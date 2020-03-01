Waste-to-Energy
1st Edition
Multi-Criteria Decision Analysis for Sustainability Assessment and Ranking
Description
Waste-to-Energy: Multi-Criteria Decision Analysis for Sustainability Assessment and Ranking offers a comprehensive view of technologies and processes for energy generation as a path for waste treatment, presenting all the necessary information and tools for selecting the most sustainable waste-to-energy solution under various different conditions. This book combines methods such as life cycle assessment, sustainability assessment, multi-criteria decision-making, and multi-objective optimization modes. It provides an overview of waste-to-energy feedstocks, technologies and implementation, then goes on to investigate the critical factors and key enablers that influence the sustainable development of waste-to-energy industry. It proposes several decision-making methods for the ranking and selection of waste-to-energy scenarios under different levels of certainty and information availability, including multi-criteria, multi-actor and multi-attribute methods. The book also employs life cycle tools that allow the assessment of economic, environmental and social sustainability of waste-to-energy systems. Its unique holistic approach to decision-making tools in this field and insights into future scenarios makes this book a valuable resource for researchers, graduate students and practicing engineers interested in planning, developing, implementing and operating waste-to-energy systems. Energy and environmental consultants, as well as policy-makers and government agents, will benefit especially from the methods proposed in the book when taking effective strategic measures for promoting the sustainable deployment of waste-to-energy technologies.
Key Features
- Explores existing and state-of-the-art waste to energy technologies and systems, as well as their feedstock requirements
- Presents a wide perspective of sustainability issues of waste-to-energy technologies, also discussing critical influential factors or key enablers for promoting the sustainable development of waste-to-energy solutions
- Provides multi-dimensional decision-making techniques for choosing the most suitable and sustainable waste-to-energy technologies for different scenarios
Readership
Researchers and PhD students in energy engineering and environmental engineering. Energy engineers and consultants working in the field of waste-to-energy
Table of Contents
- Waste-to-Energy, Circular Economy, and Sustainability
2. Sustainability Assessment of Waste Management: Methods and Indicators
3. An Overview of Waste-to-Energy: Feedstocks, Technologies and Implementations
4. Success Factors and Policy Implications of Waste-to-Energy based on DEMATEL
5. Multi-criteria Sustainability Assessment of Waste-to-Energy Technologies
6. Lie Cycle Multi-Criteria Sustainability Ranking of Waste-to-Energy Technologies based on Life Cycle Thinking and Multi-Criteria Decision-Making Method
7. Multi-Actor Multi-Criteria Decision-Making on Selecting Waste-To-Energy Technologies
8. Multi-Criteria Decision-making on Selecting Waste-To-Energy Technologies under Uncertainties and Incomplete Information
9. Multi-Attribute Decision-making for Sustainability Ranking of Waste-to-Energy technologies based on Hybrid Information: A Generic Framework
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128163948
About the Editor
Jingzheng Ren
Dr. Jingzheng Ren, Assistant Professor of Modelling for Energy, Environment, and Sustainability at the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), Hong Kong SAR. Dr. Jingzheng Ren, he has ever been nominated as non-resident Research Fellow of Institute for Security & Development Policy (Sweden), Guest Researcher in Quality and Environmental Research Centre in the University of Padua (Italy), Part-time Professor in Nanjing University of Information Science & Technology (China), and Adjunct Researcher in Chongqing University (China) for his excellent performances in academics. He is an expert of Engineering Operations Management and an Energy Scientist. He also serves as the Associate Editor of SCI indexed Journal-Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy, Associate Editor of Renewable Energy & Sustainable Development, and Guest Editors of several leading SCI indexed international Journals. His research focuses on Process System Engineering for better Sustainability. Recently he has specialized in developing mathematical models for solving energy and environmental problems and promoting sustainability transition. He has also authored or co-authored more than 100 papers in the leading refereed journals i.e. AIChE J, Computers & Chemical Engineering, Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering, Energy, Energy Conversion and Management, Renewable & Sustainable Energy Reviews, Renewable Energy, Science of the Total Environment, Chemosphere. He edited a book focusing on hydrogen energy published by Elsevier, contributed more than 10 book chapters, and he is now editing another three books which will be published by Elsevier. Many of his papers have been selected as the Essential Science Indicators top 1% highly cited papers or identified and highlighted as the Key Scientific Article contributing to the excellence in Energy research. He was interviewed by the most read newspaper in Denmark, Jyllands-Posten, in the column of famous names in Denmark and was also featured in the Ny Viden magazine. For his excellence Energy and Sustainability Engineering, he is recurrently invited to give lectures in many countries, i.e. Japan, Italy, China, Greece, Switzerland, Finland, and Sweden.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hung Hom, Hong Kong, SAR, China