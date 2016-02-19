VLSI in Medicine, Volume 17
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Electronics in Medicine
I. Introduction
II. Classification of Medical Products
III. Special Aspects of Medical Electronics
IV. VLSI Devices for Medical Applications
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 2 Diagnostic Imaging — Magnetic Resonance Imaging
I. Introduction
II. Clinical Significance
III. Basic Principles
IV. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Computer Requirements
V. Image Acquisition
VI. Unique Computer System Architecture for Magnetic Resonance Imaging
VII. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Pulse Sequence Control Computer
VII. Data Acquisition and Display Dual-Computer Architecture
IX. Design Alternatives
X. The MicroVAX II in a Dual-Computer Architecture for Magnetic Resonance Imaging
XI. The MicroVAX II CPU Board
XII. The 78032 Single-Chip VAX
XIII. Future Developments
References
Chapter 3 A Neurometric Analyzer: VLSI and the Brain
I. Introduction
II. Fundamental Characteristics of the Nervous System
III. Electrical Activity as a Correlate of Physiology
IV. Types of Information That Can Be Gathered
V. System Requirements to Gather and Analyze Physiologic Data
VI. Data Storage and Recall
VII. Data Analysis
VIII. Unique Aspects of Data Acquisition Affecting Hardware Development
IX. Division of Functions Among Coprocessors
X. Data Acquisition Design
XI. Graphics Design
XII. Input/Output Design
XIII. Auxiliary Inputs and Outputs
XIV. Utilization of the IBM AT Computer
XV. Programming Considerations
XVI. Conclusion
Chapter 4 VLSI in Ultrasonic Imaging
I. Introduction
II. Historical Perspective
III. A Basic Imaging System
IV. Medical Ultrasound Markets
V. Technologies
VI. VLSI Opportunities
VII. The Future
VIII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 5 VLSI in Electrocardiography
I. Introduction to the Electrocardiograph
II. Typical Microcomputer-Based Cardiographs
III. A Portable Analyzing Electrocardiograph
IV. The Impact of VLSI on the Production Floor
V. Promising VLSI
VI. A Design Philosophy for the World of DRGs and Modest Production Volumes
VI. Next
Chapter 6 VLSI in Holter Monitoring
I. Introduction
II. System Architecture
III. Signal Processing Requirements
IV. Recorder Processor
V. Playback Drive Interface
VI. Data Acquisition and Processing
VII. High-Speed Coprocessor
VIII. Summary
Chapter 7 Cardiac Pacemakers
I. History and Function of the Pacemaker
II. Application of VLSI Technology to Cardiac Pacing
III. VLSI Integrated-Circuit Configuration for Pacer Applications
IV. Special Considerations for Pacer Design
V. Testing and Packaging
References
Chapter 8 Neural Stimulation
I. Introduction
II. Neural Stimulation
III. Product Evolution
IV. Design Philosophy
V. The VLSI Microcomputer
VI. Developmental Process
VII. Special Testing Requirements
VIII. Electronic Packaging
References
Chapter 9 Infusion Pumps
I. Introduction
II. Infusion Therapy
III. Types of Electronic Infusion Devices
IV. System Design—VLSI Advantages
V. Application of VLSI in an External Infusion Pump
VI. Trends in Infusion Therapy and Devices
Bibliography
Chapter 10 VLSI Sensors in Medicine
I. Introduction
II. Sensor Evolution and Revolution
III. Special Technologies for Integrated Sensors
IV. Technology Choices and Circuit Techniques
V. Examples of Emerging Biomedical Sensors
VI. Specific Examples
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 11 Safety and Reliability Considerations for VLSI in Medical Electronics
I. Introduction
II. Standards in Product Design
III. Designing for Reliability: Hardware
IV. Designing for Reliability: Software
References
Index
Description
VLSI Electronics Microstructure Science, Volume 17: VLSI in Medicine deals with the more important applications of VLSI in medical devices and instruments.
This volume is comprised of 11 chapters. It begins with an article about medical electronics. The following three chapters cover diagnostic imaging, focusing on such medical devices as magnetic resonance imaging, neurometric analyzer, and ultrasound. Chapters 5, 6, and 7 present the impact of VLSI in cardiology. The electrocardiograph, implantable cardiac pacemaker, and the use of VLSI in Holter monitoring are detailed in these chapters. The neurostimulator is described in Chapter 8. Chapter 9 discusses both implantable and external drug infusion pumps and describes the use of VLSI in a particular external pump. The last two chapters cover topics that apply to the entire field of medical electronics.
Engineers, scientists, medical practitioners and researchers will find the book very useful.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th November 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483217833