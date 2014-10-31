Volcanic Hazards, Risks and Disasters
1st Edition
Description
Volcanic Hazards, Risks, and Disasters provides you with the latest scientific developments in volcano and volcanic research, including causality, impacts, preparedness, risk analysis, planning, response, recovery, and the economics of loss and remediation. It takes a geoscientific approach to the topic while integrating the social and economic issues related to volcanoes and volcanic hazards and disasters. Throughout the book case studies are presented of historically relevant volcanic and seismic hazards and disasters as well as recent catastrophes, such as Chile’s Puyehue volcano eruption in June 2011.
Key Features
- Puts the expertise of top volcanologists, seismologists, geologists, and geophysicists selected by a world-renowned editorial board at your fingertips
- Presents you with the latest research—including case studies of prominent volcanoes and volcanic hazards and disasters—on causality, economic impacts, fatality rates, and earthquake preparedness and mitigation
- Numerous tables, maps, diagrams, illustrations, photographs, and video captures of hazardous processes support you in grasping key concepts
Readership
Geoscientists Including volcanologists, seismologists, geologists and geophysics
Table of Contents
- Co-editors
- Editorial Foreword
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. Global Distribution of Active Volcanoes
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Patterns in Global Volcanism and Their Associated Hazards
- 1.3. Populations Proximal to Volcanism
- 1.4. Patterns in Volcano-Related Fatalities
- Chapter 2. Basaltic Lava Flow Hazard
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. What Makes a Lava Flow Hazardous?
- 2.3. Impacts
- 2.4. Mitigation
- 2.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 3. Impacts from Volcanic Ash Fall
- Definitions Used in This Chapter (modified from UN, 2009)
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Ash Fall Characteristics and How They Influence Impacts
- 3.3. Volcanic Ash Impact: Spatial and Temporal Dimensions
- 3.4. Quantifying Vulnerability to Ash Fall
- 3.5. Mitigating Ash Fall Impacts
- 3.6. Moving Forward
- Chapter 4. Volcanic Ash Hazards and Aviation Risk
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. A Volcanological and Meteorological Hazard
- 4.3. Development of a Global Framework to Avoid Ash Clouds
- 4.4. Eyjafjallajökull Shifts Perception of Risks and Galvanizes Efforts to Quantify Hazards
- 4.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 5. Pyroclastic Density Current Hazards and Risk
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. PDC Generation and Dynamics
- 5.3. Hazardous Behaviors of PDCs
- 5.4. Hazard Scenarios and Probabilistic Hazard Assessment
- 5.5. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 6. Lahars at Cotopaxi and Tungurahua Volcanoes, Ecuador: Highlights from Stratigraphy and Observational Records and Related Downstream Hazards
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Terminology and Fundamentals of Lahar Generation
- 6.3. Primary Lahars and Their Generation at Cotopaxi
- 6.4. The February 12, 2005 Rain-Generated Lahar in the Río Vazcún Canyon, Baños
- Chapter 7. In situ Volcano Monitoring: Present and Future
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Ground Deformation
- 7.3. Gravity Observations
- 7.4. In situ Monitoring of Volcanic Gases
- 7.5. Seismological Observations
- 7.6. Infrasonic
- 7.7. Conclusions
- Chapter 8. Using Multiple Data Sets to Populate Probabilistic Volcanic Event Trees
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Probabilistic versus Deterministic Forecasts
- 8.3. Concept of the Volcanic Event Tree
- 8.4. How Can Probabilities Be Estimated at Each Node and Branch of a Volcanic Event Tree?
- 8.5. A Handy Excel-Based Tool for Building Your Own Tree
- 8.6. Importance of Documenting the Basis for All Probability Estimates
- 8.7. Remote Participation in Development of Probability Trees
- 8.8. Applications of the Multiple Data Sets Method, by VDAP and Others
- 8.9. Applications of Probabilistic Volcanic Event Trees
- 8.10. Public Presentation of Probabilistic Event Trees?
- 8.11. Future Improvements
- Chapter 9. Operational Short-term Volcanic Hazard Analysis: Methods and Perspectives
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. The Bradyseismic Crises at Campi Flegrei in 1982–1984
- 9.3. Short-term BET_VH Setting for Campi Flegrei
- 9.4. Operational Short-term PVHA: The Role of Real-Time Monitoring Data in BET_VH
- 9.5. Operational Short-term PVHA: Results
- 9.6. Final Remarks
- Chapter 10. Human and Structural Vulnerability to Volcanic Processes
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Human Vulnerability and Buildings
- 10.3. Building Vulnerability in Main Volcanic Processes
- Chapter 11. Cost–Benefit Analysis in Volcanic Risk
- 11.1. Assessing Crisis Management Strategies
- 11.2. The Roots of Value-Based Decision-making
- 11.3. The Application of CBA
- 11.4. Interface between Volcanologists and Decision-makers
- 11.5. Conclusion
- Chapter 12. Volcanic Risks and Insurance
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Insured Losses from Volcanic Eruptions
- 12.3. Volcanic Eruption—An Insurable Risk?
- 12.4. Practice and Principles
- 12.5. Managing the Insurance Risk
- 12.6. Rating Volcanic Eruption Risk
- 12.7. Volcanic Eruptions—An Underestimated Risk?
- 12.8. Local Events—Cities at Risk
- 12.9. Global Events
- 12.10. Conclusion
- Chapter 13. Extreme Volcanic Risks 1: Mexico City
- 13.1. Mexico City and the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico
- 13.2. Volcanic Hazard Assessments for MC
- 13.3. Possible Sources for Ashfall in MC
- 13.4. A Multisource, Probabilistic Approach for Hazards Assessment
- 13.5. Living with the Everlasting Possibility of the Formation of a New Volcano in the Vicinity of MC: Dealing with False Alarms
- 13.6. Future Perspectives
- 13.7. Summary
- Chapter 14. Extreme Volcanic Risks 2: Mount Fuji
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Characteristics of Fuji Volcano
- 14.3. Eruptive History of Fuji Volcano
- 14.4. Geophysical Monitoring
- 14.5. Sector Collapse of Fuji Volcano
- 14.6. Ashfall Damage on Electricity in the Tokyo Metropolitan Area
- 14.7. Conclusion
- Chapter 15. Volcanic Gas and Aerosol Hazards from a Future Laki-Type Eruption in Iceland
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. The AD 1783–1784 Laki Eruption
- 15.3. Frequency of Icelandic Eruptions and Likelihood of a Laki-Type Eruption
- 15.4. Volcanic Gas and Aerosol Hazards from a Future Laki-Type Eruption
- 15.5. Discussion
- 15.6. Summary
- Chapter 16. Explosive Super-Eruptions and Potential Global Impacts
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. Supersized Eruptions
- 16.3. The Next Super-Eruption?
- 16.4. Products of Super-Eruptions
- 16.5. Effects of Super-Eruptions
- 16.6. Societal Impacts of Super-Eruptions
- 16.7. Summary and Future Concerns
- Chapter 17. Integration of European Volcano Infrastructures
- 17.1. Rationale
- 17.2. State of the Art of the European Volcanological RIs
- 17.3. Gap Analysis and Social or Scientific Needs
- 17.4. Principles of the Volcano Observation RI
- 17.5. Current Initiatives in the Integration of European Volcano RIs
- 17.6. Possible Implementation and Future Evolutions
- 17.7. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 18. Integrated Monitoring of Japanese Volcanoes
- 18.1. Introduction
- 18.2. Target Volcanoes for Monitoring
- 18.3. Monitoring Volcanoes
- 18.4. Observational Research by the National Universities and Other Research Institutes
- 18.5. Integrated Monitoring of Volcanoes in Japan
- 18.6. Role of the CCPVE in the Integrated Monitoring of Volcanoes
- 18.7. Perspectives
- Chapter 19. Integrating Efforts in Latin America: Asociación Latinoamericana de Volcanología (ALVO)
- 19.1. Volcanism in Latin America
- 19.2. Historical Development of the Latin American Association of Volcanology
- 19.3. ALVO First Steps
- 19.4. A Critical View into the SWOT for the Development of Volcanology in the Latin American Region
- 19.5. Future Perspectives
- 19.6. Summary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 532
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 31st October 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123964762
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123964533
About the Editor-in-Chief
John Shroder
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Geography and Geology, University of Nebraska, Omaha, NE, USA
About the Editor
Paolo Papale
Paolo Papale began his research career after graduating in Geological Sciences at the University of Pisa in 1990. After numerous scholarships with the INGV and the CNR, he became a contract researcher with the CNR in 1996, subsequently a permanent researcher with the ING in 1999, and finally Research Director with the INGV in 2003, after having won a public competition as Full Professor in 2001 at the University of Calabria. He has published about 50 scientific articles in international scientific journals and ISI books for international dissemination on physical-mathematical modeling and numerical simulation of magmatic and volcanic processes, modeling of thermodynamic properties and magma rheology, and quantification of volcanic hazards. He has participated in numerous projects of the European Community, and in national and international projects in the fields of volcanic danger and volcanic physics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Volcanoes Division, Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia Via Della Faggiola, 32, 56126 Pisa, Italy