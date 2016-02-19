VLSI in Medicine, Volume 17

VLSI Electronics Microstructure Science, Volume 17: VLSI in Medicine deals with the more important applications of VLSI in medical devices and instruments.

This volume is comprised of 11 chapters. It begins with an article about medical electronics. The following three chapters cover diagnostic imaging, focusing on such medical devices as magnetic resonance imaging, neurometric analyzer, and ultrasound. Chapters 5, 6, and 7 present the impact of VLSI in cardiology. The electrocardiograph, implantable cardiac pacemaker, and the use of VLSI in Holter monitoring are detailed in these chapters. The neurostimulator is described in Chapter 8. Chapter 9 discusses both implantable and external drug infusion pumps and describes the use of VLSI in a particular external pump. The last two chapters cover topics that apply to the entire field of medical electronics.

Engineers, scientists, medical practitioners and researchers will find the book very useful.