Wages and Earnings is a review of statistical sources, both official and non-official, on wages and earnings in Britain. The non-official sources of data relate mostly to salary statistics, while most of the official data are produced by the Department of Employment. Topics covered range from wage rates and salary scales to fringe benefits and labor costs. The concepts of incomes, earnings, wages, and salaries are also explained.
This book is comprised of eight chapters and begins with an overview of earnings as well as the concepts of wages and salaries. The next chapter examines three official sources of wage rates: Time Rates of Wages and Hours of Work, Changes in Rates of Wages and Hours of Work, and the Gazette. The reader is then introduced to the official and unofficial statistics on salary scales, as well as salary surveys and official sources of earnings. Fringe benefits, with the associated concept of total remuneration, and employers' labor costs are also discussed, along with historical data on earnings and its components. The final chapter evaluates the various statistical sources of wages and earnings and ends with a few recommendations. This monograph will be a valuable resource for economists and economic policymakers as well as government officials.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1. Definitions
1.2. Coverage of the Study
1.3. Plan of the Review
1.4. Other Source Books
2. Wage Rates
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Official Sources of Wage Rates
2.2.1. Time Rates of Wages and Hours of Work
2.2.2. Changes in Rates of Wages and Hours of Work
2.2.3. Wage Rates in the Gazette
2.2.4. Other Official Sources of Wage Rates
2.3. Monthly Index of Wage Rates
2.3.1. Compilation of the Wage Rates Index
2.3.2. Information on the Wage Rates Index
2.4. Other Sources of Wage Rates
2.4.1. Other Wage Rates Information
2.4.2. Aberdeen Wage Rates Database
3. Salary Scales
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Unofficial Statistics on Salary Scales
3.2.1. NALGO Salaries Data
3.2.2. Incomes Data Reports and Studies
3.3. Official Statistics on Salary Scales
3.3.1. Reports of the National Board for Prices and Incomes
3.3.2. Review Bodies, Royal Commissions, etc
3.3.3. Royal Commission on the Distribution of Income and Wealth
3.3.4. Salary Scales in the Civil Service and the Government
4. Earnings—Major Official Sources
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Monthly Index of Average Earnings
4.2.1. Background
4.2.2. Compilation and Coverage
4.2.3. Availability
4.2.4. The 'New' Series (1976)
4.3. New Earnings Survey
4.3.1. Introduction
4.3.2. Compilation
4.3.3. Presentation of the Results
4.3.4. Developments in the NES Since 1968
4.4. October Earnings Survey
4.4.1. Origins
4.4.2. Compilation of the Present OES
4.4.3. A Description of the Published Results
4.4.4. Publication
5. Earnings—Other Official Sources and Salary Surveys
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Other Official Earnings Statistics
5.2.1. January and June Occupational Earnings
5.2.2. April Inquiry into Manual Workers' Earnings in Selected Industries
5.2.3. Earnings of Manual Workers in Certain Industries Not Covered by the OES
5.2.4. Earnings in Agriculture
5.2.5. Earnings of Selling Staff in Retail Distribution
5.2.6. Family Expenditure Survey (FES)
5.2.7. General Household Survey
5.2.8. Department of Health and Social Security Data
5.2.9. Survey of Personal Incomes
5.2.10. Census of Production Data on Earnings
5.2.11. Earnings Data from Inquiries into Distribution
5.3. Official Statistics on Salaries Apart from the NES
5.3.1. Introduction
5.3.2. Earnings of Administrative, Technical, and Clerical Employees, 1955-70
5.3.3. The New Index of Average Salaries
5.3.4. New Inquiry into the Earnings of Non-Manual Employees in Production Industries
5.4. Salary Surveys
5.4.1. Salary Surveys
5.4.2. Reward
6. Fringe Benefits and Labor Costs
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Fringe Benefits
6.3. Labor Costs
6.3.1. Official Labor Cost Surveys
6.3.2. Labor Costs in Distribution, Insurance, and Banking
6.3.3. Wages and Total Labor Costs—International Survey
6.3.4. Labor Costs Per Unit of Output
7. Historical Data
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Abstract of British Historical Statistics
7.3. British Labor Statistics; Historical Abstract 1886-1968
7.4. Other Sources of Historical Statistics on Earnings
8. Evaluation
8.1. Coverage
8.1.1. Wage Rates
8.1.2. Earnings
8.1.3. Other Material
8.2. Reliability of the Data
8.3. Summary and Conclusions
Quick Reference List
QRL
QRL Key to Publications
Bibliography
Appendices
Subject Index
