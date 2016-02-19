Wages and Earnings is a review of statistical sources, both official and non-official, on wages and earnings in Britain. The non-official sources of data relate mostly to salary statistics, while most of the official data are produced by the Department of Employment. Topics covered range from wage rates and salary scales to fringe benefits and labor costs. The concepts of incomes, earnings, wages, and salaries are also explained.

This book is comprised of eight chapters and begins with an overview of earnings as well as the concepts of wages and salaries. The next chapter examines three official sources of wage rates: Time Rates of Wages and Hours of Work, Changes in Rates of Wages and Hours of Work, and the Gazette. The reader is then introduced to the official and unofficial statistics on salary scales, as well as salary surveys and official sources of earnings. Fringe benefits, with the associated concept of total remuneration, and employers' labor costs are also discussed, along with historical data on earnings and its components. The final chapter evaluates the various statistical sources of wages and earnings and ends with a few recommendations. This monograph will be a valuable resource for economists and economic policymakers as well as government officials.