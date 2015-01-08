Water-Based Chemicals and Technology for Drilling, Completion, and Workover Fluids
1st Edition
Oil and gas engineers today use three main factors in deciding drilling fluids: cost, performance, and environmental impact, making water-based products a much more attractive option. Water-Based Chemicals and Technology for Drilling, Completion, and Workover Fluids effectively delivers all the background and infrastructure needed for an oil and gas engineer to utilize more water-based products that benefit the whole spectrum of the well’s life cycle. Helping to mitigate critical well issues such as formation damage, fluid loss control, and borehole repair, more operators demand to know the full selection of water-based products available to consistently keep a peak well performance. This must-have training guide provides the necessary coverage in the area, broken down by type and use, along with an extensive list of supportive materials such as a chemical index of structural formulas and helpful list of references for further reading. In addition to understanding the types, special additives, and chemical compatibilities of the products available, the reader will also learn proper waste disposal techniques, including management of produced water, a component mandatory to hydraulic fracturing operations. Concise and comprehensive, Water-Based Chemicals and Technology for Drilling, Completion, and Workover Fluids details all the necessary educational content and handy references to elevate your well’s performance while lowering your environmental impact.
- Understand the basics and functions on all water-based fluids for drilling, completion, cementing, and enhanced oil recovery operations
- Get up to date with the growing need for water-based fluids in hydraulic fracturing operations including supportive materials such as an index of trade names, acronyms, and chemicals
- Stay responsible and know the environmental aspects and current regulations, including disposal and discharge
Drilling Engineers, Mud Engineers, Completion Engineers, Reservoir Engineers, Rig Service Personnel, Procurement Specialists, Any Chemists seeking to gain a familiarity and background in drilling fluids
- Preface
- How to Use This Book
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter I: General Aspects
- 1 History
- 2 Fields of Application for Water-Based Compositions
- Chapter II: Drilling Fluids
- 1 Classification of Muds
- 2 Types of Water-based Drilling Fluids
- 3 Special Additives for Drilling Fluids
- 4 Special Issues of Water-based Drilling Fluids
- Chapter III: Fracturing Fluids
- 1 Comparison of Stimulation Techniques
- 2 Special Types
- 3 Special Additives for Fracturing Fluids
- 4 Special Issues of Water-Based Fracturing Fluids
- Chapter IV: Other Water-Based Uses
- 1 Completion and Workover Operations
- 2 Borehole Repair
- 3 Cementing
- 4 Filter Cake Removal
- 5 Naturally Fractured Carbonate Reservoir Treatment
- 6 Water Shutoff
- 7 Sweep Fluids
- 8 Water-Based Enhanced Oil Recovery
- 9 Pipelines
- Chapter V: Additives for General Uses
- 1 Water Soluble Polymers
- 2 Corrosion Inhibitors
- 3 Bacteria Control
- 4 Antifreeze Agents
- 5 Thickeners
- 6 Surfactants
- 7 Lubricants
- 8 Foams
- 9 Gelling in Water-Based Systems
- 10 Scale Inhibitors for Squeezing Operations
- 11 Multifunctional Additives
- Chapter VI: Environmental Aspects and Waste Disposal
- 1 Environmental Regulations
- 2 Toxicity Tests
- 3 Pollutants
- 4 Use of Waste Byproducts as Additives
- 5 Waste Streams
- 6 Discharge of Waste Fluids in Cement
- 7 Discharge in Polymers
- 8 Water-Based Drilling Fluid Disposal
- 9 Drill Cutting Wastes
- 10 Management of Produced Water
- 11 Oil-polluted Ground
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 8th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128026434
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128025055
Johannes Fink
Johannes Fink is a Professor of Polymer Chemistry at Montanuniversität Leoben in Vienna, Austria. Dr. Fink teaches macromolecular chemistry. His career spans for more than thirty years in the field of polymers, including characterization, flame retardancy and pyrolysis of polymers. Johannes has published multiple books and articles, including Petroleum Engineer’s Guide to Oil Field Chemicals and Fluids, 2nd Edition, Water-Based Chemicals and Technology for Drilling, Completion, and Workover Fluids and Hydraulic Fracturing Chemicals and Fluids Technology, all published by Elsevier.
Professor of Polymer Chemistry, Montanuniversität Leoben, Vienna, Austria