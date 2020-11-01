Wastewater Treatment and Reuse: Technological Developments and Management Issues, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. In which direction are worldwide regulations for direct reuse of reclaimed water moving?
Miquel Salgot De Marcay
2. A focus on the California experience on the reuse of reclaimed water – Current trends and future perspectives in the regulation
Adam Olivieri
3. Water scarcity and climate change in the Mediterranean area: is reuse of reclaimed water a strategy to face these problems?
Attilio Toscano
4. Environmental risks due to the reuse of treated sludge for agricultural purposes
Meritxell Gros
5. Microbial contamination in case of reuse of reclaimed water
6. Treatment options for direct reuse of reclaimed water in developing countries.
Tamires Lima da Silva
7. New challenges in the reuse of reclaimed water in North African countries – lessons learned from EU H2020 project MADFORWATER
Dario Frascari
8. Solutions for the integrated reuse of reclaimed water in coastal areas
Gianluigi Buttiglieri
9. Reclaimed Water Reuse in India
Arun Kumar and Kirti Goyal
10. Managed Aquifer Recharge – a way for improving reclaimed water reuse
Sylvain Donnaz
11. Impact of the use of treated wastewater for agricultural need. Effects on soil and plants. Which is the risk?
Massimo Del Bubba
12. Modelling the effect of reuse of reclaimed wastewater
Manuela Antonelli
13. Lessons learned from the main reclaimed water reuse systems in the world
Karl Ulrich Rudolph
14. Costs and benefits of reclaimed water reuse projects
Paola Verlicchi
15. The role of water reuse in the circular economy
Nikolaos Voulvoulis
Description
This volume explores a wide breadth of emerging and state-of-the-art technologies.
Key Features
- Covers a wide breadth of emerging and state-of-the-art technologies
- Includes contributions from an international board of authors
- Provides a comprehensive set of reviews
Readership
Students and professionals from both soil science and land management fields, professionals in Geography, Ecology, Environmental Science, Spatial planning, Agriculture, Agronomy, Biology and Engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128201701
About the Serial Volume Editors
Paola Verlicchi
Paola Verlicchi is at University of Ferrara, Italy
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Ferrara, Italy
