VLSI Design, Volume 14
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 VLSI Processor Design Methodology
I. Introduction
II. Architectural Methodology
III. Organizational Methodology
IV. Physical Design Methodology
V. Electrical Design Issues
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 2 RISC: Effective Architectures for VLSI Computers
I. Introduction
II. General-Purpose Von Neumann Computations
III. Fast Access to Operands
IV. Register-Oriented Instruction Set
V. The Micro-Architecture of RISC II
VI. Implementation of VLSI RISCs
VII. Evaluation of the RISC Architecture
VIII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 3 VLSI Design for Testability
I. The VLSI Testing Problem—An Overview
II. Design-for-Testability Techniques
III. Self-Testing Techniques
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 4 Silicon Compilers for VLSI
I. Introduction
II. What Is a Silicon Compiler?
III. The Operation of a Silicon Compiler
IV. Components of a Silicon Compiler
V. Areas for Further Development
VI. Silicon Compilation Literature
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5 A Specialized Silicon Compiler and Programmable Chip for Language Recognition
I. Introduction
II. A Specialized Circuit Compiler for Language Recognizers
III. Layout of Systolic Recognizers
IV. Conclusions and Directions
References
Index
Description
VLSI Electronics Microstructure Science, Volume 14: VLSI Design presents a comprehensive exposition and assessment of the developments and trends in VLSI (Very Large Scale Integration) electronics.
This volume covers topics that range from microscopic aspects of materials behavior and device performance to the comprehension of VLSI in systems applications. Each article is prepared by a recognized authority. The subjects discussed in this book include VLSI processor design methodology; the RISC (Reduced Instruction Set Computer); the VLSI testing program; silicon compilers for VLSI; and specialized silicon compiler and programmable chip for language recognition.
Scientists, engineers, researchers, device designers, and systems architects will find the book very useful.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 6th June 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483217802