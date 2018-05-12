Volcanic and Igneous Plumbing Systems

Dr. Steffi Burchardt has worked with various aspects of volcanic plumbing systems throughout her career and has used a wide variety of methods that are applied in the field. As a generalist, she has a very good overview of this young and emerging field of research that has so far been a niche subject between research on plutons deep in the crust and volcanism at the Earth’s surface. She works actively on promoting plumbing system research through publications, at international conferences, and in the form of an upcoming commission of the International Association of Volcanology and Chemistry of the Earth’s Interior (IAVCEI). Dr. Burchardt is an award-winning and prolific writer and has published in high-ranking and interdisciplinary scientific journals. She has also contributed book chapters on the topic of volcanic plumbing systems (please see publication list for details) and has won several poster prizes and published photographs in scientific calendars, underlining her qualification in communicating visually.