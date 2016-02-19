VLSI in Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122341175, 9781483217833

VLSI in Medicine, Volume 17

1st Edition

Editors: Norman G. Einspruch Robert D. Gold
eBook ISBN: 9781483217833
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1988
Page Count: 282
Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Electronics in Medicine

I. Introduction

II. Classification of Medical Products

III. Special Aspects of Medical Electronics

IV. VLSI Devices for Medical Applications

V. Conclusion

References

Chapter 2 Diagnostic Imaging — Magnetic Resonance Imaging

I. Introduction

II. Clinical Significance

III. Basic Principles

IV. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Computer Requirements

V. Image Acquisition

VI. Unique Computer System Architecture for Magnetic Resonance Imaging

VII. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Pulse Sequence Control Computer

VII. Data Acquisition and Display Dual-Computer Architecture

IX. Design Alternatives

X. The MicroVAX II in a Dual-Computer Architecture for Magnetic Resonance Imaging

XI. The MicroVAX II CPU Board

XII. The 78032 Single-Chip VAX

XIII. Future Developments

References

Chapter 3 A Neurometric Analyzer: VLSI and the Brain

I. Introduction

II. Fundamental Characteristics of the Nervous System

III. Electrical Activity as a Correlate of Physiology

IV. Types of Information That Can Be Gathered

V. System Requirements to Gather and Analyze Physiologic Data

VI. Data Storage and Recall

VII. Data Analysis

VIII. Unique Aspects of Data Acquisition Affecting Hardware Development

IX. Division of Functions Among Coprocessors

X. Data Acquisition Design

XI. Graphics Design

XII. Input/Output Design

XIII. Auxiliary Inputs and Outputs

XIV. Utilization of the IBM AT Computer

XV. Programming Considerations

XVI. Conclusion

Chapter 4 VLSI in Ultrasonic Imaging

I. Introduction

II. Historical Perspective

III. A Basic Imaging System

IV. Medical Ultrasound Markets

V. Technologies

VI. VLSI Opportunities

VII. The Future

VIII. Conclusion

References

Chapter 5 VLSI in Electrocardiography

I. Introduction to the Electrocardiograph

II. Typical Microcomputer-Based Cardiographs

III. A Portable Analyzing Electrocardiograph

IV. The Impact of VLSI on the Production Floor

V. Promising VLSI

VI. A Design Philosophy for the World of DRGs and Modest Production Volumes

VI. Next

Chapter 6 VLSI in Holter Monitoring

I. Introduction

II. System Architecture

III. Signal Processing Requirements

IV. Recorder Processor

V. Playback Drive Interface

VI. Data Acquisition and Processing

VII. High-Speed Coprocessor

VIII. Summary

Chapter 7 Cardiac Pacemakers

I. History and Function of the Pacemaker

II. Application of VLSI Technology to Cardiac Pacing

III. VLSI Integrated-Circuit Configuration for Pacer Applications

IV. Special Considerations for Pacer Design

V. Testing and Packaging

References

Chapter 8 Neural Stimulation

I. Introduction

II. Neural Stimulation

III. Product Evolution

IV. Design Philosophy

V. The VLSI Microcomputer

VI. Developmental Process

VII. Special Testing Requirements

VIII. Electronic Packaging

References

Chapter 9 Infusion Pumps

I. Introduction

II. Infusion Therapy

III. Types of Electronic Infusion Devices

IV. System Design—VLSI Advantages

V. Application of VLSI in an External Infusion Pump

VI. Trends in Infusion Therapy and Devices

Bibliography

Chapter 10 VLSI Sensors in Medicine

I. Introduction

II. Sensor Evolution and Revolution

III. Special Technologies for Integrated Sensors

IV. Technology Choices and Circuit Techniques

V. Examples of Emerging Biomedical Sensors

VI. Specific Examples

VII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 11 Safety and Reliability Considerations for VLSI in Medical Electronics

I. Introduction

II. Standards in Product Design

III. Designing for Reliability: Hardware

IV. Designing for Reliability: Software

References

Index

Description

VLSI Electronics Microstructure Science, Volume 17: VLSI in Medicine deals with the more important applications of VLSI in medical devices and instruments.

This volume is comprised of 11 chapters. It begins with an article about medical electronics. The following three chapters cover diagnostic imaging, focusing on such medical devices as magnetic resonance imaging, neurometric analyzer, and ultrasound. Chapters 5, 6, and 7 present the impact of VLSI in cardiology. The electrocardiograph, implantable cardiac pacemaker, and the use of VLSI in Holter monitoring are detailed in these chapters. The neurostimulator is described in Chapter 8. Chapter 9 discusses both implantable and external drug infusion pumps and describes the use of VLSI in a particular external pump. The last two chapters cover topics that apply to the entire field of medical electronics.

Engineers, scientists, medical practitioners and researchers will find the book very useful.

