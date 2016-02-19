VLSI Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122341144, 9781483217802

VLSI Design, Volume 14

1st Edition

Editors: Norman G. Einspruch
eBook ISBN: 9781483217802
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th June 1986
Page Count: 212
Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 VLSI Processor Design Methodology

I. Introduction

II. Architectural Methodology

III. Organizational Methodology

IV. Physical Design Methodology

V. Electrical Design Issues

VI. Conclusions

References

Chapter 2 RISC: Effective Architectures for VLSI Computers

I. Introduction

II. General-Purpose Von Neumann Computations

III. Fast Access to Operands

IV. Register-Oriented Instruction Set

V. The Micro-Architecture of RISC II

VI. Implementation of VLSI RISCs

VII. Evaluation of the RISC Architecture

VIII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 3 VLSI Design for Testability

I. The VLSI Testing Problem—An Overview

II. Design-for-Testability Techniques

III. Self-Testing Techniques

IV. Conclusion

References

Chapter 4 Silicon Compilers for VLSI

I. Introduction

II. What Is a Silicon Compiler?

III. The Operation of a Silicon Compiler

IV. Components of a Silicon Compiler

V. Areas for Further Development

VI. Silicon Compilation Literature

VII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 5 A Specialized Silicon Compiler and Programmable Chip for Language Recognition

I. Introduction

II. A Specialized Circuit Compiler for Language Recognizers

III. Layout of Systolic Recognizers

IV. Conclusions and Directions

References

Index

Description

VLSI Electronics Microstructure Science, Volume 14: VLSI Design presents a comprehensive exposition and assessment of the developments and trends in VLSI (Very Large Scale Integration) electronics.

This volume covers topics that range from microscopic aspects of materials behavior and device performance to the comprehension of VLSI in systems applications. Each article is prepared by a recognized authority. The subjects discussed in this book include VLSI processor design methodology; the RISC (Reduced Instruction Set Computer); the VLSI testing program; silicon compilers for VLSI; and specialized silicon compiler and programmable chip for language recognition.

Scientists, engineers, researchers, device designers, and systems architects will find the book very useful.

Details

No. of pages:
212
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483217802

Norman G. Einspruch Editor

