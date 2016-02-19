Warmed-Over Flavor of Meat - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126616057, 9780323156936

Warmed-Over Flavor of Meat

1st Edition

Editors: Allen J. St. Angelo
eBook ISBN: 9780323156936
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th September 1987
Page Count: 302
Description

Warmed-Over Flavor of Meat discusses related problems and issues on warmed-over flavor (WOF) of meat that contributes to a decrease in sale, meat consumption, and production expansion. WOF is old, stale, rancid, and painty flavor and odor of meat, apparently caused by the catalytic oxidation of unsaturated fatty acids. Comprised of 10 chapters, the book initially describes the mechanisms of metals’ role in the promotion of lipid oxidation. The text also discusses the content and distribution of iron in meat and the evidence concerning the ability of the various forms of iron in meat to promote oxidative degradation of lipids. The subsequent chapters describe the oxidative deterioration in muscle foods and the free radical processes pertinent to autoxidation of foods. A chapter presents evidence for and against heme catalysis of lipid oxidation and the antioxidant role of nitrite in cured meats. The book also considers sensory and instrumental analysis of volatiles and undesirable flavors related to WOF and the isolation and separation of heteroatomic compounds associated with beef flavor. The remaining chapters describe several methodologies for retarding or preventing WOF in meat, focusing on the practical procedure of the Maillard reaction. Lastly, sources of natural antioxidants for meat product preservation are considered. Food scientists, researchers, and manufacturers will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

Scope of Warmed-Over Flavor and Its Importance to the Meat Industry

Mechanism of Iron Catalysis of Lipid Oxidation in Warmed-Over Flavor of Meat

Oxidative Deterioration in Meat, Poultry, and Fish

Free Radical Mechanisms of Oxidation Reactions

The Role of Heme Pigments and Nitrite in Oxidative Processes in Meat

Sensory Analysis of Undesirable Flavors in Meat

Instrumental Analysis of Volatiles Related to Warmed-Over Flavor of Cooked Meats

Heteroatomic Compounds Associated with Beef Flavor

Inhibition of Warmed-Over Flavor by Maillard Reaction Products

Natural Antioxidants for Meat Products

Index


