Volcanic Gas Reservoir Characterization
1st Edition
Description
Volcanic gas reservoirs are the new natural gas frontier. Once thought too complex, too harsh on the drilling bit, and too difficult to characterize, reservoir engineers and petroleum geologists alike now manage more advanced seismic and logging tools, making these "impossible" field developments possible. Bridging meaningful information about these complicated provinces and linking various unconventional methods and techniques, Volcanic Gas Reservoir Characterization:
- Describes a set of leading-edge integrated volcanic gas reservoir characterization techniques, helping to ensure the effective development of the field
- Reveals the grade and relationship of volcanic stratigraphic sequence
- Presents field identification and prediction methods, and interpretation technology of reservoir parameters, relating these to similar complex fields such as shale
These innovative approaches and creative methods have been successfully applied to actual development of volcanic gas reservoirs. By sharing the methods and techniques used in this region with reservoir engineers and petroleum geologists all over the world, those with better understanding of these unconventional basins will begin to consider volcanic rock like any other reservoir.
Key Features
- Summarizes the research and explains detailed case studies of volcanic gas reservoir developments, showing the latest achievements and lessons learned
- Supplies knowledge on volcanic gas reservoir basins to provide meaningful insight into similar complex reservoirs such as shale, coal bed methane, and heavy oil basins
- Contains extensive methodology, strong practicality and high innovation, making this an ideal book for both the practicing and seasoned reservoir engineer and petroleum geologists working with complex reservoirs
Readership
Petroleum geologists, petrologists, petroleum engineers, graduates in petroleum geology and oil/gas reservoir engineering, undergraduate students in petroleum geology and oil/gas reservoir engineering
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Preface I
- Preface II
- Capsule summary
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- 1.1 Current status and significance of volcanic gas reservoir development
- 1.2 Geological features of volcanic gas reservoirs and challenges in reservoir characterization
- 1.3 Significance of volcanic gas reservoir characterization and its technical concept
- Chapter 2: Internal Architecture of Volcanic Gas Reservoirs
- 2.1 Concept and levels of volcanic rock internal architecture
- 2.2 Challenges and technical concepts for dissecting volcanic rock internal architecture
- 2.3 Identification and characterization of volcanic rock Formation
- 2.4 Identification and characterization of a volcanic edifice
- 2.5 Identification and characterization of a volcanic massif
- 2.6 Technical applications
- Chapter 3: Volcanic Rock Sequence Division and Stratigraphic Correlation
- 3.1 Concept and levels of volcanic rock sequence
- 3.2 Challenges and technical solutions
- 3.3 Volcanic rock sequence identification
- 3.4 Volcanic rock sequence division and stratigraphic correlation
- Chapter 4: Identification and Prediction of Volcanic Facies
- 4.1 Classification of volcanic facies
- 4.2 Research challenges and technical solutions
- 4.3 Single-well identification and classification
- 4.4 Profile identification
- 4.5 Planar prediction
- 4.6 Spatial prediction
- 4.7 Characterization of volcanic facies
- 4.8 Technological applications and effects
- Chapter 5: Lithological Identification and Prediction of Volcanic Rock
- 5.1 Challenges and solutions
- 5.2 Identification of volcanic lithology
- 5.3 Prediction of volcanic lithological distribution
- 5.4 Applications
- Chapter 6: Identification and Prediction of Fractures in Volcanic Reservoirs
- 6.1 Research challenges and technical solutions
- 6.2 Identification of fractures in volcanic reservoirs
- 6.3 Interpretation and evaluation of volcanic reservoir fracture parameters
- 6.4 Prediction of fractures in volcanic reservoirs
- 6.5 Technological applications
- Chapter 7: Parameter Interpretation for Fractured Volcanic Reservoirs
- 7.1 Challenges in parameter interpretation and technical solutions
- 7.2 Preprocessing of log data
- 7.3 Interpretation of the porosity of volcanic reservoirs
- 7.4 Interpretation of permeability in volcanic reservoirs
- 7.5 Techniques of gas saturation interpretation for volcanic rocks
- 7.6 Technical applications
- Chapter 8: Identification of Gas and Water Zones in Volcanic Gas Reservoirs
- 8.1 Research challenges and technical solutions
- 8.2 Geological logging and formation test identification
- 8.3 Well logging identification techniques
- 8.4 Volcanic gas layer and water zone identification: the comprehensive approach
- Chapter 9: Effective Reservoir Identification and Prediction
- 9.1 Research challenges and technical solutions
- 9.2 Identification of effective volcanic reservoirs
- 9.3 Prediction of effective volcanic reservoirs
- 9.4 Applications
- Chapter 10: Characterization of Accumulation-Permeation Units in Volcanic Gas Reservoirs
- 10.1 Concept and characterization of accumulation-permeation units
- 10.2 Identification and prediction of accumulation-permeation units
- 10.3 Characterization of accumulation-permeation units
- 10.4 Applications
- Chapter 11: Characterization of Microstructures of Volcanic Gas Reservoirs
- 11.1 Challenges and solutions
- 11.2 Characterization of reservoir spaces in volcanic gas reservoirs
- 11.3 Characterization of throats in volcanic gas reservoirs
- 11.4 Characterization of Accumulation-Permeation patterns in volcanic reservoirs
- 11.5 Characterization of the microproducing capacity for volcanic gas reservoirs
- Chapter 12: Geological Modeling for Volcanic Gas Reservoirs
- 12.1 Challenges in model building and technical solutions
- 12.2 Geological model Building for volcanic gas reservoirs
- 12.3 Applications and results
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 604
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 8th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124171336
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124171312
About the Author
Qiquan Ran
Dr. Ran Qiquan, director of the oil & gas development & strategy planning department at RIPED, a professorship senior engineer, doctoral supervisor and senior technical expert of CNPC. He has significant experience in oil & gas field development technology research, especially in volcanic gas reservoirs and unconventional oil & gas reservoirs. The research subjects covered oil & gas field development geology, development program, reservoir engineering, simulation software R&D, and strategic planning. He has won 24 awards for scientific and technological achievements, published 94 papers, 7 monographs, and owns 34 software copyrights.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, National Energy Tight Oil and Gas Research and Development Centre of the Research Institute for Petroleum Exploration and Development (RIPED), China
Yongjun Wang
Yongjun, Senior Well Logging Engineer at PetroChina
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Well Logging Engineer, PetroChina
Yuanhui Sun
Yuanhui, Senior Geologist at PetroChina
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Geologist, PetroChina
Lin Yan
Lin, Senior Geologist at PetroChina
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Geologist at PetroChina
Min Tong
Min, Senior Reservoir Engineer at PetroChina
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Reservoir Engineer, PetroChina
Reviews
--This book "will play an important role in effective development of volcanic gas reservoirs, and will serve as an important reference for the development of similar complicated gas reservoirs." Prof. Guo Shangping, Academician of CAS (Chinese Academy of Sciences)
--This book is "of great value to the characterization and exploitation of volcanic gas reservoir and will catch the attention of the petroleum geologists and oil/gas reservoir engineers from all over the world." Qiu Yinan, renowned petroleum geologist