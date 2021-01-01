Waste Management in the Fashion and Textile Industries
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Fashion and Textile Waste
2. Problems and Hazards of Textile and Fashion Waste
3. Management of Spinning and Weaving Waste
4. Management of Wastes in Garment Manufacturing
5. Technologies for the Management of Waste Water Generated in Wet Processing
6. Management of Air Quality
7. Management of E-waste
8. Packaging Waste and their Management Technologies
9. End of Life Clothes and their Management
10. Organisations and Standards Relating to Waste Management
11. Automotive Waste Management Technologies
12. Management of Coated and Laminated Textile Wastes
13. Management of Protective Clothing Waste
14. Management of other Fashion Wastes
15. Recycling of Plastics, Composite Materials
16. Bioplastics and Bio Composites and their Recycling and Degradation Technologies
Description
Waste Management in the Textiles Industry explores and explains the latest technologies and best practices for an integrated approach to the management and treatment of wastes generated in this industry.
Key Features
- Provides a strong technological analysis of the manufacturing supply chain, including spinning, fabric production, finishing, garment manufacture, and the packaging of clothing
- Explains how textile technology perspectives feed into management decision-making about sustainability
- Addresses the industry’s impact on air and water quality and landfill waste
Readership
Textile engineers, environmental engineers, and chemical engineers with environmental management responsibilities, in the textiles industry. Researchers interested in waste management or life cycle assessment.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128187586
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Rajkishore Nayak
Dr. Rajkishore Nayak is currently working as a Senior Lecturer with Fashion Enterprise Department of the School of Communication and Design (SCD) at RMIT University, Saigon South Campus, Vietnam. His teaching interest includes sustainable fashion and textile, circular economy in fashion, sustainable supply chain, advanced manufacturing technology; and research interests includes circular economy, sustainable fashion and textile, sustainable supply chain, social media, eWOM etc. He completed PhD from the School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University, Australia. He worked with the School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University, Australia from 2012-2016 in teaching and research. He has more than 18 years of experience in teaching and research related to Fashion and Textiles. He has published about 120 peer-reviewed papers in national and international journals and 11 books in fashion and textiles. Rajkishore was awarded with the “RMIT University Excellence in Learning & Teaching Awards, 2019”; “RMIT University Research Excellence Team Awards-2015”. He also received the “RMIT University Teaching and Research Excellence Award-2012” and “RMIT University International Scholarship-2008”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer (Fashion Merchandising) Centre of Communication and Design, RMIT University, Vietnam
Asis Patnaik
Dr. Asis Patnaik is working as acting Head of Clothing and Textile Technology Department in Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) Bellville Campus, Cape Town, South Africa. He is actively involved in the teaching, research and development of textiles and technical textile-based materials suitable for manufacturing, automotive, medical, building and footwear industries. He has published more than 80 papers, books, book chapters and conference papers. He has also developed two technologies for filtration, building and automotive industries. He is a regular reviewer of engineering book proposals from the leading publishers, research funding proposal reviewer from various funding agencies, as well as examiner of PhD theses. He was the recipient of several international awards including Textile Institutes Outstanding Young Scientist Paper Award in 2008 and Outstanding Contribution by an Individual award by the CSIR, South Africa in 2013. He is a NRF (National Research Foundation) rated established researcher in South Africa. He is a voting member of the ASTM standardisation committee on Textiles (D13). He has supervised several PhD and Masters students and hosting two-post doctoral research fellows. Majority of his research works are funded by the industries and he has a track record of securing large industry funding for various projects.
Affiliations and Expertise
HoD: Department of Clothing and Textile Technology (Acting), Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
