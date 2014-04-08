Volcanic gas reservoirs are the new natural gas frontier. Once thought too complex, too harsh on the drilling bit, and too difficult to characterize, reservoir engineers and petroleum geologists alike now manage more advanced seismic and logging tools, making these "impossible" field developments possible. Bridging meaningful information about these complicated provinces and linking various unconventional methods and techniques, Volcanic Gas Reservoir Characterization:

Describes a set of leading-edge integrated volcanic gas reservoir characterization techniques, helping to ensure the effective development of the field

Reveals the grade and relationship of volcanic stratigraphic sequence

Presents field identification and prediction methods, and interpretation technology of reservoir parameters, relating these to similar complex fields such as shale

These innovative approaches and creative methods have been successfully applied to actual development of volcanic gas reservoirs. By sharing the methods and techniques used in this region with reservoir engineers and petroleum geologists all over the world, those with better understanding of these unconventional basins will begin to consider volcanic rock like any other reservoir.