Waste Disposal in Rock, Volume 76
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction. Scope and approach. Advantages in storing waste products at depth in rock. General principles of waste disposal. Long-term function. Example of planning and design of a repository - the Forsmark case. References. 2. Location of Repositories. Major factors. Rock structure. Factors influencing the location of repositories. References. 3. Design of Repositories. Introduction. Major components to be considered in the design. Design concepts. Waste containers. Embedment of containment. The nearfield rock. Repository sealing. 4. Construction. Introduction. Rock excavation techniques and their disturbing effect on the rock. Buffers and backfills. Disposal in deep shafts. Disposal in very deep boreholes - the VDH concept. Special techniques for use in mines. Seals. References. 5. Performance Assessment. Introduction. Normal conditions. Exceptional conditions. Conclusions concerning performance assessment. 6. Disposal of Radioactive Waste. Introduction. Influence of g radiation on canister-embedding clay buffers. Influence of a radiation on canister-embedding clay buffer. Performance. References. 7. Quality Assurance. What needs to be tested and which are the requirements? The host rock. Buffers and backfills. References. 8. Instrumentation and Recording. General. Rock displacements. Temperature recording. Pressure recording. References. 9. Economy. Factors. HLW repositories. Repositories for hazardous chemical waste. References.
Description
This is an overview of all the important issues involved in selecting suitable sites, design and construction methods for preparing repositories for hazardous waste in crystalline rock. Most of the examples used refer to radioactive waste - this is a reflection of the experience of the author in this field as well as his belief that the same techniques could be used for isolation of radioactive and other hazardous waste. The focus is on the preparation and performance of multibarrier sytems of rock, waste containers and sealing components in a long-term perspective. Examples are provided from large-scale field experiments conducted in the international Stripa Project (a project to develop and test techniques for isolating highly radioactive waste). This monograph should be of particular interest to environmental geologists, structural geologists and civil engineers.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1994
- Published:
- 11th March 1974
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444600370
Reviews
@from:C.-O. Morfeldt @qu:...seems to be the first comprehensive treatment of underground waste disposal. @source:Die Bautechnik
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
R. Pusch Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clay Technology AB, IDEON Research Center, S-223 70 Lund, Sweden