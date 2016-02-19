Water Activity: Influences on Food Quality - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125913508, 9781483219851

Water Activity: Influences on Food Quality

1st Edition

A Treatise on the Influence of Bound and Free Water on the Quality and Stability of Foods and Other Natural Products

Editors: Louis B. Rockland George F. Stewart
eBook ISBN: 9781483219851
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1981
Page Count: 950
Description

Water Activity: Influences on Food Quality is a collection of papers presented at the 1978 International Symposium by the same title, held in Osaka, Japan. This book is a treatise on the influence of bound and free water on the quality and stability of foods and other natural products.

This book is organized into seven sections encompassing 33 chapters. The first sections deal with the characterization of moisture sorption isotherms based on both theoretical and applied considerations, as well as the relationship of bound water to the physical and chemical properties of natural products, including foods. The succeeding sections consider the structure of water and the influence of solutes and solute mobility on water activity and the influence of water and water activity on the structural and functional characteristics of proteins, carbohydrates, and proteins.

Other sections explore the influence of water activity and temperature on the rates of several important chemical reactions, such as lipid oxidation, vitamin decomposition, browning, and other reactions, which affect the chemical, physical, and nutritional properties of food. These sections also discuss the influence of water activity on food processing and storage practices from both theoretical and applied viewpoints, specifically the application of water activity principals to the processing and preservation of leafy vegetables, cheese, dried fish, and other products. The final section is devoted to the influences of water activity on the behavior of food-related microorganisms. This section emphasizes the role of solvents in controlling water activity and the related survival of certain microorganisms.

This book will prove useful to food scientists and researchers.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Section 1. Characterization of Moisture Sorption Isotherms

Water Activity and Its Estimation in Food Systems: Theoretical Aspects

Derivation of Full Range Moisture Sorption Isotherms

Recent Developments in Techniques for Obtaining Complete Sorption Isotherms

Water Vapor Sorption Isotherms on Macromolecular Substrates

Moisture Sorption Hysteresis

Effect of Water Activity and Sorption Hysteresis on Rheological Behavior of Wheat Kernels

Evaluation of Critical Parameters for Developing Moisture Sorption Isotherms of Cereal Brains

Section 2. Bound Water

Water Binding on Starch: NMR Studies on Native and Gelatinized Starch

Pulsed NMR and State of Water in Foods

Determination of Binding Energy for the Three Fractions of Bound Water

Hydration around Hydrophobie Groups

Section 3. Solute Mobility in Aqueous Systems and Water-Membrane Interactions

Solute Mobility in Relation to Water Content and Water Activity

Use of Electron Spin Resonance for the Study of Solute Mobility in Relation to Moisture Content in Model Food Systems

A Thermodynamic Model for Terpene-Water Interactions

Hydration of Biological Membranes

Structure of Water in Aqueous Systems

Section 4. Influence of Water on Chemical Structure and Reactivity

Theoretical Studies of Water in Carbohydrates and Proteins

Hydration of Milk Proteins

Protease Action on Proteins at Low Water Concentration

Section 5. Influence of Water Activity on Chemical Reactivity and Stability of Foods

Autoxidation-Initiated Reactions in Foods

Influence of Water Activity on Stability of Vitamins in Dehydrated Foods

Formation and Decomposition of Browning Intermediates and Visible Sugar-Amine Browning Reactions

The Non-Enzymatic Browning Reactions as Affected by Water in Foods

Acceleration of Chemical Reactions Due to Freezing

Section 6. Influence of Water Activity on Food Quality and Stability

The Forms and Energy of Moisture Binding in Foods as a Basis for Choosing Rational Methods of Processing and Storage

Water Activity at Subfreezing Temperatures

Traditional Techniques in Japan for Food Preservation by Freezing, Thawing, and Drying

State of Water in Sea Food

Role of Water in Withering of Leafy Vegetables

Influence of Water Activity on the Manufacture and Aging of Cheese

Section 7. Influence of Water Activity on the Behavior of Microorganisms

Thermal Properties of Water in Relation to Microbial Cells

Specific Solute Effects on Microbial/Water Relations

Microbiology of Meat and Meat Products in High and Intermediate-Moisture Range

Index

Details

No. of pages:
950
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219851

About the Editor

Louis B. Rockland

George F. Stewart

