Water Activity: Influences on Food Quality
1st Edition
A Treatise on the Influence of Bound and Free Water on the Quality and Stability of Foods and Other Natural Products
Water Activity: Influences on Food Quality is a collection of papers presented at the 1978 International Symposium by the same title, held in Osaka, Japan. This book is a treatise on the influence of bound and free water on the quality and stability of foods and other natural products.
This book is organized into seven sections encompassing 33 chapters. The first sections deal with the characterization of moisture sorption isotherms based on both theoretical and applied considerations, as well as the relationship of bound water to the physical and chemical properties of natural products, including foods. The succeeding sections consider the structure of water and the influence of solutes and solute mobility on water activity and the influence of water and water activity on the structural and functional characteristics of proteins, carbohydrates, and proteins.
Other sections explore the influence of water activity and temperature on the rates of several important chemical reactions, such as lipid oxidation, vitamin decomposition, browning, and other reactions, which affect the chemical, physical, and nutritional properties of food. These sections also discuss the influence of water activity on food processing and storage practices from both theoretical and applied viewpoints, specifically the application of water activity principals to the processing and preservation of leafy vegetables, cheese, dried fish, and other products. The final section is devoted to the influences of water activity on the behavior of food-related microorganisms. This section emphasizes the role of solvents in controlling water activity and the related survival of certain microorganisms.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Section 1. Characterization of Moisture Sorption Isotherms
Water Activity and Its Estimation in Food Systems: Theoretical Aspects
Derivation of Full Range Moisture Sorption Isotherms
Recent Developments in Techniques for Obtaining Complete Sorption Isotherms
Water Vapor Sorption Isotherms on Macromolecular Substrates
Moisture Sorption Hysteresis
Effect of Water Activity and Sorption Hysteresis on Rheological Behavior of Wheat Kernels
Evaluation of Critical Parameters for Developing Moisture Sorption Isotherms of Cereal Brains
Section 2. Bound Water
Water Binding on Starch: NMR Studies on Native and Gelatinized Starch
Pulsed NMR and State of Water in Foods
Determination of Binding Energy for the Three Fractions of Bound Water
Hydration around Hydrophobie Groups
Section 3. Solute Mobility in Aqueous Systems and Water-Membrane Interactions
Solute Mobility in Relation to Water Content and Water Activity
Use of Electron Spin Resonance for the Study of Solute Mobility in Relation to Moisture Content in Model Food Systems
A Thermodynamic Model for Terpene-Water Interactions
Hydration of Biological Membranes
Structure of Water in Aqueous Systems
Section 4. Influence of Water on Chemical Structure and Reactivity
Theoretical Studies of Water in Carbohydrates and Proteins
Hydration of Milk Proteins
Protease Action on Proteins at Low Water Concentration
Section 5. Influence of Water Activity on Chemical Reactivity and Stability of Foods
Autoxidation-Initiated Reactions in Foods
Influence of Water Activity on Stability of Vitamins in Dehydrated Foods
Formation and Decomposition of Browning Intermediates and Visible Sugar-Amine Browning Reactions
The Non-Enzymatic Browning Reactions as Affected by Water in Foods
Acceleration of Chemical Reactions Due to Freezing
Section 6. Influence of Water Activity on Food Quality and Stability
The Forms and Energy of Moisture Binding in Foods as a Basis for Choosing Rational Methods of Processing and Storage
Water Activity at Subfreezing Temperatures
Traditional Techniques in Japan for Food Preservation by Freezing, Thawing, and Drying
State of Water in Sea Food
Role of Water in Withering of Leafy Vegetables
Influence of Water Activity on the Manufacture and Aging of Cheese
Section 7. Influence of Water Activity on the Behavior of Microorganisms
Thermal Properties of Water in Relation to Microbial Cells
Specific Solute Effects on Microbial/Water Relations
Microbiology of Meat and Meat Products in High and Intermediate-Moisture Range
Index
