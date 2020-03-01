Waking the Asian Pacific Cooperative Potential
1st Edition
How Co-operative Firms Started, Overcame Challenges, and Addressed Poverty Across the Asia Pacific
Description
Waking the Asian Pacific Co-operative Potential: How Co-operative Firms Started, Overcame Challenges, and Addressed Poverty Across the Asia Pacific applies a novel theoretical framework to aid in understanding meaningful change in co-operative firms, mutual firms, collectives, and communes, focusing in particular on the underexamined Asia Pacific region. It explores the common, albeit competing, objectives of transformational co-operatives that deliver a range of social benefits and corporative co-ops where the co-operative exhibits the characteristics of a competitive investor firm. The book provides examples of successful co-operatives in eleven countries across the Asia Pacific and reviews the theoretical framework of co-operatives, including issues pertaining to socio-economic, politico-legal, and domestic and international factors.
The book is ideal for early-career researchers and graduate students, providing a systematic resource of co-operatives in the Asia Pacific, highlighting core lessons from case studies regarding the ideal role of co-operatives in a modern economy, the market potential for scale-up, and the mitigation of poverty and civil society.
Key Features
- Provides numerous case studies drawn from successful co-operative organizations across the Asia Pacific region
- Advances a theoretical framework to help readers access and understand the reasons for co-operative success in the Asia Pacific region
- Develops tools for practitioners to establish effective co-operatives and restructure them to optimal goals
Readership
Early career researchers and graduate students studying co-operatives, mutuals, credit unions, and related member-owned organization
Table of Contents
Part 1: Analytical Framework of Asian Cooperative Models
Why Asian Pacific Co-operative Models
The theoretical construct of co-operative comparative advantage
The Asia Pacific and Co-operative History
Co-operatives and Public Policy
Co-operatives and the ICA Sustainable Development Goals
Asian Cooperatives and Gender Equality
Co-Operatives and Youth in Asia
A theoretical model explaining co-operative trajectory
Part 2: Case Studies of Asian Co-ops, Including Cross-Country Comparison
Agricultural Co-ops
How Small Farmers into Big Market? A Case Study of Agricultural Cooperatives in China
Successful Agricultural Co-operative model in Vietnam: Case study in Van Duc Co-operative
Rajarambapu Patil Co-operative Sugar Factory in India
Korea’s Multipurpose Agricultural Co-operative and the Developmental State: The case of the National Agricultural Co-operative Federation (NACF)
Nepal Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited
Japan: Co-operatively Facilitating Membership Engagement: Employee Lead Initiatives at JA Hadano
Almondco: an Australian agricultural co-operative success story
Summary
Consumer
The achievement of the Saigon Coop in the retail sector of Viet Nam
NTUC Fairprice And Co-operatives In Singapore
Korea’s Consumer Co-operatives and Civil Society: The cases of iCOOP and Hansalim
Consumer Co-op’s Model in Japan
Summary
Credit Co-ops
Teachers Mutual Bank: An Australian Case Study
Credit Cooperatives: The Case of First Community Credit Cooperative (FICCO) From Resilience to Unlimited Opportunities
Indonesia – KK Credit Union
Sri Lanka SANASA
Vijaya Youth Club Cooperative and Credit Union Saving and Credit Cooperative Company Limited Nepal
Summary
Worker Co-ops
The Socio-Political Environment of Worker Co-operatives: A Case study on Worker Co-operatives as a Solution to the Issue of Contractualization in the Philippines
Collectivism as a Strategy for Success in Indian Worker Cooperatives: A Case Study of Transport Cooperative Society, Koppa
ULCCS – the icon of successful Co-operatives in India
Worker co-operatives as a solution to business succession: The case of C-Mac Industries Co-operative in Australia
Korea’s Worker Co-operative and Organizational Transformation:The case of Happy Bridge Co-operative
Development and Current Situation of Japanese Workers Co-operatives
Summary
Part 3: Toward an Asian Scholarship on Co-ops
Toward an Asian Scholarship for Coops
Conclusion
Epilogue
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128166666
About the Editor
Morris Altman
Morris Altman is the dean of the Newcastle Business School, Australia, and a professor of behavioral and institutional economics. He is also an emeritus professor at the University of Saskatchewan, Canada. He earned his PhD in economics from McGill University in 1984. A former visiting scholar at Cambridge University, Cornell University, Duke University, Hebrew University, Stirling University, and Stanford University, he served as an editor of the Journal of Socio-Economics for 10 years and is currently the associate editor of the Review of Behavioral Economics. Dr. Altman has published over 100 refereed papers and six books in economic theory and public policy including, Handbook of Contemporary Behavioral Economics, Behavioral Economics for Dummies, Economic Growth and the High Wage Economy, and Real-World Decision Making: An Encyclopedia of Behavioral Economics. Dr. Altman has also given over 150 international academic presentations on behavioral economics, x-inefficiency theory, institutional change, economics of cooperatives, economic history, methodology, and empirical macroeconomics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Newcastle Business School, New South Wales, Australia
Anthony Jensen
Anthony Jensen was a visiting scholar at the University of Sydney, Australia, where he later completed his doctorate in 2011. He was a lecturer at the University of Newcastle, Australia, and a founding member of the Co-operative Research Group at Sydney University. He has worked on rescuing insolvent firms by a worker buyout to form a co-operative and has been working in the areas of research, teaching, consultancy, and policy development for most of his life. He has published in the domain of worker co-operatives. Dr. Jensen was a guest of the University of Asia and the Pacific in Manilla mentoring co-operative leaders in 2013 and 2014. For the last eighteen months, he has led a participative action research project in facilitating the transfer of a family manufacturing firm to its staff as a worker co-operative.
Affiliations and Expertise
Conjoint Lecturer, University of Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia
Akira Kurimoto
Affiliations and Expertise
Hosei University, Tokyo, Japan
Robby Tulus
Affiliations and Expertise
Credit Union Movement, Indonesia
Yashavantha Dongre
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Mysore, Mysuru, India
Seungkwon Jang
Affiliations and Expertise
Sungkonghoe University, Seoul, Republic of Korea