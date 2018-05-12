Volcanic and Igneous Plumbing Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128097496, 9780128097502

Volcanic and Igneous Plumbing Systems

1st Edition

Understanding Magma Transport, Storage, and Evolution in the Earth's Crust

Authors: Steffi Burchardt
eBook ISBN: 9780128097502
Paperback ISBN: 9780128097496
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th May 2018
Page Count: 356
Description

Volcanic and Igneous Plumbing Systems: Understanding Magma Transport, Storage, and Evolution in the Earth's Crust synthesizes research from various geoscience disciplines to examine volcanic and igneous plumbing systems (VIPS) in-depth. VIPS comprise a network of magma transport and storage features in the Earth’s crust. These features include dykes, sills and larger magma bodies that form the pathway and supply system of magma beneath active volcanoes. Combining basic principles with world-class research and informative illustrations, this unique reference presents a holistic view of each topic covered, including magma transport, magma chambers, tectonics and volcanism.

Addressing a variety of approaches to these topics, this book offers researchers and academics in the Earth Science fields, such as geophysics, volcanology and igneous petrology the information they need to apply the information to their own disciplines.

Key Features

  • Provides an easily understandable overview of current research on volcanic and igneous plumbing systems
  • Includes full color illustrations to increase understanding
  • Covers fundamental information needed to optimize comprehension
  • Features a field example from world-class research in each chapter, including photographs and maps

Readership

Researchers in igneous petrology, structural geology and tectonics, geophysics and volcano geodesy, as well as employees of volcano observatories. Undergraduate and graduate students of the Earth sciences with an interest in magma transport and storage

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Volcanic and Igneous Plumbing Systems (VIPS)
2. Mechanisms of Magma Transport and Storage in the Lower and Middle Crust
3. Mechanisms of Magma Transport in the Upper Crust
4. Growth of a Volcanic Edifice through Plumbing System Processes
5. Storage of magma in the layered crust
6. Growth and survival of magma reservoirs
7. Influence of tectonics on VIPS
8. Processes within magma reservoirs
9. Destroying a volcanic edifice
10. Collapse of VIPS
11. Influence of VIPS on volcanism
12. Synthesis

Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128097502
Paperback ISBN:
9780128097496

About the Author

Steffi Burchardt

Dr. Steffi Burchardt has worked with various aspects of volcanic plumbing systems throughout her career and has used a wide variety of methods that are applied in the field. As a generalist, she has a very good overview of this young and emerging field of research that has so far been a niche subject between research on plutons deep in the crust and volcanism at the Earth’s surface. She works actively on promoting plumbing system research through publications, at international conferences, and in the form of an upcoming commission of the International Association of Volcanology and Chemistry of the Earth’s Interior (IAVCEI). Dr. Burchardt is an award-winning and prolific writer and has published in high-ranking and interdisciplinary scientific journals. She has also contributed book chapters on the topic of volcanic plumbing systems (please see publication list for details) and has won several poster prizes and published photographs in scientific calendars, underlining her qualification in communicating visually.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Structural Geology, Uppsala University, Sweden

Ratings and Reviews

