VLSI Handbook
1st Edition
Description
VLSI Handbook is a reference guide on very large scale integration (VLSI) microelectronics and its aspects such as circuits, fabrication, and systems applications. This handbook readily answers specific questions and presents a systematic compilation of information regarding the VLSI technology. There are a total of 52 chapters in this book and are grouped according to the fields of design, materials and processes, and examples of specific system applications. Some of the chapters under fields of design are design automation for integrated circuits and computer tools for integrated circuit design. For the materials and processes, there are many chapters that discuss this aspect. Some of them are manufacturing process technology for metal-oxide semiconductor (MOS) VLSI; MOS VLSI circuit technology; and facilities for VLSI circuit fabrication. Other concepts and materials discussed in the book are the use of silicon material in different processes of VLSI, nitrides, silicides, metallization, and plasma. This handbook is very useful to students of engineering and physics. Also, researchers (in physics and chemistry of materials and processes), device designers, and system designers can also benefit from this book.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acronyms
Chapter 1 Factors Contributing to Increased VLSI Circuit Density
I. Introduction
II. Factors Influencing Circuit Density
Chapter 2 Fundamental Principles of Very Large Scale Integrated Circuit Design
I. Introduction
II. VLSI Design Methodology
III. Elements of VLSI Circuit Design
IV. Basics of Layout Design
V. Future Developments
References
Chapter 3 Design Automation for Integrated Circuits
I. Introduction
II. A Design through Various Levels of Abstraction
III. A Typical Design Procedure
IV. Semicustom Design Methodologies
V. Building of Cell or Macro Library
VI. Semicustom Layout
VII. Comparison between Semicustom Methodologies
VIII. Trends in Design Automation
IX. Conclusion
Glossary
Bibliography
Chapter 4 Computer Tools for Integrated Circuit Design
I. IC Design and Development
II. Applying Computers in the Development Process
III. Availability of CAD Tools
References
Chapter 5 VLSI to Go: The Silicon Foundry
I. Introduction
II. The Silicon Foundry Concept
III. The Foundry Interface
IV. Processing
V. Post Processing
References
Chapter 6 Manufacturing Process Technology for MOS VLSI
I. Introduction
II. Directions in Process Technology
III. Process Control
References
Chapter 7 Facilities for VLSI Circuit Fabrication
I. Clean Air
II. Water
III. Provision of Other Supplies
IV. Vacuum
V. Waste Disposal
VI. Physical Considerations
VII. Protection of Personnel, Equipment, and Product
VIII. Personnel Efficiency
IX. Facility Management System
References
Chapter 8 MOS VLSI Circuit Technology
I. Introduction
II. MOSFET Structures
III. MOS Circuits
IV. Power-Delay Performance of MOS and Bipolar Circuits
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 9 Bipolar VLSI Circuit Technology
I. Introduction
II. Bipolar Transistors
III. Bipolar Digital Gate Circuits
References
Chapter 10 CMOS VLSI Technology
I. Advantages of Circuit Design with CMOS
II. A State-of-the-Art CMOS Process Flow
III. Problems of Optimization of CMOS Processing
IV. Problems of Interconnects for CMOS
V. Discontinuities in CMOS Technology
Bibliography
Chapter 11 New Directions in Microprocessors
I. Introduction
II. Memory Management
III. Cache
IV. Pipelining
V. System Timing
VI. Peripheral Controllers
VII. Current Implementations
Chapter 12 VLSI Random Access Memories
I. Introduction
II. Static RAM
III. Dynamic RAM
IV. Specialty RAMs
Glossary
Chapter 13 VLSI Electrically Erasable Programmable Read Only Memory
I. Principle of Operation
II. Programming Characteristics
III. Performance and Reliability
IV. Scaling
List of Symbols
References
Chapter 14 Electrical Transport Properties of Silicon
I. Introduction
II. Definition of Transport: The Transport Equation
III. Conversion between Resistivity and Dopant Density
IV. Mobility of Charge Carriers
V. Temperature Dependence of Resistivity and Mobility
VI. Dependence of Drift Velocity on Electric Fields
VII. Minority-Carrier Mobility, Lifetime, and Diffusion Length
VIII. Mobility in a MOS Inversion Layer
References
Chapter 15 VLSI Silicon Material Criteria
I. Introduction
II. Product Characteristics
III. Tabulation of Engineering Properties
IV. VLSI Silicon Product Trends
V. VLSI and ULSI Silicon Product Recommendation
Tables
Figures
References
Chapter 16 Characterization of Bulk Silicon Materials
I. Polycrystalline Silicon
II. Bulk Single Crystal Silicon
III. Single Crystal Silicon Wafers
References
Chapter 17 Growth of Epitaxial Films For VLSI Applications
I. Introduction
II. Epitaxial Growth of Silicon Films
III. Characterization of Epitaxial Silicon Films
IV. Epitaxial Growth of Gallium Arsenide Films
References
Chapter 18 Epitaxial Silicon: Material Characterization
I. Introduction
II. Growth Characterization
III. Electrical Characterization
IV. Physical and Optical Characterization
V. Epitaxial Defect Characterization
VI. Epitaxial Defect Measurements
References
Chapter 19 Resist Technology in VLSI Device Processing
I. Introduction
II. Optical Patterning
III. Multilevel Resists
IV. Electron Beam Patterning
V. X-Ray Resists
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 20 Electron Beam Lithography
I. Introduction
II. Mask Making
III. Direct Writing
IV. Resists
V. Electron Optics
VI. Raster Scan
VII. Vector Scan
References
Chapter 21 X-Ray Lithography
I. Introduction
II. X-Ray Proximity Printing
III. Sources
IV. Masks
V. Resists
VI. Mask Alignment
VII. Exposure Systems
VIII. Applications
References
Chapter 22 Oxides for VLSI
I. Introduction
II. Thermal Oxidation
III. Leakage and Breakdown
IV. Oxide Charges
V. Special Considerations
References
Chapter 23 Nitrides for VLSI
I. Introduction
II. Film Formation
III. Electrical Properties
IV. Applications of Nitrides
References
Chapter 24 Silicides
Introduction to Tables
References
Chapter 25 Metallization for VLSI
I. Introduction
II. Aluminum and Its Alloys
III. Barrier Layers for Metallization
References
Chapter 26 Application of Ion Implantation in VLSI
I. Introduction
II. Aspects of Ion Implantation
III. Doping Applications in MOS Technology
IV. Doping Applications in Bipolar Technology
V. Recent Advances and Other Applications
References
Chapter 27 Plasma Processing for VLSI
I. Introduction
II. Etching
III. Sputtering
IV. Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition
References
Chapter 28 Silicon-on-Insulator for VLSI Applications
I. Introduction
II. Heteroepitaxy
III. SOI by Thin Film Recrystallization
IV. Formation of Buried Insulating Layers by Ion Implantation
V. Full Isolation by Porous Oxidized Silicon (FIPOS)
VI. Epitaxial Lateral Overgrowth
VII. LPCVD Polysilicon SOI Thin Film Transistors (TFT)
VIII. Grain Boundary Passivation
IX. Three-Dimensional Integrated Circuits
X. Summary
References
Chapter 29 Testing of VLSI Parametrics
I. Purpose
II. Implications of VLSI
III. Test Types
IV. Test Structures
V. Instrumentation
VI. Data Analysis-Information Retrieval
References
Chapter 30 VLSI Testing from Design through Production
I. Semiconductor Testing
II. Testing with Automatic Test Equipment
III. Test Descriptions
IV. Logic Testing
V. Memory Testing
VI. Testing Throughput
VII. Quality Assurance and Sample Testing
References
Chapter 31 VLSI Failure Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Initial Nondestructive Procedures
III. Input-Output Failures
IV. Single Node Failures
V. Nonfunctional Defects
VI. Conclusion
Chapter 32 Radiation Effects and Radiation Hardening of VLSI Circuits
I. Introduction
II. Radiation-Induced Effects in IC Materials
III. Principal Radiation Effects in Devices and ICs
IV. Radiation Hardening of Semiconductor Devices and ICs
V. Single Event Upset
VI. Radiation Hardness of GaAs ICs
VII. Hardness Trends of Silicon Devices
References
Chapter 33 VLSI Imagers
I. Introduction
II. Chip Architectures
III. Fabrication Technologies
IV. Performance Variables versus Design Variables
Bibliography
References
Chapter 34 Noise in VLSI
I. Introduction
II. Various VLSI Circuits
III. Threshold Voltages
IV. Crosstalk
V. Alpha-Particle- and Cosmic-Ray-Induced Soft Errors in VLSI Circuits
References
Chapter 35 Limits to Performance of VLSI Circuits
I. Introduction
II. Fundamental Limits
III. Materials Limits
IV. Device Limits
V. Circuit and System Limits
References
Chapter 36 Superconducting Integrated Circuits
I. Model of a Josephson Junction
II. Digital Devices
III. Switching Speed of Josephson Junctions
IV. Other Considerations
References
Chapter 37 GaAs Digital Integrated Circuit Technology
I. Properties of GaAs
II. GaAs MESFET Devices
III. Planar GaAs Fabrication Process
IV. GaAs MESFET Circuits
V. Performance and Applications
VI. Advanced GaAs Technologies
List of Symbols
References
Chapter 38 VLSI in Personal Computers
I. Introduction
II. Microprocessor Evolution
III. The Evolution of a Personal Computer
IV. The Future of Personal Computers
References
Chapter 39 VLSI in the Design of Large Computers
I. Introduction
II. Performance
III. VLSI Design Considerations
IV. Design Tools and Staff
V. Summary
References
Chapter 40 Electronic Warfare Applications of VLSI
I. Introduction
II. Electronic Warfare Support Measures
III. Electronic Countermeasures
IV. Electronic Counter-Countermeasures (ECCM)
List of Symbols
References
Chapter 41 VLSI in Encryption Applications
I. Introduction
II. Cryptography Overview
III. Data Encryption Standard
IV. Public Keys
V. Commercial Device Implementations
VI. VLSI Impact on Future
References
Chapter 42 Application of VLSI to Radar Systems
I. Overview
II. Functional Requirements and Radar Overview
III. Key VLSI Microelectronic Technologies
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 43 Medical Applications of VLSI Circuits
I. Introduction
II. Dual-Chamber Programmable Implantable Pacemaker
III. Digital Hearing Aid
IV. Computerized Tomography
V. Ultrasound Imaging
VI. A Computerized Local Area Network for an Intensive Care Unit
VII. Evoked Potentials
VIII. Neural Stimulators
References
Chapter 44 Cardiac Pacer Systems
I. Introduction
II. Cardiac Cycle and the Pacer Implant
III. System Description
IV. Pacemaker Design Considerations
V. Pacing Modalities
VI. Future Trends in Cardiac Pacing
Bibliography
References
Chapter 45 VLSI in a Complex Medical Instrument
I. System Architecture
II. Sample Handling and Preparation
III. A/D Conversion and Data Accumulation
IV. Central Data Processor
Chapter 46 Impact of VLSI on Speech Processing
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of Speech and Speech Processing
III. Spectral Estimation: Algorithms and Hardware
IV. Speech Recognition
V. Speech Coding and Speech Synthesis
VI. The Future
References
Chapter 47 Application of VLSI to Pattern Recognition and Image Processing
I. Introduction
II. Image Processing and Pattern Recognition
III. VLSI Architectures for Pattern Recognition
IV. LSI/VLSI Image Processing: Architectures and Systems
References
Chapter 48 VLSI Approach to FM Defection
I. Introduction
II. Frequency Modulation
III. VLSI Approach to Frequency Modulation Detection
IV. System Implementation Example: An Implantable Pulsed Doppler Flowmeter
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 49 VLSI Impact on Modem Design and Performance
I. Introduction
II. Modem Overview
III. Incentives for VLSI Use in Modems
IV. Custom Implementations
V. Commercial Devices
VI. VLSI and Value-Added Features
VII. Future Trends
References
Chapter 50 Impact of VLSI On Distributed Communications
I. Introduction
II. VLSI Technology and Trends
III. Distributed Communications
IV. Future Trends
References
Chapter 51 Applications of VLSI to the Automobile
I. Introduction
II. Driving Forces
III. Automotive Electronics Market
IV. Reliability
V. Engine Controls
VI. Body Computers
VII. Entertainment Systems
VIII. Cellular Telephones
IX. Conclusion
References
Chapter 52 How to Protect VLSI Intellectual Property
I. Patent Protection
II. Copyright Protection
III. Trade Secret Protection
IV. Other Key Aspects in the Protection Program
V. Summary
References
Index
