VLSI Electronics, Volume 3
1st Edition
Microstructure Science
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Impact of VLSI on Computer Architectures
I. Introduction
II. Single-Chip Computers
III. Special-Purpose VLSI Chips
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 2 VLSI Design and Design Aid Requirements
I. Introduction
II. State-of-the-Art versus Workhorse Technologies
III. Designer Goals in Workhorse Technologies
IV. Next-Generation Requirements
V. The Problem and the Approach
VI. The Future
References
Additional References
Chapter 3 Design, Fabrication, and Performance of CCD Imagers
I. Introduction
II. Silicon CCD Imagers with Intrinsic Photoresponse
III. PtSi-Silicon Schottky-Barrier Infrared Image Sensors
IV. Other Infrared Imagers
V. Prospects for the Future
References
Chapter 4 Ultra-High-Speed GaAs VLSI: Approaches, Potential, and Progress
I. Introduction
II. GaAs Device Approaches for Ultra-High-Speed VLSI
III. Yield Analysis and Implications for VLSI Design
IV. The Schottky Diode-FET Logic Circuit Approach for Ultra-High-Speed GaAs VLSI
V. Planar GaAs LSI/VLSI Fabrication Technology
VI. Experimental Performance Results for Planar SDFL LSI GaAs ICs
VII. Summary
References
Chapter 5 Computer Modeling of MOSFETs
I. Introduction
II. MOSFET Device Modeling
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 The Numerical Physics of Micron-Length and Submicron-Length Semiconductor Devices
I. Introduction
II. The Semiconductor Equations
III. The Boltzmann Transport Equation
IV. Quantum Transport Theory
V. Diffusion
Appendix A. Derivation of the Balance Equations
Appendix B. The Wigner Distribution Function
References
Chapter 7 Optical Linewidth Measurements on Photomasks and Wafers
I. Introduction
II. Limitations of Traditional Methods
III. Modeling of the Optical Image
IV. Primary Linewidth-Measurement System
V. Primary Linewidth Measurements on Photomasks
VI. Linewidth Measurements with Conventional Optical Systems on Photomasks
VII. Linewidth Measurements on Other Materials
References
Chapter 8 The Effects of Materials Technology and Fabrication Tolerances on Guided-Wave Optical Communication and Signal Processing
I. Introduction
II. Optical Guided-Wave Components in Communications and Signal-Processing Systems
III. The Effect of Fabrication Techniques on the Performance of Optical Guided-Wave Components
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 9 The Impact of VLSI on CAM
I. Introduction
II. CAM's Structure
III. VLSIs Impact on CAM
IV. Education and Training
References
Index
Contents of Other Volumes
Description
VLSI Electronics: Microstructure Science, Volume 3 evaluates trends for the future of very large scale integration (VLSI) electronics and the scientific base that supports its development.
This book discusses the impact of VLSI on computer architectures; VLSI design and design aid requirements; and design, fabrication, and performance of CCD imagers. The approaches, potential, and progress of ultra-high-speed GaAs VLSI; computer modeling of MOSFETs; and numerical physics of micron-length and submicron-length semiconductor devices are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the optical linewidth measurements on photomasks and wafers and effects of materials technology and fabrication tolerances on guided-wave optical communication and signal processing.
This volume is recommended for scientists and engineers who wish to become familiar with VLSI electronics, device designers concerned with the fundamental character of and limitations to device performance, systems architects who will be charged with tying VLSI circuits together, and engineers conducting work on the utilization of VLSI circuits in specific areas of application.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th April 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483217703