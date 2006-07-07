VLSI Test Principles and Architectures

In the era of large systems embedded in a single system-on-chip (SOC) and fabricated continuously shrinking technologies, it is important to ensure correct behavior of the whole system. Electronic design and test engineers of today have to deal with these complex and heterogeneous systems (digital, mixed-signal, memory), but few have the possibility to study the whole field in a detailed and deep way. This book provides an extremely broad knowledge of the discipline, covering the fundamentals in detail, as well as the most recent and advanced concepts. Michel Renovell, Laboratoire d’Informatique, de Robotique et de Microélectronique de Montpellier (LIRMM), Montpellier, France This book combines in a unique way insight into industry practices commonly found in commercial DFT tools but not discussed in textbooks, and a sound treatment of the future fundamentals. The comprehensive review of future test technology trends, including self-repair, soft error protection, MEMS testing, and RF testing, leads students and researchers to advanced DFT research. Hans-Joachim Wunderlich, University of Stuttgart, Germany Recent advances in semiconductor manufacturing have made design for testability (DFT) an essential part of nanometer designs. I am pleased to find a DFT textbook of this comprehensiveness that can serve both academic and professional needs. Andre Ivanov, University of British Columbia, Canada This is the most recent book covering all aspects of digital systems testing. It is a “must read” for anyone focused on learning modern test issues, test research, and test practices. Kewal K. Saluja, University of Wisconsin-Madison By covering the basic DFT theory and methodology on digital, memory, as well as analog and mixed-signal (AMS) testing, this book stands out as one best reference book that equips practitioners with testable SOC design skills. Yihe Sun, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China