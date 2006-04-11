Voice Over IPv6
1st Edition
Architectures for Next Generation VoIP Networks
Description
IPv6 (Internet Protocol version 6) is the future of Internet telephony. And this book is your guide to that future.
IPv6 is the replacement for the currently used IPv4 (Internet Protocol version 4). IPv6 will offer increased IP addresses (full 128-bit addresses, compared to the 32-bit addresses of IPv4), enhanced security, and greater robustness. It will also be fully “backwards compatible” with existing IPv4 systems. These capabilities will finally make Internet telephony a viable competitor to conventional switched telephone networks. In this book, Dan Minoli clearly explains IPv6 and how telephone networks can be built on its foundations.
This is not just another IPv6 book; instead, it focuses on those aspects of IPv6 relevant to Internet telephony systems and voice networks. Minoli uses a compare/contrast approach, exploring where IPv6 is similar to IPv4 and where it differs, to let you quickly grasp the essence of IPv6 and the similarities (and differences) between current IPv4-based systems and IPv6-based systems.
If you will be designing, implementing, or maintaining the next generation of Internet telephony systems, then you need the information in this book!
Explains the essential concepts of IPv6 and how they relate to Internet telephony Describes how Internet telephony systems using IPv6 are different from, and better than, Internet telephony systems based on the older IPv4 standard Discusses how to transition existing IPv4 Internet telephony systems and conventional switched systems to IPv6-based systems Extensive treatment of security issues, including IP layer encryption and authentication methods *Explains connection techniques, including “plug and play” approaches, for equipment used in IPv6 systems
Key Features
- The first title describing how the next generation Internet protocol—IPv6—can be used for Internet telephony
- Explains IPv6 as it applies to Internet telephony (VoIP)
- Shows how IPv6 gives better security, QoS, and signal integrity in Internet telephony
Readership
Networking and telephony engineers and engineering managers; Students in graduate engineering programs.
Table of Contents
Preface Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Basic VoP/VoIP Concepts Chapter 3: Basic VoIP Signaling and SIP Concepts Chapter 4: Basic "Presence" Concepts Chapter 5: Issues with Current VoIP Technologies Chapter 6: Basic IPv6 Concepts Chapter 7: Using IPv6 to Support 3G VoIP Chapter 8: Issues Related to Transitioning to IPv6
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2006
- Published:
- 11th April 2006
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080481654
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750682060
About the Author
Daniel Minoli
Affiliations and Expertise
Information Technology/Telecommunications Consultant
Reviews
"What I really liked about this book is that is has excellent complete coverage of VoIP itself and IPv6. You can use the book to learn these from scratch or just get a refresher. These subjects are mind numbingly complex with lots of eye-glazing detail. But the author does a good job of laying them out and explaining them in detail. Unlike some other books I have seen on the subject, he uses lots of diagrams and illustrations. We all love pictures. It is tougher to do graphics than to write more words so authors tend to avoid them. But as you know, you can get a good idea of the concepts faster from the drawings alone then dig into the text for more detail." - Electronic Design, Louis E. Frenzel, July 2006