ph.D. from the Department of Chemistry of the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi. His Ph.D. research focused on the remediation of chromium and cadmium from aqueous solution using nano-crystalline material. In addition to this, he investigated the effect of linear and non-linear curve fitting on estimation of isotherm, kinetic and thermodynamic parameters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Water and Waste Water Technology, Durban University of Technology, Durban, Republic of South Africa
João Bassin
Dr Joao Bassin holds a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from the Federal University of Santa Catarina (2006), a Master's (2008) and PhD Degree in Chemical Engineering from the Alberto Luiz Coimbra Institute for Graduate Studies and Engineering Research (COPPE) at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (2012) and also in Environmental Biotechnology from the Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands (2012). His PhD thesis was awarded four prizes, among them the CAPES Prize of Thesis (Category- Engineering II, CAPES, Brazil). He is currently an Adjunct Professor of the Chemical Engineering Program at COPPE. His research is mainly focused on the development and application of innovative technologies for the treatment of municipal and industrial Waste -waters, combining both fundamental and applied research. He is supervising many Master (5) and PhD (14) students in Chemical, Environmental and Civil Engineering courses. As part of his research activity, he has worked as a reviewer of more than 40 international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor of the Chemical Engineering Program, COPPE, Federal University of Rio de Janerio, Brazil