VLSI Electronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122341038, 9781483217703

VLSI Electronics, Volume 3

1st Edition

Microstructure Science

Editors: Norman G. Einspruch
eBook ISBN: 9781483217703
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1982
Page Count: 468
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Impact of VLSI on Computer Architectures

I. Introduction

II. Single-Chip Computers

III. Special-Purpose VLSI Chips

IV. Conclusion

References

Chapter 2 VLSI Design and Design Aid Requirements

I. Introduction

II. State-of-the-Art versus Workhorse Technologies

III. Designer Goals in Workhorse Technologies

IV. Next-Generation Requirements

V. The Problem and the Approach

VI. The Future

References

Additional References

Chapter 3 Design, Fabrication, and Performance of CCD Imagers

I. Introduction

II. Silicon CCD Imagers with Intrinsic Photoresponse

III. PtSi-Silicon Schottky-Barrier Infrared Image Sensors

IV. Other Infrared Imagers

V. Prospects for the Future

References

Chapter 4 Ultra-High-Speed GaAs VLSI: Approaches, Potential, and Progress

I. Introduction

II. GaAs Device Approaches for Ultra-High-Speed VLSI

III. Yield Analysis and Implications for VLSI Design

IV. The Schottky Diode-FET Logic Circuit Approach for Ultra-High-Speed GaAs VLSI

V. Planar GaAs LSI/VLSI Fabrication Technology

VI. Experimental Performance Results for Planar SDFL LSI GaAs ICs

VII. Summary

References

Chapter 5 Computer Modeling of MOSFETs

I. Introduction

II. MOSFET Device Modeling

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

References

Chapter 6 The Numerical Physics of Micron-Length and Submicron-Length Semiconductor Devices

I. Introduction

II. The Semiconductor Equations

III. The Boltzmann Transport Equation

IV. Quantum Transport Theory

V. Diffusion

Appendix A. Derivation of the Balance Equations

Appendix B. The Wigner Distribution Function

References

Chapter 7 Optical Linewidth Measurements on Photomasks and Wafers

I. Introduction

II. Limitations of Traditional Methods

III. Modeling of the Optical Image

IV. Primary Linewidth-Measurement System

V. Primary Linewidth Measurements on Photomasks

VI. Linewidth Measurements with Conventional Optical Systems on Photomasks

VII. Linewidth Measurements on Other Materials

References

Chapter 8 The Effects of Materials Technology and Fabrication Tolerances on Guided-Wave Optical Communication and Signal Processing

I. Introduction

II. Optical Guided-Wave Components in Communications and Signal-Processing Systems

III. The Effect of Fabrication Techniques on the Performance of Optical Guided-Wave Components

IV. Conclusion

References

Chapter 9 The Impact of VLSI on CAM

I. Introduction

II. CAM's Structure

III. VLSIs Impact on CAM

IV. Education and Training

References

Index

Contents of Other Volumes

Description

VLSI Electronics: Microstructure Science, Volume 3 evaluates trends for the future of very large scale integration (VLSI) electronics and the scientific base that supports its development.

This book discusses the impact of VLSI on computer architectures; VLSI design and design aid requirements; and design, fabrication, and performance of CCD imagers. The approaches, potential, and progress of ultra-high-speed GaAs VLSI; computer modeling of MOSFETs; and numerical physics of micron-length and submicron-length semiconductor devices are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the optical linewidth measurements on photomasks and wafers and effects of materials technology and fabrication tolerances on guided-wave optical communication and signal processing.

This volume is recommended for scientists and engineers who wish to become familiar with VLSI electronics, device designers concerned with the fundamental character of and limitations to device performance, systems architects who will be charged with tying VLSI circuits together, and engineers conducting work on the utilization of VLSI circuits in specific areas of application.

Details

No. of pages:
468
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483217703

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Norman G. Einspruch Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.