Viva Voce in Anatomy - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131227060

Viva Voce in Anatomy

3rd Edition

Paperback ISBN: 9788131227060
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 20th November 2010
Page Count: 374
Description

The book is a brief presentation of the questions and answers predominantly asked by an undergraduate medical student in the viva voce examination of Anatomy. It deals with all the aspects of Anatomy including general anatomy, histology, embryology, and living anatomy and radiology.

Key Features

  • Provides rapid revision of the subject just before the practical examination

  • Helps students to understand basic concepts and practical aspects in a short period of time

  • Difficult to remember facts presented in a tabular format

  • Separate sections on histology and embryology are just optimum for a typical viva voce examination

New to the Third Edition

  • Must-know questions highlighted in all the chapters

  • New chapter on Radiological Anatomy and Imaging

  • More questions and answers added in existing chapters

Table of Contents

Part I: Anatomy

Chapter 1. General Anatomy

Chapter 2. Superior Extremity

Chapter 3. Thorax

Chapter 4. Inferior Extremity

Chapter 5. Abdomen and Perineum

Chapter 6. Head and Neck

Chapter 7. Nervous System

Part II: Histology

Chapter 8. General Histology

Chapter 9. Systemic Histology

Part III: Embryology

Chapter 10. General Embryology

Chapter 11. Systemic Embryology

Part IV: Living Anatomy and Radiology

Chapter 12. Living Anatomy

Chapter 13. Radiological Anatomy and Imaging

