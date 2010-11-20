Viva Voce in Anatomy
3rd Edition
Description
The book is a brief presentation of the questions and answers predominantly asked by an undergraduate medical student in the viva voce examination of Anatomy. It deals with all the aspects of Anatomy including general anatomy, histology, embryology, and living anatomy and radiology.
Key Features
- Provides rapid revision of the subject just before the practical examination
- Helps students to understand basic concepts and practical aspects in a short period of time
- Difficult to remember facts presented in a tabular format
- Separate sections on histology and embryology are just optimum for a typical viva voce examination
New to the Third Edition
- Must-know questions highlighted in all the chapters
- New chapter on Radiological Anatomy and Imaging
- More questions and answers added in existing chapters
Table of Contents
Part I: Anatomy
Chapter 1. General Anatomy
Chapter 2. Superior Extremity
Chapter 3. Thorax
Chapter 4. Inferior Extremity
Chapter 5. Abdomen and Perineum
Chapter 6. Head and Neck
Chapter 7. Nervous System
Part II: Histology
Chapter 8. General Histology
Chapter 9. Systemic Histology
Part III: Embryology
Chapter 10. General Embryology
Chapter 11. Systemic Embryology
Part IV: Living Anatomy and Radiology
Chapter 12. Living Anatomy
Chapter 13. Radiological Anatomy and Imaging
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2011
- Published:
- 20th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131227060