Ward's Anaesthetic Equipment
6th Edition
Description
First prize winner, Anesthesia Book Category, British Medical Association 2012 Medical Book Competition
Lavishly illustrated by clear line diagrams and photographs, Ward’s Anaesthetic Equipment is a highly accessible single source to aid understanding of the key principles behind equipment function and design. This sixth edition of the classic reference text on anaesthetic equipment is again extensively revised to reflect the very latest advances.
Ward’s is an invaluable resource for qualified anaesthetists, as well as essential reading for those in training or approaching examinations such as those of the Primary and Final Fellowship in the UK and Ireland. Trainees in Intensive Care Medicine, anaesthetic assistants, operating department practitioners, electronic and biomedical engineers in hospitals and manufacturers’ representatives will also benefit from this most trusted guide.
Key Features
- Provides a simple and comprehensive explanation of the function of anaesthetic equipment, ensuring its safe use in clinical practice
- Covers the relevant syllabus required by the FRCA and similar exams taken by trainee anaesthetists
- Clear line diagrams explain the working principles of each piece of equipment
Table of Contents
1 The supply of anaesthetic and other medical gasses
2 Measurement of pressure and gas flow
3 Vaporizers
4 The anaesthetic workstation
5 Breathing systems and their components
6 Airway management equipment
7 Equipment for the inhalation of oxygen and other gasses
8 Manual resuscitators
9 Automatic ventilators
10 Ventilation in the intensive care unit
11 Breathing filters, humidifiers and nebulizers
12 Equipment for paediatric anaesthesia
13 Equipment for regional anaesthesia
14 Physiological monitoring: principles and non-invasive monitoring
15 Physiological monitoring: gases
16 Monitoring of cardiovascular and coagulation systems
17 Depth of anaesthesia and neurophysiological monitoring
18 Atmospheric pollution
19 Infusion equipment and intravenous anaesthesia
20 Medical suction apparatus
21 Cleaning, disinfection and sterilization
22 Information technology and the anaesthetic workstation
23 Electrical hazards and their prevention
24 Surgical diathermy
25 Pacemakers and defibrillators
26 Lasers
27 Provision of anaesthesia in difficult situations and the developing world
28 The anaesthetist and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
29 Error
30 Warming devices
31 Ultrasound
Appendix: SI units and conversion tables
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 12th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702048784
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702056390
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702030949
About the Author
Andrew Davey
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Anaesthetist, Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, UK
Ali Diba
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Anaesthetist, The Queen Victoria Hospital, East Grinstead, West Sussex, UK