Waste-to-Energy
2nd Edition
Technologies and Project Implementation
Description
This book covers in detail programs and technologies for converting traditionally landfilled solid wastes into energy through waste-to-energy projects
Key Features
- Modern Waste-to-Energy plants are being built around the world to reduce the levels of solid waste going into landfill sites and contribute to renewable energy and carbon reduction targets. The latest technologies have also reduced the pollution levels seen from early waste incineration plants by over 99%
- With case studies from around the world, Rogoff and Screve provide an insight into the different approaches taken to the planning and implementation of WTE
- The second edition includes coverage of the latest technologies and practical engineering challenges as well as an exploration of the economic and regulatory context for the development of WTE
Readership
Municipalities interested in alternatives to landfilling of solid wastes
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction and overview
- 1.1. The growing solid waste disposal problem
- 1.2. The trends towards WTE
- 1.3. Climate change and WTE
Chapter 2. Project implementation concepts
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Developing the project team
- 2.3. Risk assessment
- 2.4. Implementation process
- 2.5. Implementation project scheduling
- 2.6. Implementation project costs
- 2.7. Public information programs
Chapter 3. WTE technology
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Basic combustion system
- 3.3. Stages of combustion
- 3.4. Mass-burning
- 3.5. Modular combustion
- 3.6. Refuse derived fuel (RDF) systems
- 3.7. Fluidized bed systems
- 3.8. Emerging waste conversion technologies
- 3.9. Summary
Chapter 4. Solid waste composition and quantities
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Types of solid waste
- 4.3. Solid waste quantities
- 4.4. Waste composition methodology
- 4.5. Waste sorting
Chapter 5. Waste flow control
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Flow control mechanisms
Chapter 6. Selecting the facility site
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. The site selection process
- 6.3. Site screening process
- 6.4. Use of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology in siting
Chapter 7. Energy and materials markets
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Energy markets
- 7.3. Materials markets
- 7.4. Projected energy production from a proposed WTE facility
Chapter 8. Permitting issues
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. US solid waste combustor air emissions
- 8.3. International air emission regulations
- 8.4. Solid waste combustor ash management
Chapter 9. Procurement of WTE systems
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Procurement approaches
- 9.3. Procedures for conducting the procurement process
- 9.4. Preparing the request-for-proposals
- 9.5. Proposal evaluation
- 9.6. Negotiations process
Chapter 10. Ownership and financing of WTE facilities
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Ownership alternatives
- 10.3. Prerequisite to financing
- 10.4. Financing options
- 10.5. Private equity
- 10.6. Costs and facility operation
- 10.7. Initial capital equipment
- 10.8. Operating costs
- 10.9. Estimated annual debt service and annual operating costs
- 10.10. Equipment life and replacement
- 10.11. Zero tip fee for a developing nation
Chapter 11. O&M of WTE facilities
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Key aspects of the O&M approach for WTE facilities
Appendix A. WTE Case Studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2012
- Published:
- 15th June 2011
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323165686
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437778724
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437778717
About the Author
Marc Rogoff
Marc Rogoff has held a number of senior positions in the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) and the American Public Works Association. Following on from his BS and MS at Cornell University, Marc completed a PhD at Michigan State University and an MBA at the University of Tampa. His career has embraced all aspects of solid waste management, and he has directed engineer’s feasibility reports for nearly two dozen public works projects, totaling $1.2bn in project financing. His name is well known in the field of Waste-to-Energy, where his consultancy work has covered feasibility studies on more than 50 facilities worldwide, operations assessments, and advising on key procurement decisions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Geosyntec Consultants, Inc
Francois Screve
Francois Screve is the founder of Deltaway Energy, Inc, San Francisco. He has 20 years of experience in the municipal solid waste-to-energy plant design and operation field with six years in Europe, 12 years in the USA, and two years in Asia. Francois holds mechanical engineering and MBA degrees, as well as a WTE chief operator certificate from the ASME/EPA in the USA. He managed the Long Beach Steinmuller 1,400 TPD waste-to-energy facility in California and was responsible for the operation of the 4,200 TPD refuse-derived fuel facility of Miami-Dade County, Florida, one of the largest facilities in the world. He was vice president for Onyx, a subsidiary of Vivendi Environnement, overseeing the operation of eight facilities and the design of three new plants in Asia. He received his an MBA from INSA Lille and his Mechanical, Electrical Engineering MS from Ecole Nationale Supérieure d'Arts et Métiers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder, Deltaway Energy, Inc.
Reviews
"The second edition includes coverage of the latest technologies and practical engineering challenges as well as an exploration of the economic and regulatory context for the development of WTE facilities. The considerably expanded new edition provides the only fully up-to-date survey covering the planning, design, and implementation of WTE facilities, and is comprehensive guide to engineers, solid waste managers, and decision-makers throughout the world."--Recycling Products News