Waste Management in the Fashion and Textile Industries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128187586

Waste Management in the Fashion and Textile Industries

1st Edition

Editors: Rajkishore Nayak Asis Patnaik
Paperback ISBN: 9780128187586
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 332
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Fashion and Textile Waste
    2. Problems and Hazards of Textile and Fashion Waste
    3. Management of Spinning and Weaving Waste
    4. Management of Wastes in Garment Manufacturing
    5. Technologies for the Management of Waste Water Generated in Wet Processing
    6. Management of Air Quality
    7. Management of E-waste
    8. Packaging Waste and their Management Technologies
    9. End of Life Clothes and their Management
    10. Organisations and Standards Relating to Waste Management
    11. Automotive Waste Management Technologies
    12. Management of Coated and Laminated Textile Wastes
    13. Management of Protective Clothing Waste
    14. Management of other Fashion Wastes
    15. Recycling of Plastics, Composite Materials
    16. Bioplastics and Bio Composites and their Recycling and Degradation Technologies

Description

Waste Management in the Textiles Industry explores and explains the latest technologies and best practices for an integrated approach to the management and treatment of wastes generated in this industry.

Key Features

  • Provides a strong technological analysis of the manufacturing supply chain, including spinning, fabric production, finishing, garment manufacture, and the packaging of clothing
  • Explains how textile technology perspectives feed into management decision-making about sustainability
  • Addresses the industry’s impact on air and water quality and landfill waste

Readership

Textile engineers, environmental engineers, and chemical engineers with environmental management responsibilities, in the textiles industry. Researchers interested in waste management or life cycle assessment.

Details

No. of pages:
332
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128187586

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Rajkishore Nayak

Dr. Rajkishore Nayak is currently working as a Senior Lecturer with Fashion Enterprise Department of the School of Communication and Design (SCD) at RMIT University, Saigon South Campus, Vietnam. His teaching interest includes sustainable fashion and textile, circular economy in fashion, sustainable supply chain, advanced manufacturing technology; and research interests includes circular economy, sustainable fashion and textile, sustainable supply chain, social media, eWOM etc. He completed PhD from the School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University, Australia. He worked with the School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University, Australia from 2012-2016 in teaching and research. He has more than 18 years of experience in teaching and research related to Fashion and Textiles. He has published about 120 peer-reviewed papers in national and international journals and 11 books in fashion and textiles. Rajkishore was awarded with the “RMIT University Excellence in Learning & Teaching Awards, 2019”; “RMIT University Research Excellence Team Awards-2015”. He also received the “RMIT University Teaching and Research Excellence Award-2012” and “RMIT University International Scholarship-2008”.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer (Fashion Merchandising) Centre of Communication and Design, RMIT University, Vietnam

Asis Patnaik

Dr. Asis Patnaik is working as acting Head of Clothing and Textile Technology Department in Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) Bellville Campus, Cape Town, South Africa. He is actively involved in the teaching, research and development of textiles and technical textile-based materials suitable for manufacturing, automotive, medical, building and footwear industries. He has published more than 80 papers, books, book chapters and conference papers. He has also developed two technologies for filtration, building and automotive industries. He is a regular reviewer of engineering book proposals from the leading publishers, research funding proposal reviewer from various funding agencies, as well as examiner of PhD theses. He was the recipient of several international awards including Textile Institutes Outstanding Young Scientist Paper Award in 2008 and Outstanding Contribution by an Individual award by the CSIR, South Africa in 2013. He is a NRF (National Research Foundation) rated established researcher in South Africa. He is a voting member of the ASTM standardisation committee on Textiles (D13). He has supervised several PhD and Masters students and hosting two-post doctoral research fellows. Majority of his research works are funded by the industries and he has a track record of securing large industry funding for various projects.

Affiliations and Expertise

HoD: Department of Clothing and Textile Technology (Acting), Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment, Cape Peninsula University of Technology

